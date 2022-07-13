Sports

King City Secondary School says goodbye to dedicated teacher, beloved sports coach

July 13, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Bradley Matwijec, all decked out in his King City Lions attire, is accompanied by a piece of memorabilia from all of his sports he coached over his 21-year span at KCSS.

By Robert Belardi

King City Secondary School said goodbye to long-time teacher and coach at the school Bradley Matwijec.
Matwijec, who first came to King City Secondary School in 2001, entered the school as an American and Canadian history teacher, before transitioning to a full-time sports/athletic/teacher/coach.
Widely respected by fellow teachers, coaches and students, Matwijec accomplished many things as a coach in baseball, football, hockey, soccer and basketball respectively.
In a Q&A with the King Weekly Sentinel, the Rexdale native recapped the most prolific moments as a teaching professional and as the man behind the bench.
Q: Why did you get into teaching?
A: I went to (York University) in the beginning to get more involved in sports and athletics because I had a bit of a background in football. Probably wasn’t until my third year, that I was thinking of the possibility of teaching. I was taking history and sports and athletics.
Q: Where was your first teaching gig?
A: I started teaching at the York Region Catholic Board. I was teaching as a supply teacher, working in high school. I did that in my fourth-year university and I was also doing it in teacher’s college to help supplement paying as a student. It gave me a really good pulse on what I would be doing as a teacher.
Q: When did you get to King City Secondary School?
A: I came there in 2001. The principal there, she asked me if I played football and I said yes. She said well, if you take the job here, will you coach football? I said certainly. I didn’t know at that time, I would be taking on the head coaching position for the football program. But that’s what happened. That spring, I also began coaching baseball, with a guy who became a good friend of mine, Mike Mallory. He and I that year, we started coaching together. We went on to win five baseball championships together. We were very much known at that time from 2001 to 2008 as the premier baseball school. We were going to OFSAA every year and ended up in the Prentice Cup in 2004 and lost in that game, at the Skydome.
Q: You’ve had lots of achievements over the course of 21 years, what would be some of the most notable achievements?
A: I think, the baseball, when you win five championships and make the final game, and obviously doing that in a couple of sports. We did the same thing in football in 2010. We won the York Region title, beating Huron Heights 28-0. Then go on to win in the Metro Bowl semi-final and then to end up at the Metro Bowl at the Rogers Centre. We played Holy Trinity and we lost that game. But that was the first time King City had ever been to a Metro Bowl. That’s the premier high school football bowl in Ontario. That was on television, TSN, it was a big thing. I have to say hockey, too. Winning three York Region Championships in a row. Scott Thain helped me build the hockey program and it blossomed. Having an undefeated team in 2020. We had a 22-0 record going into OFSAA, but COVID shut that down. The year before in OFSAA we won bronze and the year before that, silver. That illustrated our hockey dominance from 2017-2020. And for soccer, we were slated to go to AA OFSAA in 2020.
Q: What was your biggest accomplishment in the classroom?
A: Big thing for me, each day was building those relationships and building a rapport with all students not just athletes. And, helping them navigate through their difficulties and some of the things that students would struggle with. Those are championships within themselves.
Q: Biggest challenge?
A: Time management becomes a big deal when you got your own family. Three young kids, my wife is at home and I’m coaching football after school. The challenge is – and you’re going to laugh at this one – staying married. Staying true to your relationship. My wife, I was very fortunate because she bought into what I was doing. She came to watch games with the kids. She knew what was going on and she took an interest. When we got married, she understood where I was headed with my career. When I got to King, it became a real focal point. That’s a challenge to balance school, athletics, because there were times I was spending more times with the athletes at the school than my own kids.
I was really lucky. In the sense, I was able to get along with the people I was teaching, the King City community itself is really supportive of sports and athletics and get behind the people that are trying to help their children. You don’t get that everywhere. It’s a tribute to the community, a lot of that is the support the parents are giving.
Q: What was your secret to coaching?
A: Look, basketball for me was my first love, back in Rexdale when I was a youngster. It was so easy to apply a lot of the things I had learned through the years. It’s almost always the same recipe. Yes, you have to put work in as a coach. My parents had me on community teams. Hockey, baseball, football later on. I had what I call physical literacy skills. If you can communicate those to people you’re trying to teach and coach. It was a lot easier for a person like myself, to take those skills and sort of apply them to teachings and coaching scenarios I was in.
Q: How many medals have you won in total?
A: Five baseball tier one championships. Four football championships. The hockey, three YRAA championships and then a couple of OFSAA medals, bronze and silver. Tier one, AA basketball championship this past year. The funniest one of all, is the girls snowboarding championships. They needed a coach, they won the OFSAA gold championship medal. To get that, all I had to do was get there, show up and let them do their thing. That’s the OFSAA championship that I have ha-ha.
When you’re the jack of all trades and you can engage that many students I think you’re doing your job. I learned that from my mom. A way of helping people enjoy. Maybe that’s one of the things I was good at. The three things that have guided me always were passion, faith and persistence.
On behalf of the King Weekly Sentinel, congratulations to Bradley, on all of your accomplishments and your success’ at KCSS. You will be missed.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Community News

Guide Light offers peace of mind

A GTA entrepreneur is passionate about giving back. He’s also adamant about saving lives. Tony Nowzari wants to ramp up the use of his Guide Light, currently in use in King, and communities across the country.

YRDSB passes budget for 2022-23 school year

At its June 30 Board meeting, York Region District School Board approved the 2022-23 operating budget of $1.5 billion, subject to approval from the Ministry ...

Township Clerk Kathryn Moyle to Retire after 2022 Municipal Election

Kathryn Moyle, Clerk for the Township of King and Director of Corporate Services, has announced her retirement effective Nov. 30, after 15 years with the ...

Staff shortage leads King to cancel reopening of Nobleton Lions Outdoor Pool

The Township of King will not reopen the Nobleton Lions Outdoor Pool as planned on July 4, largely due to a staff shortage.The Township has ...

Resident and Country Day School student awarded largest Canadian STEM scholarship

Marianna Speranza received the exciting news while driving home from rep volleyball practice with her parents last month. She had won a coveted $80,000 Schulich ...

King secures $225,000 in costs in illegal dumping case

The Township of King has secured $225,000 in costs in a recent case in Superior Court involving a property on the Oak Ridges Moraine near ...

GTA’s premier EV maker Daymak riding the wave

Electric vehicles, from standup scooters to elaborate e-bikes, are now common across the landscape. They’re here to say, and they’re definitely helping residents and communities achieve their zero emission goals. Ebikes are definitely popular in Ontario, and it would be hard to not see one walking in a downtown area such as someone on a stand-up scooter, or a delivery driver using an ebike.

Exhibition marks strong ties, showcases local artist

An Austrian exhibit by a King artist aims to showcase Canada and further strengthen international relations. Ernestine Tahedl is marking the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between her home country of Austria and her new home of Canada. The show is being held in a gallery in Vienna and is running throughout the summer. Austrian officials were on hand to launch the exhibit and praise Tahedl for her ongoing work and accomplishments.

Community Report showcases King’s accomplishments

The Township of King has published a Community Report highlighting King’s accomplishments over the past four years, including achievements in transportation networks, digital connectivity, long-term ...

E-bikes growing in popularity, but rules vary on use

The cost of gas at the pumps, combined with concerns over climate change, have led to an explosion in the e-bike industry. Whether used for running errands, commuting or on trails, modern e-bikes have morphed to cater to every need. And consumers are embracing it.

Commentary

Forced disconnect reveals our weaknesses

Stuck. No that’s not the name of a new reality show (but it could be. I got dibs.) The country-wide crash of Rogers services sent people into a tailspin. Many services were cancelled, and debit machines were down for a couple of days.

Our children are our ultimate legacy

H. Jackson Brown Jr. once said that we parents should live in a way that when our kids think of fairness, caring and integrity, they think of us. There are many lasting bequests we can pass on to our kids. All we can do is try, and hope that we give them the qualities, characteristics and moral fibre to be decent, contributing members of society.

We are all part of something bigger

Are we all alone in this, or are we part of something bigger, more complex and well, just more? There’s been a lot of debate on just who to rely on to help pull us out of our self-made holes.

Post-pandemic lethargy curbing our efforts

I’m tired. Not in a sleepy, sloth-in-a-tree kind of way. Not a sunbathing turtle type of sleepy. I’m tired in a life kind of way.

Proposed gun ban won’t solve anything

With all the troubles in our world, the “silly season” – election time in Ontario – has brought out some silly suggestions. The Ontario Liberals have pledged to ban the sale, possession, transport and storage of handguns if elected. Their plan will also accept the federal government’s offer to fund a buy-back program; partner with the federal government to stop gun smuggling at the Ontario-U.S. borders, and advocate to extend the ban nationally so that guns can’t be funneled through inter-provincial borders. Once again, our politicians are firing blanks to speak.

Sharing stories sustains our entire species

We humans come from a long line of storytellers. It’s in our blood. “A single conversation across the table with a wise man is better than 10 years mere study of books,” said Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.

Time to alter our nagging to-do lists

Just how did our wonderful lives become one massive to-do list? Most of us working stiffs – the 9-to-5ers – have fallen into crippling routines. We set our alarms, get up, head into work and put in a day’s worth of wage-earning duties.

Frugality becomes a necessity these days

They say a fool and his money are soon parted. While consumer spending is integral to keeping the wheels of our economy turning, there comes a point where frugality must step in.

What really happened to our younger selves?

We look at ourselves daily, but how often do we ask the hard questions? When do we stare at our own reflection and ask “who am I?” I asked myself that very question and was puzzled, perplexed even dumfounded. Who am I?

Immortality may already be part of our DNA

The complex tug-of-war between life and death has plagued humankind from the very beginning. Looking up at the stars in the night, even our cave-dwelling ancestors wondered about “what’s next.” Humans have been driven to uncover the answers, through gods, various religious texts, even the search for the fountain of youth and Shangri-La.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open