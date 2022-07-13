York Region reports two confirmed cases of monkeypox

July 13, 2022 · 0 Comments
The Regional Municipality of York has been notified of two confirmed cases of monkeypox in York Region. These are the first two cases of monkeypox in York Region and are not connected to one another.
“Human monkeypox is a rare infectious disease and the risk for most people in the community is considered to be very low,” said Dr. Barry Pakes, York Region Medical Officer of Health. “York Region Public Health continues to monitor the situation and follow up with all close contacts of the two cases, who have both been isolating appropriately.”
Monkeypox is caused by a virus that does not spread easily between people. When it does, it spreads through prolonged close contact such as between household members or during intimate contact (e.g., skin-to-skin contact, sex). It may also spread through contact with contaminated materials, such as bedding or laundry, or from contact with body fluids, such as the fluid from monkeypox sores.
Common symptoms of monkeypox infection are fever, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion and swollen lymph nodes. Also, a new rash or sores/lesions (typically appear a few days after other symptoms, beginning on face, around genital areas and/or extremities).
These symptoms are common among many diseases and having symptoms does not necessarily indicate a monkeypox infection. Anyone who may have come in contact with a suspected or confirmed monkeypox case and is feeling unwell – or has symptoms that could be consistent with monkeypox – should isolate and contact their health care provider.
Like other diseases that spread through close contact, people can lower their risk of being exposed to monkeypox by avoiding close contact with those who are unwell, practicing good hand and respiratory hygiene and practicing safer sex.
Monkeypox vaccine clinics will be offered to people who may be at higher risk of infection and who meet eligibility criteria set by the Ontario Ministry of Health. Vaccines for the general population are currently not recommended.
For information on vaccine eligibility, booking and clinic information, please visit york.ca/monkeypox. Information on all future confirmed and probable cases of monkeypox in York Region will be available on Public Health Ontario’s website.
