DEWALT impresses with powerhouse trimmer

July 8, 2022 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Every homeowner has a set of “essentials” that help maintain our pride and joy.
Our lawns and gardens require a lot of care and one of the most important gadgets is a grass trimmer. Making those edges neat, tidy and well groomed makes all the difference in the world.
Talk about curb appeal!
The DEWALT 60V Max trimmer is the boss and makes quick work of your chore.
This string trimmer really sets the bar high and this model also accepts a host of attachments, making it a serious all-in-one piece of equipment.
The high-efficiency brushless motor maximizes run time and product life while consistently providing the capacity to tackle tough overgrowth and withstand heavy-duty use. You can easily convert this trimmer into other outdoor tools with universal attachment – capability that allows you to connect additional add-ons and take on more work. These include an edger, bush cutter, tree trimmer and blower. That’s a lot of equipment in one compact unit.
The trimmer boasts a 60V Max Flexvolt battery that is also backwards compatible to work with 20V Max DEWALT tools.
Smart and strong!
This 17-inch, dual line trimmer easily out-muscles all of the competitors.
The quick-load spool is a godsend and saves you the painful chore of fiddling with awkward string and flimsy spools of other makes. The best part is you don’t need to pull out the string – a gentle bump while trimming will release more. Love this!
It’s ergonomic, and has form fitting handles. The long reach and well designed guard will keep all your toes safe.
Best of all, this tool has an amazing variable trigger with a high/low speed control. It rivals any gas-powered piece and is much lighter and easier to operate. The dual trigger system is practical and has a safety element to it.
In the box you will get the trimmer, pre-wound spool, handle, guard, batter and charger.
This has some real heft to it, which speaks to its quality metal parts. It’s not unwieldly because it’s very well balanced. You can adjust where you want the hand grip for added comfort.
You’ll be the envy of your neighbours when you flash this bad boy around. Right away, people will know it’s a DEWALT by its colours.
The only caution with this is that your neighbours may be distracted from their own chores!
The DEWALT trimmer is available at most leading retail outlets.
For more, visit https://www.dewalt.ca/products/outdoor/lawn-garden/string-trimmers
Tags: DEWALT, grass trimmer