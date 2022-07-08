Seedze delivers pain relief in minutes

July 8, 2022 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Technology has come a long way in easing our aches and pains.
Seedze Relief, a wearable instant relief kit, attacks many levels of chronic pain and stress. It can even help maintain a level of overall wellness.
Seedze has really taken the “seed” of traditional Asian medicine and upgraded it.
“We think it is necessary to create a product that make it easier for people to relieve their pains and stress,” said Dr. Woods Fivv, the founder of Seedze Wellness. “After more than 2 years’ research, experiment and testing, we create Seedze Relief. Seedze Relief is an innovative kit that is designed for self-care pain, stress and overall wellness enhancement anytime, anywhere.”
Seedze Relief Kit combines 3 therapies into one product: thermal therapy, plus infrared therapy and aromatherapy. Seedze includes 4 tiny heaters and 1 box of aroma-pads. Made with graphene materials, the heaters provide thermal and infrared radiation therapy. The aroma-pad is made of 100% pure plant extracts whose formula components have been used for thousands of years. The 3 therapies work together to create a synergy of instant relief effects. The heat from the heater helps the essential oils penetrate deeper into the body, help people get relieved and improve health. Infrared therapy works by boosting the natural self-healing process of your body. FIR is convenient and non-invasive that penetrates deep into your body.
It’s compact, easy to use and convenient. You can carry it with you, recharge in any USB port and you’re good to go.
The sticky pads also contain thin magnets, keeping the heating units in place. In a recent test, the pads stayed on all day, and the 20-minute treatments worked wonders. The relief and lasting effects were immediate.
The Seedze Wellness team hopes to bring Seedze to life through Indiegogo. For more information on the details, please visit their website at: https://www.seedze.com
Seedze Wellness is a startup company located in the U.S. that aims to improve people’s wellness with innovative products. With their own patented technology and experienced health experts, the team is committed to creating health products for a better life for people.
Seedze Wellness is dedicated to bringing more creative products to help more people live a better life.
This unique combination of proven therapies is unlike any other product on the market. The beauty of it is its size and portability, allowing you to use them at home, work, even in the car.
Seedze is your constant companion, almost like your own portable physiotherapist! This is a great addition to our personal, home care arsenal. Keep an eye out for this gem and get yours today. In fact, get one for a family member, too.
Visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/seedze-wearable-instant-relief-kit?secret_perk_token=7391c0da#/
You can also go to https://www.seedze.com