Cost of Township Wide Rec Centre grows to $86 million

July 6, 2022 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
The cost of the new Township Wide Recreation Centre has grown by $10 million.
King councillors approved the project’s budget increase to $86 million. The additional $10.1 million will be funded buy developer charges and a temporary funding strategy from the Township reserves.
The contract, for $73.2 million, was awarded to JR Certus Construction.
Council further asked York Region to approve traffic lights at the entrance to the facility, at 1600 15th Sideroad.
The project has been in the works since 2018 with several design changes. With some $38.8 million in government funding, King decided to expand the facility’s amenities to include a second surface and larger swimming pool.
The facility will have two NHL-size rinks, a six-lane lap and leisure pool and separate therapy pool, and multi-purpose community rooms and spaces.
The Township is anticipating higher construction costs, which seem to be common across other municipalities.
Council voted to increase the budget from $75.8 to $86 million.
The Township also hopes to raise revenue through fundraising, naming rights and the sale of surplus lands.