Township Clerk Kathryn Moyle to Retire after 2022 Municipal Election

June 29, 2022 · 0 Comments
Kathryn Moyle, Clerk for the Township of King and Director of Corporate Services, has announced her retirement effective Nov. 30, after 15 years with the Township.
Moyle began as Deputy Clerk with King, transitioning to Township Clerk and Director of Corporate Services. She has led many key initiatives, including introducing paperless agendas, overseeing the redevelopment of www.king.ca and launching Laserfiche for electronic document management.
Moyle has led five elections for King, and has been a mentor and resource for Denny Timm, currently King’s Deputy Clerk. Council has appointed Timm as the next Township Clerk effective Sept. 1, 2022.
“The role of the Clerk is an important one, providing advice and oversight to help achieve an efficient and effective Council. Kathryn always provided great advice and leadership, while maintaining calmness and a sense of humour,” said Mayor Steve Pellegrini.
“On behalf of my colleagues on Council, I want to say thank you to Kathryn for her years of commitment to King. Thank you, also, for helping prepare Denny Timm for the position of Township Clerk. We look forward to working with Denny in his new role.”
“Kathryn has been an integral part of King Township for the last 15 years. We are truly thankful for all of her hard work and dedication over the years. Her contributions will always be valued and remembered,” added CAO Daniel Kostopoulos.
“It has been a privilege to serve the people of King in the role of Township Clerk and Director of Corporate Services. I have forged many friendships and appreciate the ongoing support of my King family in achieving many goals together that benefit the community,” Moyle said.