General News

Township Clerk Kathryn Moyle to Retire after 2022 Municipal Election

June 29, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Kathryn Moyle, Clerk for the Township of King and Director of Corporate Services, has announced her retirement effective Nov. 30, after 15 years with the Township.
Moyle began as Deputy Clerk with King, transitioning to Township Clerk and Director of Corporate Services. She has led many key initiatives, including introducing paperless agendas, overseeing the redevelopment of www.king.ca and launching Laserfiche for electronic document management.
Moyle has led five elections for King, and has been a mentor and resource for Denny Timm, currently King’s Deputy Clerk. Council has appointed Timm as the next Township Clerk effective Sept. 1, 2022.
“The role of the Clerk is an important one, providing advice and oversight to help achieve an efficient and effective Council. Kathryn always provided great advice and leadership, while maintaining calmness and a sense of humour,” said Mayor Steve Pellegrini.
“On behalf of my colleagues on Council, I want to say thank you to Kathryn for her years of commitment to King. Thank you, also, for helping prepare Denny Timm for the position of Township Clerk. We look forward to working with Denny in his new role.”
“Kathryn has been an integral part of King Township for the last 15 years. We are truly thankful for all of her hard work and dedication over the years. Her contributions will always be valued and remembered,” added CAO Daniel Kostopoulos.
“It has been a privilege to serve the people of King in the role of Township Clerk and Director of Corporate Services. I have forged many friendships and appreciate the ongoing support of my King family in achieving many goals together that benefit the community,” Moyle said.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Community News

Township Clerk Kathryn Moyle to Retire after 2022 Municipal Election

Kathryn Moyle, Clerk for the Township of King and Director of Corporate Services, has announced her retirement effective Nov. 30, after 15 years with the ...

Staff shortage leads King to cancel reopening of Nobleton Lions Outdoor Pool

The Township of King will not reopen the Nobleton Lions Outdoor Pool as planned on July 4, largely due to a staff shortage.The Township has ...

Resident and Country Day School student awarded largest Canadian STEM scholarship

Marianna Speranza received the exciting news while driving home from rep volleyball practice with her parents last month. She had won a coveted $80,000 Schulich ...

King secures $225,000 in costs in illegal dumping case

The Township of King has secured $225,000 in costs in a recent case in Superior Court involving a property on the Oak Ridges Moraine near ...

GTA’s premier EV maker Daymak riding the wave

Electric vehicles, from standup scooters to elaborate e-bikes, are now common across the landscape. They’re here to say, and they’re definitely helping residents and communities achieve their zero emission goals. Ebikes are definitely popular in Ontario, and it would be hard to not see one walking in a downtown area such as someone on a stand-up scooter, or a delivery driver using an ebike.

Exhibition marks strong ties, showcases local artist

An Austrian exhibit by a King artist aims to showcase Canada and further strengthen international relations. Ernestine Tahedl is marking the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between her home country of Austria and her new home of Canada. The show is being held in a gallery in Vienna and is running throughout the summer. Austrian officials were on hand to launch the exhibit and praise Tahedl for her ongoing work and accomplishments.

Community Report showcases King’s accomplishments

The Township of King has published a Community Report highlighting King’s accomplishments over the past four years, including achievements in transportation networks, digital connectivity, long-term ...

E-bikes growing in popularity, but rules vary on use

The cost of gas at the pumps, combined with concerns over climate change, have led to an explosion in the e-bike industry. Whether used for running errands, commuting or on trails, modern e-bikes have morphed to cater to every need. And consumers are embracing it.

Mayor outlines King success stories at Chamber lunch

It’s a great time to live and work in King Township. That was the message delivered by Mayor Steve Pellegrini at last week’s Mayor’s Lunch, sponsored by the King Chamber of Commerce. The Township’s steady progress and pep talk by the mayor put a little spring in the step of a packed house of Chamber members.

King meeting majority of goals, strategy plan reveals

King is on target with most of its goals, despite hurdles over the past year. Staff provided councillors with an overview of the Corporate Strategic Plan (CSP), now in its third year. Despite pandemic restrictions stretching through 2021, some 98% of the plans’ key actions are completed or progressing as planned. And another 30 of 37 of community benefits are heading in the right direction.

Commentary

We are all part of something bigger

Are we all alone in this, or are we part of something bigger, more complex and well, just more? There’s been a lot of debate on just who to rely on to help pull us out of our self-made holes.

Post-pandemic lethargy curbing our efforts

I’m tired. Not in a sleepy, sloth-in-a-tree kind of way. Not a sunbathing turtle type of sleepy. I’m tired in a life kind of way.

Proposed gun ban won’t solve anything

With all the troubles in our world, the “silly season” – election time in Ontario – has brought out some silly suggestions. The Ontario Liberals have pledged to ban the sale, possession, transport and storage of handguns if elected. Their plan will also accept the federal government’s offer to fund a buy-back program; partner with the federal government to stop gun smuggling at the Ontario-U.S. borders, and advocate to extend the ban nationally so that guns can’t be funneled through inter-provincial borders. Once again, our politicians are firing blanks to speak.

Sharing stories sustains our entire species

We humans come from a long line of storytellers. It’s in our blood. “A single conversation across the table with a wise man is better than 10 years mere study of books,” said Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.

Time to alter our nagging to-do lists

Just how did our wonderful lives become one massive to-do list? Most of us working stiffs – the 9-to-5ers – have fallen into crippling routines. We set our alarms, get up, head into work and put in a day’s worth of wage-earning duties.

Frugality becomes a necessity these days

They say a fool and his money are soon parted. While consumer spending is integral to keeping the wheels of our economy turning, there comes a point where frugality must step in.

What really happened to our younger selves?

We look at ourselves daily, but how often do we ask the hard questions? When do we stare at our own reflection and ask “who am I?” I asked myself that very question and was puzzled, perplexed even dumfounded. Who am I?

Immortality may already be part of our DNA

The complex tug-of-war between life and death has plagued humankind from the very beginning. Looking up at the stars in the night, even our cave-dwelling ancestors wondered about “what’s next.” Humans have been driven to uncover the answers, through gods, various religious texts, even the search for the fountain of youth and Shangri-La.

Disarming foes without a shot being fired

We are definitely living in sobering times. The conflict in Ukraine, and response from around the world, shows just how important social media, and “instant” messages are these days.

Freedom and democracy taken for granted

We are quite lucky in this country, the True North Strong and Free. We know it, say it, but many of our citizens don’t likely grasp the true meaning. We take democracy and our rights and freedoms for granted. Didn’t we have these all along?

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open