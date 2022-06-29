Staff shortage leads King to cancel reopening of Nobleton Lions Outdoor Pool

June 29, 2022 · 0 Comments
The Township of King will not reopen the Nobleton Lions Outdoor Pool as planned on July 4, largely due to a staff shortage.
The Township has been unable to find, hire and put in place enough certified aquatic staff to safely operate the pool for this summer season. Cancellations include swimming lessons and public swims.
King also faces technical issues with the Nobleton Lions Outdoor Pool, which it’s working to resolve.
The Township reached out to participants registered for the aquatic programs to inform them of the cancellation and to issue refunds.
The Nobleton Lions Outdoor Pool is open each year from July to August. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the pool was closed in the summers of 2020 and 2021.
To help people cool off, King has three outdoor splash pads located in Tasca Park in Nobleton, Memorial Park in King City and Hickstead Memorial Park in Schomberg.
“A severe shortage of qualified aquatic staff is affecting municipalities across Canada. The result is that some pools are opening at reduced capacity and others can’t open at all. The Township of King is, unfortunately, in that same predicament,” said Chris Fasciano, Director of Community Services.
“I apologize for the inconvenience or disappointment caused by cancelling aquatic activity and keeping the Nobleton Lions Outdoor Pool closed this summer. We are working with our registered participants on swimming options in nearby municipalities that have year-round, indoor pools.”