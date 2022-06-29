Lecce, Mulroney retain portfolios

June 29, 2022 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
The two MPPs serving King will retain their minister portfolios.
Stephen Lecce,MPP for King-Vaughan, keeps his post as Education Minister, while York-Simcoe MPP Caroline Mulroney remains as Minister of Transportation and Minister of Francophone Affairs.
Caledon’s MPP Sylvia Jones takes over as Health Minister, a position left vacant when Elliott retired.
Doug Ford unveiled his new cabinet last Friday, with what he calls “an experienced team that will deliver” on the government’s ambitious agenda to build the infrastructure necessary to unlock the full potential of the province’s economy, including highways, transit and the road to the Ring of Fire.
Lecce called his re-appointment a “great honour.”
“With big challenges ahead, including an uncertain global economic climate, now is the time for unity and working together,” said Premier Ford. “Our government will be relentless in delivering on our ambitious plan to grow our economy and build infrastructure as we leave no stone unturned when it comes to solving the historic labour shortage. It’s all hands on deck.”