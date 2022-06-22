Choices abound for summer grilling season

June 22, 2022 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Summer shouldn’t be a time of dietary restrictions or limitations.
Consumers today have a lot of choices to meet every need, allergy and sensitivity.
You no longer have to shy away from the grill, thanks to a cornucopia of specialty buns.
Carbonaut has been around for some time and they offer keto-certified buns with only 2-3 net carbs. They now also offer white hamburger and hot dog buns.
Little Northern Bakehouse makes gluten-free millet and chia burger and hot dog buns. They taste great and are packed with flavour. They’re nutrient rich and you may find they become part of your must-have selection.
Silver Hills Bakery and its organic sprouted whole grain buns are also a great option. These soft, healthy buns with organic sprouted wheat and organic wheat flour make a great BBQ complement.
Don’t be shy about hosting or attending backyard events this summer. Recommend these products, or just bring your own!
Enjoy summer to fullest!