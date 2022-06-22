Police investigating homicide in King

King’s countryside zoning bylaw, when adopted later this month, will be a strong document. Staff updated councillors on the process recently, noting it’s slated for approval June 27. The current blaw (74-53) regulates land use in the rural areas of King, which make up the majority of the municipality. This is the first comprehensive review of the 46-year-old bylaw.

Marianna Speranza received the exciting news while driving home from rep volleyball practice with her parents last month. She had won a coveted $80,000 Schulich ...

The Township of King has secured $225,000 in costs in a recent case in Superior Court involving a property on the Oak Ridges Moraine near ...

Electric vehicles, from standup scooters to elaborate e-bikes, are now common across the landscape. They’re here to say, and they’re definitely helping residents and communities achieve their zero emission goals. Ebikes are definitely popular in Ontario, and it would be hard to not see one walking in a downtown area such as someone on a stand-up scooter, or a delivery driver using an ebike.

An Austrian exhibit by a King artist aims to showcase Canada and further strengthen international relations. Ernestine Tahedl is marking the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between her home country of Austria and her new home of Canada. The show is being held in a gallery in Vienna and is running throughout the summer. Austrian officials were on hand to launch the exhibit and praise Tahedl for her ongoing work and accomplishments.

The Township of King has published a Community Report highlighting King’s accomplishments over the past four years, including achievements in transportation networks, digital connectivity, long-term ...

The cost of gas at the pumps, combined with concerns over climate change, have led to an explosion in the e-bike industry. Whether used for running errands, commuting or on trails, modern e-bikes have morphed to cater to every need. And consumers are embracing it.

It’s a great time to live and work in King Township. That was the message delivered by Mayor Steve Pellegrini at last week’s Mayor’s Lunch, sponsored by the King Chamber of Commerce. The Township’s steady progress and pep talk by the mayor put a little spring in the step of a packed house of Chamber members.

King is on target with most of its goals, despite hurdles over the past year. Staff provided councillors with an overview of the Corporate Strategic Plan (CSP), now in its third year. Despite pandemic restrictions stretching through 2021, some 98% of the plans’ key actions are completed or progressing as planned. And another 30 of 37 of community benefits are heading in the right direction.

A King native is using his talents to spread awareness. And he doesn’t mind if you laugh at him. AMI’s Breaking Character explores disability representation through the eyes of six performers with disabilities.