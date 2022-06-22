Police investigating homicide in King

June 22, 2022 · 0 Comments
Investigators with the York Regional Police Homicide Unit are seeking witnesses connected to a homicide investigation in the Township of King.
On Friday, June 17 at approximately 5:45 p.m., York Regional Police responded to a residence on John Street, in the area of King Road west of Keele Street, for a report of an injured person.
When officers arrived on scene, they located a male victim who was unresponsive suffering from a stab wound. The victim was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The victim has been identified as Noran Leslie-Durrant, 24, of Toronto.
The Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation. This is believed to be a targeted incident and investigators do not believe there is a concern for public safety.
Officers have arrested and charged one person with Accessory After the Fact. Charged is 57-year-old Kimberly Graham of King.
Investigators are appealing to anyone with information to please come forward, including anyone with video surveillance or dashcam footage in the area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865, or email the Homicide Unit at homicide@yrp.ca, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.