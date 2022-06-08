General News

GTA’s premier EV maker Daymak riding the wave

June 8, 2022   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

Electric vehicles, from standup scooters to elaborate e-bikes, are now common across the landscape. They’re here to say, and they’re definitely helping residents and communities achieve their zero emission goals.
Ebikes are definitely popular in Ontario, and it would be hard to not see one walking in a downtown area such as someone on a stand-up scooter, or a delivery driver using an ebike.
“We have seen growth year after year in sales for Daymak, especially during the pandemic. People were using their car less often for commuting, and would obviously prefer to avoid the crowded public transit, making biking a logical alternative,” said the team at Toronto-based Daymak.
Since 2002, Daymak has been a pioneer in personal light electric vehicles (LEVs), producing everything from mobility vehicles to electric cars. With more than 100,000 vehicles sold, Daymak boasts cutting-edge designs, including the world’s first fully wireless e-bike and Canada’s first solar-powered, off-road e-bike.
The most popular innovations are the “Beast” Scooter and the “Boomerbeast” Mobility Scooter.
The Beast is a two-wheel, solar-powered, electric scooter with ATV tires, while the Boomerbeast is a three-wheeled mobility scooter with ATV tires. Many scooters and mobility scooters on the market can only comfortably handle concrete and maybe grass terrain, which can greatly limit where a person can ride. The Beast product line allows riders to comfortably handle tougher road or weather conditions, allowing them to travel, commute and explore without any restrictions.
They are currently working on our most ambitious project, the Spiritus electric car, which is a three-wheel EV.
Daymak’s goal is to provide EVs for everyone, regardless of age, gender, size, or physical restrictions.
“That is why we do not focus solely on electric bikes, and provide different types of EVs from mobility scooters and ATVs, to kids toys and ride-on scooters.”
While growing, it will be tough to get to the ratio of people to EVs that other countries enjoy. However, the company says that so much has been changing recently that they wouldn’t rule it out.
“With the rising gas prices, the government pushing for more electric cars and charging stations, and more people working from home (which would reduce the need for a car), it could very well be possible in the coming years.”
Team Daymak says materials, weight, design and battery technology have all definitely helped push the ebike revolution.
“Just a decade ago, ebikes were quite niche and expensive, with clunky designs and low voltage, lead-acid batteries. Nowadays, they are much more affordable, with lighter and more efficient batteries. They also come in some incredibly sleek or modern designs, suiting many different styles and needs. Better tech, along with external factors such as gas prices, health and fitness, commuting, and green energy have all helped push ebikes towards the forefront.”
Fat-Tire ebikes like their Max and Max S, or the Wolf, are currently very popular. These ebikes are equipped with significantly larger tires that can handle off-roading conditions. They can handle bumpy roads and trails, rain, snow, and sand with ease. Even if people do not frequently go offroading, the larger tires simply provide a smoother ride on the worn-out roads, and give more flexibility to be ridden all-year round.
The Spiritus car will be released by the end of this year. Daymak has a whole lineup of covered EVs in development which can be seen at www.avvenire.ca. They also hope to have some new ebike models in for this coming summer as well.
With their foothold in the market and their innovative designs, Daymak is definitely meeting its goal of reducing the carbon footprint, one vehicle at a time.
For more, visit www.daymak.com; www.ebikeuniverse.com or find a dealership near you.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Community News

GTA’s premier EV maker Daymak riding the wave

Electric vehicles, from standup scooters to elaborate e-bikes, are now common across the landscape. They’re here to say, and they’re definitely helping residents and communities achieve their zero emission goals. Ebikes are definitely popular in Ontario, and it would be hard to not see one walking in a downtown area such as someone on a stand-up scooter, or a delivery driver using an ebike.

Exhibition marks strong ties, showcases local artist

An Austrian exhibit by a King artist aims to showcase Canada and further strengthen international relations. Ernestine Tahedl is marking the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between her home country of Austria and her new home of Canada. The show is being held in a gallery in Vienna and is running throughout the summer. Austrian officials were on hand to launch the exhibit and praise Tahedl for her ongoing work and accomplishments.

Community Report showcases King’s accomplishments

The Township of King has published a Community Report highlighting King’s accomplishments over the past four years, including achievements in transportation networks, digital connectivity, long-term ...

E-bikes growing in popularity, but rules vary on use

The cost of gas at the pumps, combined with concerns over climate change, have led to an explosion in the e-bike industry. Whether used for running errands, commuting or on trails, modern e-bikes have morphed to cater to every need. And consumers are embracing it.

Mayor outlines King success stories at Chamber lunch

It’s a great time to live and work in King Township. That was the message delivered by Mayor Steve Pellegrini at last week’s Mayor’s Lunch, sponsored by the King Chamber of Commerce. The Township’s steady progress and pep talk by the mayor put a little spring in the step of a packed house of Chamber members.

King meeting majority of goals, strategy plan reveals

King is on target with most of its goals, despite hurdles over the past year. Staff provided councillors with an overview of the Corporate Strategic Plan (CSP), now in its third year. Despite pandemic restrictions stretching through 2021, some 98% of the plans’ key actions are completed or progressing as planned. And another 30 of 37 of community benefits are heading in the right direction.

Former resident shines in AMI’s ‘Breaking Character’

A King native is using his talents to spread awareness. And he doesn’t mind if you laugh at him. AMI’s Breaking Character explores disability representation through the eyes of six performers with disabilities.

King reduces number of days fireworks can be set off

King Township has updated its fireworks bylaw and will increase enforcement on the Victoria Day weekend to help keep residents and property safe. An updated fireworks bylaw was passed by King Township Council at the May 9 meeting with several changes including: Reducing the number of permitted days to set off fireworks (eliminating the two days immediately preceding and following the designated days). Fireworks can only be set off between dusk and 11 p.m. on the designated days. Vendors will now require a permit to sell fireworks within King Township.

King’s volunteers shine in the spotlight

King’s tireless volunteer workforce is quite remarkable. Those altruistic citizens really came through for their fellow residents during the pandemic. Roughly two dozen of King’s volunteers were honoured at the Volunteer Night celebration. It was a fitting way to mark the return to filling the council chambers at the municipal centre. “Our volunteers selflessly donate thousands of hours for all kinds of causes.

Chamber board members inject energy

Fueled by an injection of renewed energy, the King Chamber of Commerce is reaching some lofty goals. The spark provided by board members and new Manager of Member Services Alison Mumford, drew praise at the group’s AGM last week.

Commentary

We are all part of something bigger

Are we all alone in this, or are we part of something bigger, more complex and well, just more? There’s been a lot of debate on just who to rely on to help pull us out of our self-made holes.

Post-pandemic lethargy curbing our efforts

I’m tired. Not in a sleepy, sloth-in-a-tree kind of way. Not a sunbathing turtle type of sleepy. I’m tired in a life kind of way.

Proposed gun ban won’t solve anything

With all the troubles in our world, the “silly season” – election time in Ontario – has brought out some silly suggestions. The Ontario Liberals have pledged to ban the sale, possession, transport and storage of handguns if elected. Their plan will also accept the federal government’s offer to fund a buy-back program; partner with the federal government to stop gun smuggling at the Ontario-U.S. borders, and advocate to extend the ban nationally so that guns can’t be funneled through inter-provincial borders. Once again, our politicians are firing blanks to speak.

Sharing stories sustains our entire species

We humans come from a long line of storytellers. It’s in our blood. “A single conversation across the table with a wise man is better than 10 years mere study of books,” said Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.

Time to alter our nagging to-do lists

Just how did our wonderful lives become one massive to-do list? Most of us working stiffs – the 9-to-5ers – have fallen into crippling routines. We set our alarms, get up, head into work and put in a day’s worth of wage-earning duties.

Frugality becomes a necessity these days

They say a fool and his money are soon parted. While consumer spending is integral to keeping the wheels of our economy turning, there comes a point where frugality must step in.

What really happened to our younger selves?

We look at ourselves daily, but how often do we ask the hard questions? When do we stare at our own reflection and ask “who am I?” I asked myself that very question and was puzzled, perplexed even dumfounded. Who am I?

Immortality may already be part of our DNA

The complex tug-of-war between life and death has plagued humankind from the very beginning. Looking up at the stars in the night, even our cave-dwelling ancestors wondered about “what’s next.” Humans have been driven to uncover the answers, through gods, various religious texts, even the search for the fountain of youth and Shangri-La.

Disarming foes without a shot being fired

We are definitely living in sobering times. The conflict in Ukraine, and response from around the world, shows just how important social media, and “instant” messages are these days.

Freedom and democracy taken for granted

We are quite lucky in this country, the True North Strong and Free. We know it, say it, but many of our citizens don’t likely grasp the true meaning. We take democracy and our rights and freedoms for granted. Didn’t we have these all along?

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open