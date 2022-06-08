GTA’s premier EV maker Daymak riding the wave

June 8, 2022 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Electric vehicles, from standup scooters to elaborate e-bikes, are now common across the landscape. They’re here to say, and they’re definitely helping residents and communities achieve their zero emission goals.
Ebikes are definitely popular in Ontario, and it would be hard to not see one walking in a downtown area such as someone on a stand-up scooter, or a delivery driver using an ebike.
“We have seen growth year after year in sales for Daymak, especially during the pandemic. People were using their car less often for commuting, and would obviously prefer to avoid the crowded public transit, making biking a logical alternative,” said the team at Toronto-based Daymak.
Since 2002, Daymak has been a pioneer in personal light electric vehicles (LEVs), producing everything from mobility vehicles to electric cars. With more than 100,000 vehicles sold, Daymak boasts cutting-edge designs, including the world’s first fully wireless e-bike and Canada’s first solar-powered, off-road e-bike.
The most popular innovations are the “Beast” Scooter and the “Boomerbeast” Mobility Scooter.
The Beast is a two-wheel, solar-powered, electric scooter with ATV tires, while the Boomerbeast is a three-wheeled mobility scooter with ATV tires. Many scooters and mobility scooters on the market can only comfortably handle concrete and maybe grass terrain, which can greatly limit where a person can ride. The Beast product line allows riders to comfortably handle tougher road or weather conditions, allowing them to travel, commute and explore without any restrictions.
They are currently working on our most ambitious project, the Spiritus electric car, which is a three-wheel EV.
Daymak’s goal is to provide EVs for everyone, regardless of age, gender, size, or physical restrictions.
“That is why we do not focus solely on electric bikes, and provide different types of EVs from mobility scooters and ATVs, to kids toys and ride-on scooters.”
While growing, it will be tough to get to the ratio of people to EVs that other countries enjoy. However, the company says that so much has been changing recently that they wouldn’t rule it out.
“With the rising gas prices, the government pushing for more electric cars and charging stations, and more people working from home (which would reduce the need for a car), it could very well be possible in the coming years.”
Team Daymak says materials, weight, design and battery technology have all definitely helped push the ebike revolution.
“Just a decade ago, ebikes were quite niche and expensive, with clunky designs and low voltage, lead-acid batteries. Nowadays, they are much more affordable, with lighter and more efficient batteries. They also come in some incredibly sleek or modern designs, suiting many different styles and needs. Better tech, along with external factors such as gas prices, health and fitness, commuting, and green energy have all helped push ebikes towards the forefront.”
Fat-Tire ebikes like their Max and Max S, or the Wolf, are currently very popular. These ebikes are equipped with significantly larger tires that can handle off-roading conditions. They can handle bumpy roads and trails, rain, snow, and sand with ease. Even if people do not frequently go offroading, the larger tires simply provide a smoother ride on the worn-out roads, and give more flexibility to be ridden all-year round.
The Spiritus car will be released by the end of this year. Daymak has a whole lineup of covered EVs in development which can be seen at www.avvenire.ca. They also hope to have some new ebike models in for this coming summer as well.
With their foothold in the market and their innovative designs, Daymak is definitely meeting its goal of reducing the carbon footprint, one vehicle at a time.
For more, visit www.daymak.com; www.ebikeuniverse.com or find a dealership near you.