Exhibition marks strong ties, showcases local artist

June 8, 2022

Dr. Alfred Brogyanyi VWT and OPIKA, Troy Barry Lulashnyk, Ambassador of Canada to Austria, Ernestine Tahedl, Dr. Gerold Pinter, Wohninvest, were on hand for the opening of “Canada Series” exhibit in Vienna.

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

An Austrian exhibit by a King artist aims to showcase Canada and further strengthen international relations.

Ernestine Tahedl is marking the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between her home country of Austria and her new home of Canada.

The show is being held in a gallery in Vienna and is running throughout the summer.

Austrian officials were on hand to launch the exhibit and praise Tahedl for her ongoing work and accomplishments.

“The way people perceive landscapes are also shaped by their cultural understanding and I hope you not only enjoy the artworks in the exhibition ‘Canada Series.’ but that this exhibition may be your starting point for emerging relationships and an exchange of shared visual and stories that enable reciprocal understanding.” said Troy Barry Lulashnyk, Ambassador of Canada to Austria.

Tahedl said the landscape of Canada had the strong and most lasting impact on her decision to make this country my home.

“My love for this land has strengthen over the years and thoroughly manifests itself through my activities as a painter.

“While residing in diverse parts of Canada and travelling extensively through the land, I have been privileged to experience the distinctiveness of each region.

Tahedl has lived and worked in Alberta, Quebec and Ontario and travelled extensively to remote regions such as Baffin Island, Great Slave Lake and the Queen Charlotte Islands.

“I was moved by the spirituality, immensity and mystery of these lands and the lasting impact they have had on me.

“Although my works do not represent a particular motif or place, I strive for the essence of the place and all that a ‘landscape’ can imply. I explore the balance between the realistic image and the pictorial values for my paintings.”

She said the response to the landscape paintings was very positive in Austria and she’s grateful that she can show, through her exhibit, just how the landscape impacted her work.

“To return with my work after so many years living in Canada it is interesting to me to see how Europeans react to my work. In many way it is not that much different from showing in Canada or other countries, but I think it awakens a certain curiosity to see this beautiful country we are living in. If I can reach the viewer and get this response I have achieved what I hoped to express,” she said.

Tahedl’s work has been recognized by awards from the Canada Council for the Arts, the Governor General’s Anniversary Medal, the Queen Elizabeth Golden Jubilee and Diamond Jubilee medals and the medal of the Ontario Society of Artists, to name but a few.

Born and educated in Austria, Ernestine has called Canada her home for almost 60 years where she contributes new perspectives, ideas and impulses. Her artwork still reflects her close attachment to both Austria, her country of birth, and Canada, her country of choice.

This exhibition is a shining example for the bilateral relations of friendship and it is exciting to see it come together at a time when we mark the 70-year anniversary of bilateral relations between Austria and Canada.

Austrian officials noted Canada and Austria enjoy a wonderful relationship, sharing common values and a rich history of people-to-people ties that far surpass our diplomatic relationship. The pandemic has shown us the significance of these person-to-person ties and while diplomacy, agreements and treaties are important, it is the people and their ideas, their creativity and activities on the ground, that inspire and shape the relations between us.

Her pieces are abstract in nature, influenced by classical music and many bear the names of famous pieces.

For more, visit http://www.interlog.com/~etahedl/

Tags: Ernestine Tahedl

