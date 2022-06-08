Community Report showcases King’s accomplishments

June 8, 2022 · 0 Comments
The Township of King has published a Community Report highlighting King’s accomplishments over the past four years, including achievements in transportation networks, digital connectivity, long-term growth management and King’s response to the climate emergency.
The King 2019/2022 Community Report: Building our Community was presented to King council on May 30, along with a report, as a companion document to King’s Corporate Strategic Plan Year 3 (2021) Annual Progress Report.
On May 9, King Council received King’s Corporate Strategic Plan Year 3 (2021) Annual Progress Report, an update on performance indicators met as directed in King’s Corporate Strategic Plan. This progress report provides quantitative reporting figures.
The Community Report captures the Township’s accomplishments and budget allocations for the 2019 to 2022 budget cycles. The Community Report also looks at what King has accomplished, including the services and operations over the past four years.
With the backdrop of the COVID-19 global pandemic, the Township approved a zero-per-cent tax impact in the Township portion of the 2021 and 2022 budget cycles, led a community vaccination clinic that resulted in 77,000 COVID-19 vaccinations delivered and expanded and enhanced service delivery for residents.
In keeping with the King’s environmental commitment, the 2019/2022 Community Report is available digitally and includes a five-minute video of highlights Summary Video. Hard copy reports are available on request or can be viewed at Township facilities and King Township Library branches.
“It is gratifying to realize the Township’s successes and achievements, especially when we consider the challenges King has overcome since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. I am honored to present the 2019/2022 Community Report: Building our Community to Council and to the community and hope you will join me in celebrating everything we have to be proud of in King,” said Daniel Kostopoulos, King CAO.
“So much has happened in the past four years to challenge us all. This is an exciting time to be part of the King community. The future looks promising as we emerge from the pandemic stronger and better than ever. The 2019/2022 Community Report: Building our Community highlights the successes we’ve achieved in King in conjunction with our community and reinforces why King is such an exceptional place to live, work and play,” added Mayor Steve Pellegrini.