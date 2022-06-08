Lecce, Mulroney re-elected with large margins

June 8, 2022 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
King’s two MPPs were given a very strong vote of confidence by voters in last Thursday’s election.
Lecce was re-elected in King-Vaughan with an impressive 23,430 votes, or 57% of the vote. He held an 11,951-vote margin over Liberal Gillian Vivona, who earned 11,488 votes or 28.21%
NDP candidate Samantha Sanchez was third, with 2,840 votes or 6.96%. She was followed by Michael Di Mascolo of New Blue, with 1,400 votes or 3.445.
Green Party candidate Ren Guidolin was next, earning 1,104 votes or 2.7% Next was Neil Killips of the Ontario Party with 309 votes.
Pulling up the rear was Tatiana Babitch of the Ontario Moderate Party, who earned 147 votes.
King-Vaughan had a low 39.72% voter turnout, behind the provincial average of 43%
Caroline Mulroney easily won York-Simcoe, taking the race by a 14,470-vote margin over the Liberal candidate, Walter Alvares-Bardales, who earned 6,319 votes. Mulroney earned 56.76% of the vote.
NDP candidate Spencer Ki, pulled in 4.083 votes or 11.15%.
Green Party candidate Julie Stewart earned 2,691 votes or 7.35%
New Blue candidate Brent Fellman brought in 1,633 votes, followed by Ontario Party candidate Alana Hollander with 698 votes. Libertarian Zachary Tisdale earned 262 votes, while Franco Colavecchia of the Ontario Moderate Party took 153 votes.
That riding had a turnout of 38.87%.
“I would like to congratulate both Minister Lecce and Minister Mulroney on their resounding re-elections,” said King Mayor Steve Pellegrini. “I look forward to continuing to partner with the Province on initiatives important to the residents and businesses in King.”
The PCs won 83 seats, while the NDP garnered 31. The Liberals could take only 8. Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner won the only seat. There is one independent seat.
The election resulted in both NDP Leader Andrea Horwath and Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca resigning. Del Duca failed to win his home riding.