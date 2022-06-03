Lecce re-elected in PC majority

June 3, 2022 · 0 Comments
Stephen Lecce was given a very strong vote of confidence by electors in King-Vaughan Thursday night.
Lecce was re-elected with an impressive 23,430 votes, or 57% of the vote. He held an 11,951-vote margin over Liberal Gillian Vivona, who earned 11,488 votes or 28.21%
NDP candidate Samantha Sanchez was third, with 2,840 votes or 6.96%. She was followed by Michael Di Mascolo of New Blue, with 1,400 votes or 3.445.
Green Party candidate Ren Guidolin was next, earning 1,104 votes or 2.7% Next was Neil Killips of the Ontario Party with 309 votes.
Pulling up the rear was Tatiana Babitch of the Ontario Moderate Party, who earned 147 votes.
King-Vaughan had a low 39.72% voter turnout, behind the provincial average of 43%
The PCs won 83 seats, while the NDP garnered 31. The Liberals could take only 8. Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner won the only seat. There is one independent seat.
The election resulted in both NDP Leader Andrea Horwath and Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca resigning. Del Duca failed to win his home riding.