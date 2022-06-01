Product Showcase

Cyber Acoustics has you covered at home and in the office

June 1, 2022   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

Having an efficient work space is vital these days.
Working from home is now included in most work schedules. To do this efficiently, workers need the right equipment to stay connected.
Virtual meetings and online learning have become integral to education at all levels.
The need for quality computer accessories has increased, so communication links are strong and clear. At-home students and professionals benefit from quality speakers and web cams.
Meeting the needs is Cyber Acoustics, an audio leader in education for more than 25 years.
First off, you’ll likely need a really good webcam. The CA Essential WC-3000 and the CA Essential WC-2000-2 are plug-and-play webcams that provide a far superior experience and allow for collaboration that is as close to meeting in person as possible.
“Putting our latest webcams through the rigorous Zoom Certification testing process was important to us to ensure we are delivering innovative and reliable technology solutions that users can depend on as they continue to work and learn remotely,” said Steve Erickson, COO at Cyber Acoustics. “The Zoom Certification tells our customers that our webcams meet high standards in video performance, and meet their expectations of high-quality, reliable communication.”
“At Zoom, we bring people together with video communications and empower them to accomplish more, and it’s great to see Cyber Acoustics ensure their products meet the highest quality standards,” said Eric Yu, Head of Hardware Partnership at Zoom. “Their pursuit of Zoom Certification is an example of their commitment to providing products that will meet their customers’ needs.”
The CA Essential WC-3000 webcam is a powerhouse in a tiny package. It’s inexpensive and yet it raises the level of the virtual experience. Features include full HD 1080p at 30 fps for vibrant, smooth video. A 5.0-megapixel camera that allows for clear cropping and enlarging of still captures, perfect for content creators. HD auto focus and light correction that automatically adjust to current conditions to provide consistent high-definition images.
It even has dual-omni directional surround mics equally captures sound in all directions, ensuring voices sound natural, even if multiple people are in the room. The cam also boasts a wide diagonal field of view, and rotating privacy shutter.
That’s a lot packed into such a small device.
To accompany it, why not outfit your laptop or desktop with a USB desktop/screen mounted speaker. The Cyber Acoustics model is not invasive, but a quality, unassuming complement to your system.
It clips on to the bottom of your monitor housing with a padded clip.
It’s very inexpensive but once you have it you will wonder how you ever did without it. Comes in 2w or 3w peak output, but it’s more than enough for typical uses.
To top things off, a pair of speakers adds the perfect touch.
Their bluetooth speakers with LED lights are perfect for the job. They boast 2-inch dynamic drivers and a 4.25-inch front firing subwoofer, giving you rich, almost chest pounding sound.
They’re the perfect size and look great on your desk. For a relatively small, inexpensive set of speakers, they are very well made and the sound is amazing.
This trio of high-tech components will have you set up nicely, getting the most out of your audio and video experiences.
Founded in 1996 Cyber Acoustics is a leading manufacturer of reliable and affordable computer peripherals used in schools, businesses, and homes, including speakers, headsets, headphones, microphones, docking stations, speakerphones, and webcams. Focused on sustainability, Cyber Acoustics is the only company in the industry to offer a wired headset and headphone recycling program, accepting old headsets from any manufacturer to be recycled responsibly.
Whether for work or play, Cyber products have got you covered.
For more information about Cyber Acoustic products for schools, business and home offices, visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/. Follow the company on Twitter @CyberAcoustics, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.



         

