Product Showcase

PreSonus sets the industry bar very high

May 31, 2022   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

The best of the best don’t need to brag. And they wouldn’t sell something they don’t use themselves.
When it comes to music equipment, there’s no sense in fooling around. Get the best, stick with it and use it every day.
That’s the premise PreSonus has for every product they sell.
The leading designer and manufacturer of recording and live-sound hardware and software, knows all about sound quality. And when you delve into the company’s history and rasion d’etre, you realize just why.
PreSonus was founded by musicians and audio engineers. Co-founder and product-design visionary Jim Odom is an accomplished guitarist, producer, and audio engineer who started PreSonus in 1995 in order to create the high-quality products he wanted to use and offer them at more accessible prices than had been available in the past.
He recruited like-minded musicians who shared that same passion and wanted to create something special. To this day, virtually all of the folks on the PreSonus team are musicians, DJs, podcasters, and audio enthusiasts.
They “make products we want to use,” they say. “We also are devoted to teaching our customers how to get the most from their PreSonus products, and we create a plethora of instructional videos and articles. This is a passion for us, a labor of love. We are proud to be part of the Fender Musical Instruments Company, which, like PreSonus, is dedicated to serving and educating artists at all stages of their audio journey.”
When you purchase their products or software, you’re getting a whole team of passionate professionals!
Home recording artists, podcasters and even professionals will love their lineup of microphones.
The Revelator mic, ideal for podcasters, streamers and gamers, boasts fat channel processing and two stero loopback channels. It rivals any high-quality mic out there.
The mic is gorgeous right out of the box. When you hold it, you know you’ve got something special. It’s a work of art, and it begs to be used.
Given the line’s reputation for quality, I expected a lot of out this unit. It actually exceeded all expectations. With the right headphones, you’re in for a treat and some of the sweetest sounds you’ve heard in a long time.
The Revelator-series USB microphones and audio interfaces have signal-processing presets and other easy-to-use features that get you up and running quickly. You don’t need to be experienced to get good results.
You can do solid work with just a Revelator mic and recording or streaming software for a laptop or mobile device. But the real magic happens when you delve into the company’s Universal Control software. There you can customize your sound and signal routing, create presets you can trigger from the hardware, and much more. Revelator technology is more advanced and offers better sound quality than competing USB mics with software.
Their award-winning Studio One Professional is now available as part of PreSonus Sphere, a unique membership platform that provides recording software, notation applications, sample libraries, educational content, and collaboration tools all for a low monthly or annual fee. They also offer Studio One Professional as a free 30-day demo and include Studio One Artist with virtually every hardware recording product they sell to ensure that people have tools they need from Day One.
While PreSonus offers offer a range of more traditional products, they especially love to innovate and have a long list of industry firsts.
Integrating hardware and software has long been a PreSonus specialty.
“We create products that can stand alone but also combine into powerful, yet easy-to-use systems. Our StudioLive digital mixers pioneered integration between mixers and software, including apps for mobile devices and networked hardware. Studio One Professional remains the only recording and production software (DAW) with both a built-in mastering application and performance tools, and it integrates tightly with our mixers, audio interfaces, and control surfaces, as well as with our Notion music-scoring software.”
With PreSonus it’s like you’re getting a mixing crew, special effects team and even back-up musicians to launch any project you can think of.
From concept to completion and wherever the sound takes you, you truly can “create without limits.”
You’re getting a ton of innovation and inspiration here, from a company that checks all the boxes.
For technical specs, additional information on new PreSonus products and to find a retail partner near you, visit www.fender.com or www.presonus.com. You can buy direct from the PreSonus Shop at https://shop.presonus.com. Join the conversation on social media by following @PreSonus.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Tags:


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Community News

E-bikes growing in popularity, but rules vary on use

The cost of gas at the pumps, combined with concerns over climate change, have led to an explosion in the e-bike industry. Whether used for running errands, commuting or on trails, modern e-bikes have morphed to cater to every need. And consumers are embracing it.

Mayor outlines King success stories at Chamber lunch

It’s a great time to live and work in King Township. That was the message delivered by Mayor Steve Pellegrini at last week’s Mayor’s Lunch, sponsored by the King Chamber of Commerce. The Township’s steady progress and pep talk by the mayor put a little spring in the step of a packed house of Chamber members.

King meeting majority of goals, strategy plan reveals

King is on target with most of its goals, despite hurdles over the past year. Staff provided councillors with an overview of the Corporate Strategic Plan (CSP), now in its third year. Despite pandemic restrictions stretching through 2021, some 98% of the plans’ key actions are completed or progressing as planned. And another 30 of 37 of community benefits are heading in the right direction.

Former resident shines in AMI’s ‘Breaking Character’

A King native is using his talents to spread awareness. And he doesn’t mind if you laugh at him. AMI’s Breaking Character explores disability representation through the eyes of six performers with disabilities.

King reduces number of days fireworks can be set off

King Township has updated its fireworks bylaw and will increase enforcement on the Victoria Day weekend to help keep residents and property safe. An updated fireworks bylaw was passed by King Township Council at the May 9 meeting with several changes including: Reducing the number of permitted days to set off fireworks (eliminating the two days immediately preceding and following the designated days). Fireworks can only be set off between dusk and 11 p.m. on the designated days. Vendors will now require a permit to sell fireworks within King Township.

King’s volunteers shine in the spotlight

King’s tireless volunteer workforce is quite remarkable. Those altruistic citizens really came through for their fellow residents during the pandemic. Roughly two dozen of King’s volunteers were honoured at the Volunteer Night celebration. It was a fitting way to mark the return to filling the council chambers at the municipal centre. “Our volunteers selflessly donate thousands of hours for all kinds of causes.

Chamber board members inject energy

Fueled by an injection of renewed energy, the King Chamber of Commerce is reaching some lofty goals. The spark provided by board members and new Manager of Member Services Alison Mumford, drew praise at the group’s AGM last week.

Artist shares her love of cartoons in her art

A passion that began at a young age has propelled at York artist throughout her career. Cheryl Uhrig always loved cartoons, which she says combine ideas, writing and art. That’s what led her to a career in advertising as a copywriter and creative director for many years.

Highway 400 widening will benefit motorists

The widening of Highway 400, including a swath through King Township, will ultimately benefit motorists across Ontario. Details of the construction contract were presented by MTO staff to King councillors recently.

King actor hits the ground running

A young King actor quickly found his passion. Local teen Winston Burron is a newcomer to the industry and his big break came fairly quickly. He said he began with modeling, just trying to find a way to make money in his free time during the pandemic.

Commentary

We are all part of something bigger

Are we all alone in this, or are we part of something bigger, more complex and well, just more? There’s been a lot of debate on just who to rely on to help pull us out of our self-made holes.

Post-pandemic lethargy curbing our efforts

I’m tired. Not in a sleepy, sloth-in-a-tree kind of way. Not a sunbathing turtle type of sleepy. I’m tired in a life kind of way.

Proposed gun ban won’t solve anything

With all the troubles in our world, the “silly season” – election time in Ontario – has brought out some silly suggestions. The Ontario Liberals have pledged to ban the sale, possession, transport and storage of handguns if elected. Their plan will also accept the federal government’s offer to fund a buy-back program; partner with the federal government to stop gun smuggling at the Ontario-U.S. borders, and advocate to extend the ban nationally so that guns can’t be funneled through inter-provincial borders. Once again, our politicians are firing blanks to speak.

Sharing stories sustains our entire species

We humans come from a long line of storytellers. It’s in our blood. “A single conversation across the table with a wise man is better than 10 years mere study of books,” said Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.

Time to alter our nagging to-do lists

Just how did our wonderful lives become one massive to-do list? Most of us working stiffs – the 9-to-5ers – have fallen into crippling routines. We set our alarms, get up, head into work and put in a day’s worth of wage-earning duties.

Frugality becomes a necessity these days

They say a fool and his money are soon parted. While consumer spending is integral to keeping the wheels of our economy turning, there comes a point where frugality must step in.

What really happened to our younger selves?

We look at ourselves daily, but how often do we ask the hard questions? When do we stare at our own reflection and ask “who am I?” I asked myself that very question and was puzzled, perplexed even dumfounded. Who am I?

Immortality may already be part of our DNA

The complex tug-of-war between life and death has plagued humankind from the very beginning. Looking up at the stars in the night, even our cave-dwelling ancestors wondered about “what’s next.” Humans have been driven to uncover the answers, through gods, various religious texts, even the search for the fountain of youth and Shangri-La.

Disarming foes without a shot being fired

We are definitely living in sobering times. The conflict in Ukraine, and response from around the world, shows just how important social media, and “instant” messages are these days.

Freedom and democracy taken for granted

We are quite lucky in this country, the True North Strong and Free. We know it, say it, but many of our citizens don’t likely grasp the true meaning. We take democracy and our rights and freedoms for granted. Didn’t we have these all along?

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open