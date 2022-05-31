PreSonus sets the industry bar very high

May 31, 2022 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
The best of the best don’t need to brag. And they wouldn’t sell something they don’t use themselves.
When it comes to music equipment, there’s no sense in fooling around. Get the best, stick with it and use it every day.
That’s the premise PreSonus has for every product they sell.
The leading designer and manufacturer of recording and live-sound hardware and software, knows all about sound quality. And when you delve into the company’s history and rasion d’etre, you realize just why.
PreSonus was founded by musicians and audio engineers. Co-founder and product-design visionary Jim Odom is an accomplished guitarist, producer, and audio engineer who started PreSonus in 1995 in order to create the high-quality products he wanted to use and offer them at more accessible prices than had been available in the past.
He recruited like-minded musicians who shared that same passion and wanted to create something special. To this day, virtually all of the folks on the PreSonus team are musicians, DJs, podcasters, and audio enthusiasts.
They “make products we want to use,” they say. “We also are devoted to teaching our customers how to get the most from their PreSonus products, and we create a plethora of instructional videos and articles. This is a passion for us, a labor of love. We are proud to be part of the Fender Musical Instruments Company, which, like PreSonus, is dedicated to serving and educating artists at all stages of their audio journey.”
When you purchase their products or software, you’re getting a whole team of passionate professionals!
Home recording artists, podcasters and even professionals will love their lineup of microphones.
The Revelator mic, ideal for podcasters, streamers and gamers, boasts fat channel processing and two stero loopback channels. It rivals any high-quality mic out there.
The mic is gorgeous right out of the box. When you hold it, you know you’ve got something special. It’s a work of art, and it begs to be used.
Given the line’s reputation for quality, I expected a lot of out this unit. It actually exceeded all expectations. With the right headphones, you’re in for a treat and some of the sweetest sounds you’ve heard in a long time.
The Revelator-series USB microphones and audio interfaces have signal-processing presets and other easy-to-use features that get you up and running quickly. You don’t need to be experienced to get good results.
You can do solid work with just a Revelator mic and recording or streaming software for a laptop or mobile device. But the real magic happens when you delve into the company’s Universal Control software. There you can customize your sound and signal routing, create presets you can trigger from the hardware, and much more. Revelator technology is more advanced and offers better sound quality than competing USB mics with software.
Their award-winning Studio One Professional is now available as part of PreSonus Sphere, a unique membership platform that provides recording software, notation applications, sample libraries, educational content, and collaboration tools all for a low monthly or annual fee. They also offer Studio One Professional as a free 30-day demo and include Studio One Artist with virtually every hardware recording product they sell to ensure that people have tools they need from Day One.
While PreSonus offers offer a range of more traditional products, they especially love to innovate and have a long list of industry firsts.
Integrating hardware and software has long been a PreSonus specialty.
“We create products that can stand alone but also combine into powerful, yet easy-to-use systems. Our StudioLive digital mixers pioneered integration between mixers and software, including apps for mobile devices and networked hardware. Studio One Professional remains the only recording and production software (DAW) with both a built-in mastering application and performance tools, and it integrates tightly with our mixers, audio interfaces, and control surfaces, as well as with our Notion music-scoring software.”
With PreSonus it’s like you’re getting a mixing crew, special effects team and even back-up musicians to launch any project you can think of.
From concept to completion and wherever the sound takes you, you truly can “create without limits.”
You’re getting a ton of innovation and inspiration here, from a company that checks all the boxes.
For technical specs, additional information on new PreSonus products and to find a retail partner near you, visit www.fender.com or www.presonus.com. You can buy direct from the PreSonus Shop at https://shop.presonus.com. Join the conversation on social media by following @PreSonus.
