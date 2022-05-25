King City Skating Club wins team trophy in Buffalo

May 25, 2022 · 0 Comments
By Robert Belardi
While everyone was enjoying the cottage, a cold brew and a barbeque dinner over the long weekend, King City Skating Club were dominating on the ice and raking in the silverware.
The competition, hosted by the Skating Club of Western New York, took place at the Holiday Twin Rinks in Cheektowaga, NY. King City Skating Club brought with them 24 skaters to the competition and each of them finished no less than eighth place.
All skaters from the club, competed in multiple competitions that included free skate, compulsory moves, solo pattern dance, music interpretation and shadow dance.
Only Sarah Poretta and Julia Ferreira had other categories separate from everyone else. Poretta competed in showcase and Ferreira took part in showcase, spins and step sequences as part of hers.
Ferreira led the group, with six, first-place finishes over the weekend.
Head coach at the club Brenda Tanner-Ferreira, said it was a completely successful weekend for not just the skaters individually but for the club as a whole.
“Our skaters came away with lots of first, second and third place medals. But we also came away with winning the team trophy for most accumulated points,” Tanner-Ferreira wrote.
King City Skating Club finished in first place as a club with a total of 324 points. In second place was Amherst SC (NY) with 201 points and in third was Cortland FSC with 163.
In quite a remarkable weekend for everyone at the club, skaters returned to town with plenty of smiles as they all look forward to the next competition.
On behalf of the King Weekly Sentinel, a big congratulations goes out to Bailee Tanaka, Bianca Ludkowski, Cindy Luk, Cindy Ye, Claire Huang, Elizabeth Iaboni, Emma Marchese, Ethan Luk, Helena Maria-Millis, Julia Ferreira, Lexie McRae, Lily Parolin, Madisen Rouzes, May Huang, Natalie Marchese, Petra Millis, Sarah Merrilees, Sarah Porretta, Sofia Greco, Sofia Mazzotta, Stefania Iaboni, Thea Farruggio, Tia Bhandari and Tristan Iaboni for all of your accomplishments.