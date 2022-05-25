Embrace the return of the Schomberg Fair

May 25, 2022 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
The long-awaited return of the classic agricultural fair has arrived. Embrace the Schomberg Spring Fair this weekend, and enjoy a full slate of activities Thursday through Sunday.
The 172nd Fair kicks off Thursday with a flat $5 admission to enjoy the midway and vendors.
The action ramps up Friday when the gates open at 5 p.m. Enjoy the sounds of singer Bill Nadeau as you prepare for the main event – the Demolition Derby that starts at 7 p.m.
Participants come from far and wide and they’ve been preparing their vehicles for weeks for this unique event.
The gates swing open at 9 a.m. Saturday for a full day of special attractions, including a cowboy mounted shooting demo at 10 a.m. Visions of the wild west?
The Fair parade hits the Main Street of Schomberg starting at 11 a.m. with a variety of vehicles, animals, special guests and floats. It winds its way to the fairgrounds, ushering in the opening ceremonies on the main stage.
Running between 1 and 1:45 p.m will be a sheep herding demo, world-famous Doo-Doo the Clown, children’s pedal pull and magician Aaron Matthews.
The cowboy demo returns at 2, followed by students from the Purdy School of Martial Arts at 3.
Jess Brown and back-to-back shows by Matthews round out the evening.
The family fun continues Sunday with the beef and junior beef show kicking things off at 9:30. They’re followed by the rabbit and cavy show, 4-H dairy cattle show and more.
Local parents will llll at the baby show, with registration at noon, and the judging at 1.
The Pet & Mutt show takes place at 1:15 and the day wraps up with Homecraft awards at 3 p.m.
The homecraft display is located at the Trisan Centre this year, due to renovations taking place at the Community Hall. A shuttle bus is available to get people to and from the fairgrounds.
On Saturday, visitors can purchase a one-price midway ticket for $32.
The Fair also offers several vendors and specialty food booths to satisfy every craving.
Admission is $15 for those 6 and up on both Friday and Saturday; $10 on Sunday. Children pay a reduced rate and kids under 3 are free.
Cross your fingers for great weather.