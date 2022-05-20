Take Nixy inflatable SUP everywhere you go this summer

May 20, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

As cottages across Ontario open, we get a taste of the great outdoors. It’s long overdue.

As your rifle through our get-away gear, you may realize something’s missing.

It just might be a new stand up inflatable paddle board (iSUP).

Board makers have answered the call for a lightweight, portable board with a range of solid inflatables.

One of the best on the market today is Nixy and their amazing lineup.

Their G4 Newport is packed with everything you need to hit the water, all in a matter of minutes.

Unpack the suitcase-style pack and start inflating this gem. It comes with everything you can think of – a heavy duty, Wheeled backpack, paddle straps, cargo hooks, paddles and pump.

Paddleboarding is fast becoming the most popular pastime. You don’t need much, except a good quality board. Newbies may take a bit getting used to it, and finding their balance, but once you do, it’s like riding a bicycle. Or more accurately, it’s like joining nature on a amazing water-riding hike.

You can go slow, chill, or even get a workout.

Again, the key is having the right equipment.

The Nixy brand checks all the boxes and it’s perfect for all skill levels.

Whether you’re a beginner or advanced paddler, the Newport G4 All Around Paddle Board is sporty, nimble, and versatile.

Best of all, it’s built to last, made with what the company calls “military grade” PVC and their FusionTech layered woven drop stitch. Quite frankly, it’s “the most durable and advanced board you can buy.”

The features don’t end there. It’s ultra-lightweight and travel ready. At only 21 pounds, you can grab it, stuff it in your car and take off

The board is simply and quick to inflate and deflate. The G4 has what they call an “intuitive” setup and take-down process.

The absolute beauty of paddleboarding is just enjoying your time on the water, surrounded by nature. When perched on a board, you don’t have a care in the world and it’s like you’ve shed an incredible burden of everyday life.

The board is perfect for lakes and rivers and will likely replace all of your cottage toys.

As soon as you open the box, your eyes widen and your heart races like a kid in Christmas. It made me run to my phone and put on Good Vibrations by The Beach Boys.

This marvel comes with everything you need to hit the water and get active. It comes with a suitcase with wheels, paddle, pump, small repair kit, and ankle tie. Every accessory is well made and complements the board.

It’s built like a tank, and is also quite aesthetically pleasing. Nixy spared nothing in creating a very high-caliber product.

According to a company spokesperson, they have seen the interest in paddleboards grow year over year, especially during COVID times, as people were looking for a way to stay active and social distance.

“They have grown in popularity due to the fact the are easily stored and make traveling easy, there are many designs out there that fit many niches of activities.”

With solid construction and capacity of up to 300 pounds, you’re good to go, solo, with your partner or even your four-legged friend.

“Many people come to us asking what board is good for dogs to be on with them, since the pads are soft they are good for both human feet and dog paws. People love spending time with their pets and dogs love the adventure as well,” the company said.

You’re firmly planted thanks to the grooved, UV protected traction pad. It also has 5 action mounts and 3 grab handles, along with carbon fiber reinforced side rails.

The designers thought of everything here.

They ship to Canada and you can also find them online. But customers should order directly from their website, at https://nixysports.com/ or call 844-649-9787. They ship quickly and efficiently.

The company offers a two-year warranty and personalized customer support.

Don’t wait another minute before getting your hands on one and taking your water sports to a whole new level.

Related

Tags: iSUP, Nixy

Readers Comments (0)