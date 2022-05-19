Cuisinart sealer helps keep food fresh

A King native is using his talents to spread awareness. And he doesn’t mind if you laugh at him. AMI’s Breaking Character explores disability representation through the eyes of six performers with disabilities.

King Township has updated its fireworks bylaw and will increase enforcement on the Victoria Day weekend to help keep residents and property safe. An updated fireworks bylaw was passed by King Township Council at the May 9 meeting with several changes including: Reducing the number of permitted days to set off fireworks (eliminating the two days immediately preceding and following the designated days). Fireworks can only be set off between dusk and 11 p.m. on the designated days. Vendors will now require a permit to sell fireworks within King Township.

Victoria Day is back in full swing this year.The festivities kick off with the Victoria Day Parade at 11 a.m. It winds its way along ...

King’s tireless volunteer workforce is quite remarkable. Those altruistic citizens really came through for their fellow residents during the pandemic. Roughly two dozen of King’s volunteers were honoured at the Volunteer Night celebration. It was a fitting way to mark the return to filling the council chambers at the municipal centre. “Our volunteers selflessly donate thousands of hours for all kinds of causes.

Fueled by an injection of renewed energy, the King Chamber of Commerce is reaching some lofty goals. The spark provided by board members and new Manager of Member Services Alison Mumford, drew praise at the group’s AGM last week.

A passion that began at a young age has propelled at York artist throughout her career. Cheryl Uhrig always loved cartoons, which she says combine ideas, writing and art. That’s what led her to a career in advertising as a copywriter and creative director for many years.

The widening of Highway 400, including a swath through King Township, will ultimately benefit motorists across Ontario. Details of the construction contract were presented by MTO staff to King councillors recently.

A young King actor quickly found his passion. Local teen Winston Burron is a newcomer to the industry and his big break came fairly quickly. He said he began with modeling, just trying to find a way to make money in his free time during the pandemic.

A Schomberg photographer wants to change the way we see things, and better reflect our diverse society. Nicole Jones, of Nikki Jones Studio in Schomberg, has put the word out, looking for “everyday people” to join her as models.

When you think of fashion magazines, women over 40 probably don’t come to mind as the models gracing those pages. In fact, this age demographic ...