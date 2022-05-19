Cuisinart sealer helps keep food fresh

May 19, 2022 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
One thing the pandemic has taught us is the importance of home-made, nutritious meals.
We’ve likely never eaten so well as we have in the past couple of years.
With home-cooked spreads comes leftovers. They’re much too precious to throw away and we don’t always have the best methods of storing them.
A must-have in your kitchen cupboard is a tool to preserve your goodies.
Cuisinart’s One-Touch Vacuum Sealer keeps your favourite foods fresh and make leftovers last longer, way beyond the next special occasion.
With summer on the horizon, it’s the best time to put aside some great dishes, taking them out for impromptu back yard gatherings.
This nifty product extracts the air at the push of a button, locking in flavour and freshness with a sealing strip. It’s not only ingenious, it saves consumers money, especially when it comes to seasonal food.
The gentle vacuum pressure feature also protects delicate items such as fresh berries, pastries, and fish, making the one-touch Vacuum Sealer a versatile kitchen workhorse whether you’re a baker or a grill master.
The unit also has a dry & moist food function to choose the best bag seal time for the specific type of food you are sealing. It’s sleek and compact, meaning you can always find space to store it when not in use.
This package comes with two bonus vacuum seal rolls, so you’re good to go right out of the box in no time.
The sealer is available at many retail outlets. For more, visit https://www.cuisinart.ca/ for products from a brand you have trusted for years.