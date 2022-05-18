General News

Former resident shines in AMI’s ‘Breaking Character’

May 18, 2022   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

A King native is using his talents to spread awareness.
And he doesn’t mind if you laugh at him.
AMI’s Breaking Character explores disability representation through the eyes of six performers with disabilities.
And one of them is Nobleton native Dan Barra-Berger, a legally blind comedian.
Dan, a stand-up comic who is partially sighted, made the long list of CBC’s Next Up competition series. Now he just needs to become a regular on the comedy club circuit.
Though humour is at the core of everything he does, so is storytelling. With the support of his partner Michelle, Dan is on a path to combining those talents to make people laugh, subvert their expectations and advocate for a more accessible world.
He’s been doing stand-up on-and-off since late 2017 when he attended the Second City Training Centre.
“It’s something I’d wanted to get in to for a very long time, but didn’t have the drive, time, or opportunity. Comedy has opened up a lot of doors for me, leading to speaking lines on TV shows (I’m on Apple TV’s SEE, for example), commercial work, and now, Breaking Character. And beyond that, who knows?”
He admits making people laugh is a bit self-serving.
“I mean I know they’re more at ease when they’re laughing, and maybe in that, they’re less focused on my disability. And also, when I’m on stage and talk about disability, I know some of the crowd’s laughter comes from their discomfort – which is good! They have to consider why they’re laughing, and I can use that opportunity to teach and, hopefully, change their misconceptions about blindness.”
After losing his vision in 2009, he spent a few years in “recovery” and went through a divorce in 2012. He then went travelling.
“I backpacked solo across Europe, armed with just my white cane, and over those eight months I relearned how to do everything for myself. I also learned how to tell my entire vision-loss story in a succinct two-minute ‘Coles Notes’ version. I began to play with how I told that story, and began to realize people were attentive, they laughed when I knew they’d laugh, they’d ask questions and I’d have answers.
“So I guess I’d say losing my vision led me indirectly into doing comedy, and having had what I’d call my toughest gigs – explaining to a group of inebriated backpackers about something as heavy as my disability, I doubt I’ll find many stages more intimidating.
“That’s not to say it doesn’t scare me every time, going on stage. But I believe that nothing’s worth doing if it doesn’t scare you, even just a little bit, since you learn something about yourself every time. If it’s easy or not scary, you’re probably doing something wrong.”
Throughout Breaking Character Dan tries to defy expectations.
“I think that’s something all six of us featured in it do. The truth of the matter is we are not represented well in any media form, and while that’s changing, it’s a slow process.
“Sighted people have played blind roles for decades, even though there are talented blind actors at the ready. The same goes for wheelchair users, neurodivergent people, people in the deaf community, and any number of other disabilities and differences – they’ve all been portrayed, often incorrectly or as the butt of jokes, by able-bodied people.
What Breaking Character hopefully shows is that they’re more than capable of doing the work, and with the lived experience, they give an authentic representation of the role and not just a script-writer’s idea of it.
“Also too, we try to show that our disabilities shouldn’t be our raison d’etre, that we be included in film and television not because our disability is a plot point. That’s a more realistic portrayal of real life, and film, theatre, TV, modelling, and comedy have a long way to go to truly understand inclusion.
“Breaking Character does a great job of showing that, yeah, we’re here, ready and willing to work hard. We know it’s an uphill battle, but we’re getting there. And lucky for the casting directors out there, I know at least six people who can fill any role perfectly.”
In the past decade, less than three percent of films featured a character with a disability.
And, often, these rarest of roles have been taken by neuro-typical and able-bodied actors.
But the industry is at a tipping point as it feels the push for a more inclusive representation.
Major broadcasters have committed to auditioning actors with disabilities. Advertisers are creating campaigns that reflect disabilities in a relatable manner while promoting their products. Those leading the fight aren’t just the ones in front of the camera but the people representing them.
Breaking Character is a candid 10-part documentary series capturing the journey these mold-breaking performers make as they navigate the fast-paced and sometimes cutthroat entertainment industry in Hollywood North. Each episode delves into the performers’ daily lives and takes us behind the scenes as they go through the audition process, hone their craft, eagerly await news of whether they got the gig, and adapt to the pressures of life in the business.
“Representing the interests, concerns and values of persons with disabilities through accessible media, reflection and portrayal is at the core of AMI’s vision,” said John Melville, vice-president, Content Development & Programming, AMI-audio/AMI-tv. “We hope that Breaking Character will further the conversation and lead to true diversity on the stage and screen.”
Other performers include Alexia Vassos, Caeden Lawrence Tai Young, Catherine Joell McKinnon, Rachel Romu.
Season one of Breaking Character features Integrated Described Video (IDV) making it accessible to individuals who are blind or partially sighted. Breaking Character was filmed under strict local COVID-19 protocols.
Episodes can be streamed on demand on AMI.ca and the AMI-tv App for Apple and Android.
For more, visit https://www.ami.ca/breaking-character/episodes



         

Facebooktwittermail

Tags: ,


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Community News

Former resident shines in AMI’s ‘Breaking Character’

A King native is using his talents to spread awareness. And he doesn’t mind if you laugh at him. AMI’s Breaking Character explores disability representation through the eyes of six performers with disabilities.

King reduces number of days fireworks can be set off

King Township has updated its fireworks bylaw and will increase enforcement on the Victoria Day weekend to help keep residents and property safe. An updated fireworks bylaw was passed by King Township Council at the May 9 meeting with several changes including: Reducing the number of permitted days to set off fireworks (eliminating the two days immediately preceding and following the designated days). Fireworks can only be set off between dusk and 11 p.m. on the designated days. Vendors will now require a permit to sell fireworks within King Township.

Victoria Day in Nobleton

Victoria Day is back in full swing this year.The festivities kick off with the Victoria Day Parade at 11 a.m. It winds its way along ...

King’s volunteers shine in the spotlight

King’s tireless volunteer workforce is quite remarkable. Those altruistic citizens really came through for their fellow residents during the pandemic. Roughly two dozen of King’s volunteers were honoured at the Volunteer Night celebration. It was a fitting way to mark the return to filling the council chambers at the municipal centre. “Our volunteers selflessly donate thousands of hours for all kinds of causes.

Chamber board members inject energy

Fueled by an injection of renewed energy, the King Chamber of Commerce is reaching some lofty goals. The spark provided by board members and new Manager of Member Services Alison Mumford, drew praise at the group’s AGM last week.

Artist shares her love of cartoons in her art

A passion that began at a young age has propelled at York artist throughout her career. Cheryl Uhrig always loved cartoons, which she says combine ideas, writing and art. That’s what led her to a career in advertising as a copywriter and creative director for many years.

Highway 400 widening will benefit motorists

The widening of Highway 400, including a swath through King Township, will ultimately benefit motorists across Ontario. Details of the construction contract were presented by MTO staff to King councillors recently.

King actor hits the ground running

A young King actor quickly found his passion. Local teen Winston Burron is a newcomer to the industry and his big break came fairly quickly. He said he began with modeling, just trying to find a way to make money in his free time during the pandemic.

Local photographer changes how we see things

A Schomberg photographer wants to change the way we see things, and better reflect our diverse society. Nicole Jones, of Nikki Jones Studio in Schomberg, has put the word out, looking for “everyday people” to join her as models.

King photographer Lisa Pace celebrates women over 40

When you think of fashion magazines, women over 40 probably don’t come to mind as the models gracing those pages. In fact, this age demographic ...

Commentary

We are all part of something bigger

Are we all alone in this, or are we part of something bigger, more complex and well, just more? There’s been a lot of debate on just who to rely on to help pull us out of our self-made holes.

Post-pandemic lethargy curbing our efforts

I’m tired. Not in a sleepy, sloth-in-a-tree kind of way. Not a sunbathing turtle type of sleepy. I’m tired in a life kind of way.

Proposed gun ban won’t solve anything

With all the troubles in our world, the “silly season” – election time in Ontario – has brought out some silly suggestions. The Ontario Liberals have pledged to ban the sale, possession, transport and storage of handguns if elected. Their plan will also accept the federal government’s offer to fund a buy-back program; partner with the federal government to stop gun smuggling at the Ontario-U.S. borders, and advocate to extend the ban nationally so that guns can’t be funneled through inter-provincial borders. Once again, our politicians are firing blanks to speak.

Sharing stories sustains our entire species

We humans come from a long line of storytellers. It’s in our blood. “A single conversation across the table with a wise man is better than 10 years mere study of books,” said Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.

Time to alter our nagging to-do lists

Just how did our wonderful lives become one massive to-do list? Most of us working stiffs – the 9-to-5ers – have fallen into crippling routines. We set our alarms, get up, head into work and put in a day’s worth of wage-earning duties.

Frugality becomes a necessity these days

They say a fool and his money are soon parted. While consumer spending is integral to keeping the wheels of our economy turning, there comes a point where frugality must step in.

What really happened to our younger selves?

We look at ourselves daily, but how often do we ask the hard questions? When do we stare at our own reflection and ask “who am I?” I asked myself that very question and was puzzled, perplexed even dumfounded. Who am I?

Immortality may already be part of our DNA

The complex tug-of-war between life and death has plagued humankind from the very beginning. Looking up at the stars in the night, even our cave-dwelling ancestors wondered about “what’s next.” Humans have been driven to uncover the answers, through gods, various religious texts, even the search for the fountain of youth and Shangri-La.

Disarming foes without a shot being fired

We are definitely living in sobering times. The conflict in Ukraine, and response from around the world, shows just how important social media, and “instant” messages are these days.

Freedom and democracy taken for granted

We are quite lucky in this country, the True North Strong and Free. We know it, say it, but many of our citizens don’t likely grasp the true meaning. We take democracy and our rights and freedoms for granted. Didn’t we have these all along?

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open