King reduces number of days fireworks can be set off

May 18, 2022 · 0 Comments
King Township has updated its fireworks bylaw and will increase enforcement on the Victoria Day weekend to help keep residents and property safe.
An updated fireworks bylaw was passed by King Township Council at the May 9 meeting with several changes including:
Reducing the number of permitted days to set off fireworks (eliminating the two days immediately preceding and following the designated days).
Fireworks can only be set off between dusk and 11 p.m. on the designated days.
Vendors will now require a permit to sell fireworks within King Township.
The bylaw penalty structure was increased to address the severity of the offence.
Fireworks can only be set off on Canada Day, the Victoria Day holiday and the third day of the Diwali Festival.
Fireworks cannot be set off on any public land, including parks, parking lots or roads. They are potential fire hazards and the loud noises they make can negatively impact pets, livestock, wild animals and people sensitive to loud noises.
They must be set off at least eight metres from any structure and three metres from property lines, public walkways or roadways.
Enforcement will take place over the Victoria Day weekend, including stationed officers and officers on general patrol. Enforcement will include any prohibited activity occurring in parks or on roads. There will be zero tolerance for contravention of the updated bylaw.
To report a complaint or concern contact the Bylaw Division directly at 905-833-4002 or by email at by-law@king.ca. Please report any issues as soon as possible.
Residents are being encouraged to attend the Nobleton Victoria Day Fireworks display on Monday, May 23 at the Nobleton Arena. Be sure to come early because parking and space fills quickly. For the best views, attendees are welcome to sit in the field behind the Nobleton Arena at 15 Old King Road. The show starts at dusk.
For more information, please visit www.nobletonvictoriaday.com.
“We listened to the community when drafting this new bylaw, particularly where animals have been seriously harmed because of local fireworks. Fireworks are beautiful but are also potentially dangerous if not used properly. Instead of setting off your own, plan to attend the fabulous display in Nobleton,” said Mayor Steve Pellegrini.
“We’ve adjusted our fireworks bylaw to strengthen our current permitting process and provide staff with a greater ability to regulate the sale, use and display of fireworks within the Township of King,” added Fire Chief Jim Wall.