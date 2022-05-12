Company’s Moon Lamp takes us away

May 12, 2022 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Advancements in space exploration have revealed a much larger universe than we once imagined.
Every week, amazing images are beamed to our screens from Hubble and James Webb Space Telescopes.
It’s okay to be an armchair astronomer, and bring a little bit of the cosmos into your space.
Whether you want to at your office or for added light in your family room, Breck + Fox’s Moon Lamp is the perfect fit. If you love space, you have to splurge on this and grab one.
This limited-edition Moon Lamp is a reminder that we all sleep under one moon and one sky. Every time you or someone special sees this light we want you to remember that without darkness we wouldn’t know the warmth of the light.
Indulge your senses as you bask in the glow of the Moon Lamp. Displayed on a wooden stand, this lunar lamp is perfect as a night light, bedside table lamp, or home decor that will light up any room. The Moon Lamp transforms your home into a cosmic oasis.
The Moon Lamp features 16 colours, which you can change via a handy remote. It’s rechargeable with a USB cord.
The company says each Moon Lamp takes 26 hours to individually 3D print. Every crater has been carefully designed to reflect the moon’s surface using real satellite imaging.
Lastly, the lamp is meant to be used in the dark, so to get the full effects individuals should try it without the lights on.
They’re reasonably priced and shipping is fast. The company also offers some really cool home decor and lighting products. Check them out at https://breckandfox.com/
If you used the code “WELCOME15” you will receive a 15% discount.
Headquartered in Vancouver, Breck + Fox offers an array of home decor items. They’re all made with belief that home living should be easy, expressive, and sustainable.
“We are on a mission to curate those ‘wow, where did you get that’ pieces, while preserving the integrity of our planet.”
They also fund several environmental restoration projects, so they’re definitely putting their money where their mouth is.
For more, visit https://breckandfox.com/