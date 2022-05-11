Victoria Day in Nobleton

May 11, 2022 · 0 Comments
Victoria Day is back in full swing this year.
The festivities kick off with the Victoria Day Parade at 11 a.m. It winds its way along King Road and into the arena parking lot.
If you’d like to be a participant in the parade, it’s not too late. If you have a classic or modern classic car that you would like to show, or you’re a community group, local business, band or want a float entry, they want to hear from you.
Those interested can contact Councillor David Boyd at dboyd@king.ca for more information. Cars can be registered that day at the Nobleton Library between 10 and 10:30 a.m.
This year’s fair runs from noon to 4 p.m. on the holiday Monday and is presented by Tim Hortons. The event features live entertainment, a dog show, midway and rides, games, inflatables, and a variety of food and retail vendors.
Join the organizers for the signature fireworks show beginning at dusk. Presented by King Fire, the Nobleton Victoria Day fireworks have been credited as the best Victoria Day display in all of Ontario.
Be sure to arrive early because parking and space fills quickly. For the best views, attendees are welcome to sit in the field behind the Nobleton Arena on Old King Road. Bring blankets, chairs and enjoy!