Commentary

We are all part of something bigger

May 11, 2022   ·   0 Comments

“No one saves us but ourselves. No one can and no one may. We ourselves must walk the path.” – Gautama Buddha

Are we all alone in this, or are we part of something bigger, more complex and well, just more?
There’s been a lot of debate on just who to rely on to help pull us out of our self-made holes.
Many, like Buddha, contend only we can clear our own paths, walk them and accept the consequences.
Sounds easy, right?
In reality, we do all chose our own destiny, even if it’s one decision at a time. From getting gas and stopping for lottery tickets, to making life-altering moves, we steer our own ships. We make hundreds of tiny moves each day and any one could spell disaster, or alternatively, triumph.
How much of our lives are governed by chance, accident or fate? Is there a master plan?
Okay, I’m not the best sailor, so scraping some rocks and sandbars have been common in my voyages. I may have fallen overboard on occasion, but fortunately I know how to swim.
I still remember, with a certain amount of PTSD, my first swimming lesson at a local community centre. I was actually pushed in and told to make it to the stairs at the other end of the pool. I dog-paddled to save my life and when I reached the stairs, gasping for air, got down on my knees and thanked God I was alive.
Funny what we remember. Did it make me stronger?
Hell no, it scared the crap out of me!
Wise scribes and self-help gurus encourage us to take the fork in the road. How do we know which fork? What if we’re wrong?
Why isn’t there a fortune teller parked at that infamous fork? Maybe they could give us some advice.
Yes, almost everything we do rests on our shoulders. Some are incredibly important and heavy choices. Often they seem too much for just one person to bear.
And that’s the key. Are we alone to follow our hearts and minds and use our best judgement? Can’t we rely on, or at least ask, our friends and family members for some guidance. Maybe there’s a water witch in our family tree, leading us to success.
Maybe uncle Bob, with his vast experience, can help us with our problems.
Nana’s sage wisdom may be comforting, but not always practical.
Sadly, there are no connections left in my family tree to depend on. I watched them leave, one by one, until I was the last man standing.
Yes, there are times I feel so alone it’s terrifying. It’s frustrating and I’m overcome by a sense of loss and failure. I’m pretty smart, so I can identify the problem and possible solutions, but often they just won’t work. The actual “fix” involves things I don’t have – excess money, time, flexibility and the agility of a 20-year-old.
That’s why we have liquor cabinets!
Our lives, like the universe itself, are constantly unfolding and unravelling. Things go from bad to worse, back to good and once in a while, end up great.
I never liked roller coasters, and yet I’m forced to ride one, every day of my life. No wonder I feel like throwing up now and again.
In terms of mutual support, I often feel I shouldn’t burden others with my problems. My wife and kids have their own challenges and struggles, they sure don’t need mine getting in their way.
And so, I remain quiet, alone with my thoughts. My wife often comments that it must be nice for me to live in my own head. On the contrary, my brain is no place for visitors, let me tell you. It’s not even a hospitable place for the owner.
They say hell is being trapped in your own inner nightmares.
Steve Jobs once remarked that life sometimes hits you in the head with a brick. The key is not losing faith. But what if that brick causes a concussion?
Our life is filled with daily coin flips. Maybe we need to view either side as advantageous. Otherwise, it must land on its edge for us to be satisfied.
My son and I have discussions on our porch before bed each night. We look up at the stars and feel small. We talk about the incomprehensible size of the universe and how it seems to run smoothly, maintaining orbits and such, at break-neck speeds.
We talk about time, other dimensions, the meaning of it all. We talk about purpose.
We don’t have the answers. But what we do have are curious minds, questions and a certain amount of awe.
He may not see it, but I know his life – the next 20 years or so – will bring many incredible changes, technological advances, and maybe even “first contact.” His children will vacation on the moon, or the orbiting space hotel (which incidentally is set to open in a couple of years).
He may not be able to teach his kids to drive, because the electric vehicles will all be autonomous by then.
While the future may seem bright, it will also bring many challenges, not the least of which are housing affordability, sustainable jobs, climate change and potential conflict. I fear things will get worse before they get better.
But our kids not alone, at least not as long as Kim and I are around. We have much more wisdom and advice to dispense and are happy to do so. We may not be able to give them downpayments or fancy cars or elaborate weddings.
But we can give them support, love and an all for one, one for all approach.
And maybe they will teach us a thing or two along the way.
We are not alone.
Enjoy being part of something bigger!



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Community News

Victoria Day in Nobleton

Victoria Day is back in full swing this year.The festivities kick off with the Victoria Day Parade at 11 a.m. It winds its way along ...

King’s volunteers shine in the spotlight

King’s tireless volunteer workforce is quite remarkable. Those altruistic citizens really came through for their fellow residents during the pandemic. Roughly two dozen of King’s volunteers were honoured at the Volunteer Night celebration. It was a fitting way to mark the return to filling the council chambers at the municipal centre. “Our volunteers selflessly donate thousands of hours for all kinds of causes.

Chamber board members inject energy

Fueled by an injection of renewed energy, the King Chamber of Commerce is reaching some lofty goals. The spark provided by board members and new Manager of Member Services Alison Mumford, drew praise at the group’s AGM last week.

Artist shares her love of cartoons in her art

A passion that began at a young age has propelled at York artist throughout her career. Cheryl Uhrig always loved cartoons, which she says combine ideas, writing and art. That’s what led her to a career in advertising as a copywriter and creative director for many years.

Highway 400 widening will benefit motorists

The widening of Highway 400, including a swath through King Township, will ultimately benefit motorists across Ontario. Details of the construction contract were presented by MTO staff to King councillors recently.

King actor hits the ground running

A young King actor quickly found his passion. Local teen Winston Burron is a newcomer to the industry and his big break came fairly quickly. He said he began with modeling, just trying to find a way to make money in his free time during the pandemic.

Local photographer changes how we see things

A Schomberg photographer wants to change the way we see things, and better reflect our diverse society. Nicole Jones, of Nikki Jones Studio in Schomberg, has put the word out, looking for “everyday people” to join her as models.

King photographer Lisa Pace celebrates women over 40

When you think of fashion magazines, women over 40 probably don’t come to mind as the models gracing those pages. In fact, this age demographic ...

Paranormal investigators search for answers in York

Enthusiasm is what leads members of a York organization specialized in investigating paranormal events. Glenn Laycock started the York Region chapter of The Ontario Paranormal Society (TOPS). He explained that 14 years ago, he purchased his home and from the very beginning he and his family experienced unusual “activity that at times was very aggressive.”

Canadensys: Bringing space a little closer

Passion, expertise and true Canadian spirit propel a Bolton firm into outer space. In fact, Canadensys Aerospace Corporation is among the cream of the crop in Canadian space systems. It’s so well regarded that it’s one of the suppliers of choice for the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA).

Commentary

We are all part of something bigger

Are we all alone in this, or are we part of something bigger, more complex and well, just more? There’s been a lot of debate on just who to rely on to help pull us out of our self-made holes.

Post-pandemic lethargy curbing our efforts

I’m tired. Not in a sleepy, sloth-in-a-tree kind of way. Not a sunbathing turtle type of sleepy. I’m tired in a life kind of way.

Proposed gun ban won’t solve anything

With all the troubles in our world, the “silly season” – election time in Ontario – has brought out some silly suggestions. The Ontario Liberals have pledged to ban the sale, possession, transport and storage of handguns if elected. Their plan will also accept the federal government’s offer to fund a buy-back program; partner with the federal government to stop gun smuggling at the Ontario-U.S. borders, and advocate to extend the ban nationally so that guns can’t be funneled through inter-provincial borders. Once again, our politicians are firing blanks to speak.

Sharing stories sustains our entire species

We humans come from a long line of storytellers. It’s in our blood. “A single conversation across the table with a wise man is better than 10 years mere study of books,” said Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.

Time to alter our nagging to-do lists

Just how did our wonderful lives become one massive to-do list? Most of us working stiffs – the 9-to-5ers – have fallen into crippling routines. We set our alarms, get up, head into work and put in a day’s worth of wage-earning duties.

Frugality becomes a necessity these days

They say a fool and his money are soon parted. While consumer spending is integral to keeping the wheels of our economy turning, there comes a point where frugality must step in.

What really happened to our younger selves?

We look at ourselves daily, but how often do we ask the hard questions? When do we stare at our own reflection and ask “who am I?” I asked myself that very question and was puzzled, perplexed even dumfounded. Who am I?

Immortality may already be part of our DNA

The complex tug-of-war between life and death has plagued humankind from the very beginning. Looking up at the stars in the night, even our cave-dwelling ancestors wondered about “what’s next.” Humans have been driven to uncover the answers, through gods, various religious texts, even the search for the fountain of youth and Shangri-La.

Disarming foes without a shot being fired

We are definitely living in sobering times. The conflict in Ukraine, and response from around the world, shows just how important social media, and “instant” messages are these days.

Freedom and democracy taken for granted

We are quite lucky in this country, the True North Strong and Free. We know it, say it, but many of our citizens don’t likely grasp the true meaning. We take democracy and our rights and freedoms for granted. Didn’t we have these all along?

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open