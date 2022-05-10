Product Showcase

Explore the world with Coolife binoculars

May 10, 2022

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

There’s nothing holding you back from getting out and exploring nature this summer.
To fully enjoy our excursions, day trips and hikes in the woods, we need a few essentials. And one of them is a pair of Coolife binoculars.
Their night vision unit comes with all essential accessories: a 32GB Micro SD card, a flashlight for night lighting, a zipped bag for carrying around, a neck strap for hands-free, a cleaning cloth, a USB cable and a card reader for transferring files to PC, and an easy-to-read user manual.
That’s great value for your money.
The unit provides “super night vision” in complete darkness, thanks to its built-in 850nm infrared LED illuminator. With these babies, you can identify objects or animals up to 300 metres (984 feet). It has 7-level infrared lights that are adjustable according to the ambient light.
The wide, comfortable viewing screen is impressive, and is perfect for those who wear glasses. The large, 2.31-inch ‘LCD screen, and stable picture and video display, provide optimal viewing.
As well as viewing on an internal LCD screen, you can connect to external devices. The 4x digital zoom for magnification and 3x fixed zoom (by rotating the lens) will always give you the clearest image.
Best of all, these are great outdoor companions and can stand up to any weather conditions. They’re waterproof, and hold up against rain and fog.
They’re powered by inexpensive AA batteries that can last for 11 hours with IR off (or 4 hours with IR on). Plus, there’s a power save feature that turns the unit off automatically.
It comes with a screw thread for mounting to a tripod.
Established in 1998, the company is a professional manufacturer engaged in the research, development, production, sale, and service of outdoor sports and photography products. Since 2005, Coolife has exported products to many countries and regions all over the world, especially Europe.
Coolife’s technical team will continue to research and test every year, and strive to bring the most advanced technology, the highest performance, and the best quality trail cameras to the market with unparalleled industry quality. User reviews are very important to Coolife, which is why they listen o consumers. The goal is to create better and better products that meet the needs of users.
Their products go through sophisticated manufacturing and testing processes. All products are checked and tested by professional technical staff, who are involved from start to finish.
“We also take customer experience and feedback into great consideration to ensure further development and improvement of our products.”
The harmonious coexistence between humans and nature, led the company founder to come up with the technology. A wildlife-lover, he came up with the sophisticated devices after an encounter with an animal during close-up photography.
He invested three years to develop Coolife’s first camera dedicated to shooting wildlife and nature.
His efforts paid off, so all of us could enjoy nature.
For more on the company’s products, visit https://coolifepro.com/



         

