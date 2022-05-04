Chamber board members inject energy

May 4, 2022 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Fueled by an injection of renewed energy, the King Chamber of Commerce is reaching some lofty goals.
The spark provided by board members and new Manager of Member Services Alison Mumford, drew praise at the group’s AGM last week.
The new board remains, with one addition. The 2022 board includes Angelo Santorelli, president; Jay Rider, vice-president; Michelle Frauley, treasurer; Theresa Sherwood, secretary, and directors Lisa Iafrate, Molly Robins, Brent King, Manuela Palermo, Zach Shoub and newcomer Savita Despot.
President Angelo Santorelli pointed to this shared energy which has put the Chamber on track to achieve great things in the coming year.
The new office at the Kingbridge Centre gives the Chamber more credibility. There will be greater emphasis on collaboration, bolsters by Kingbridge’s Innovation Hub.
He pointed out that most of King’s businesses survived the lockdowns during the pandemic and this shows the resilience of the community and local businesses.
The King board, he said, is a dynamic bunch and will definitely contribute to King and its business community.
Everyone pulled together to weather the storm and a contribution by the provincial government (Shop Local) helped the group stay in the black this year.
Treasurer Frauley noted the Chamber’s income dropped dramatically in 2020, but membership rose to pre-pandemic levels last year. The loss in revenue of some $13,000 in 2020 was offset by government funding.
Teresa Sherwood noted this money was put to good use, going to a variety of short video clips used to promote local business. There have been advertising campaigns and the board’s YouTube channel is being used. Upgrades are also coming to the website.
A working group to build a local ecosystem of supports for women entrepreneurs is being established. Also, the partnership with Kingbridge will see more in the way of workshops, regular drop-ins, speakers, member support.
Mumford said she’s working hard to bring value to Chamber membership. The former King City business owner outlined the perks and benefits of being a Chamber member, and encouraged members to take advantage of all the services provided. She nudged members to stop by the Kingbridge Centre Wednesdays for the drop-in sessions fro 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Mumford also wants to increase grant writing services for its members, noting there are many untapped government and private sources for funding.
On tap in the coming months will be round tables, mentoring, seminars and more.
Coming up is the May 11 Lunch ‘n Learn, followed by the Mayor’s Luncheon May 25. An all-candidates’ meeting is being planned for the provincial election, sometime between May 23-26.
Mayor Steve Pellegrini reitered the Township’s support and partnership with the Chamber, noting the work being done is invaluable and outstanding.
To learn more about the Chamber, visit https://www.kingchamber.ca/ or contact Mumford at info@kingchamber.ca