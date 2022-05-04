General News

Artist shares her love of cartoons in her art

May 4, 2022   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

“Dreams are illustrations from the book your soul is writing about you.”
– Marsha Norman

A passion that began at a young age has propelled at York artist throughout her career.
Cheryl Uhrig always loved cartoons, which she says combine ideas, writing and art. That’s what led her to a career in advertising as a copywriter and creative director for many years.
After her son was born, Uhrig wrote and illustrated a children’s book called “Please Don’t Bug The Dog!” (Published by Thick’n’Chunky Publishing Co.) It’s about their son’s antics with their first dog Truffles. that experience encouraged her to get back into art.
Uhrig currently works in pen and ink, markers, watercolours and pencil crayons. She also works in oil and acrylic paints with brush or palette knife.
“I’m never bored. If I do not have a project to work on, I create one. In the first lockdown, the ever changing news cycles even got me going on some political and editorial cartoons.”
The bulk of her work is for children’s books and magazine articles. The story line, and reader audience determines if she uses cartoon or illustrative style to convey their ideas.
“Painting is something I just have to do, for me. I paint almost every day. It may be a Mennonite theme, an abstract landscape, walking a dog on a snowy night, people in a gallery, riding the subway – or whatever else comes to mind. The joy is in the doing.”
Uhrig admitted that painting in acrylics and oil is where she goes to play.
“I often have several paintings on the go at one time. Both the subject matter and the style varies. It all depends on what thought or image has inspired me. I like to visualize slices of life.
“Like a spot cartoon, each one tells a quick story, more often from a memory than a photograph. I like to paint intuitively without restrictions, and be free to express what I see and feel in bold colours and lines.”
Illustrations and cartoons take focus and involve subtle details. Exchanging a fine pen for a big brush is a way to loosen up, unwind and express freely.
Her work for children’s books is special and she loves working with a writer who has a story to tell.
“It is an honour to illustrate their vision. Some self-publish, others are produced by a publisher. Whether it is five books or 5,000 books, it is always exciting to see a story brought to life in a book that people will read.
“The fun is in the doing. Every project is different. And each project enhances the next one. That never gets old for me.”
Cartoons, she pointed out, see the lighter side of life or an idea. “Golden Moments” is a cartoon series for Golden Rescue’s newsletter. It’s a labour of love and the family’s Golden provides endless inspiration.
In the Weekly’s Mosaic Magazine, Art Weis writes “Biologist at the Table,” that covers a variety of informative, science based topics. Yet even with the subject matter, a lighter side can always be found, Uhrig said.
Another of her favourite illustrations is in the series of books, Things To Say No To. They are filled with witty tongue twisters, written by author and humourist, Lorne Macrae. A cartoonist’s delight.
“As for paintings and prints, I’m always amazed at where they end up – in homes, offices, cottages, in calendars and on Christmas cards. As an artist I hope they enjoy them as much as I enjoyed creating them.”
Like many artists, Uhrig hopes her work creates a connection, emotion, and in some cases, a good chuckle.
Uhrig, who conducts workshops, said everyone has a creative side. But it’s no different than learning to play the piano or tennis. There are no shortcuts. It takes time and practise.
“People want to paint what they like – and that’s what I like to focus on in classes. Whether it is a cartoon of their pet or a view from their backyard. It is their art journey and I want them to enjoy it.”
Uhrig admits that artists tend to be hard on themselves.
“We think it must be perfect the first time. Reality is it may take several tries. But that’s OK. The learning is in the doing.
“So in classes I hope students embrace that. If it does not work, no big deal. Keep going. It’s wonderful to see a student, at any age, excited with something they created.”
You can see her work at some upcoming shows in the area. At the Newmarket municipal offices, work is on display through mid-June.
Seniors’ Art Show & Sale, Old Town Hall, Newmarket, runs June 4 to 18. Main Street Augmented Reality Art Show (launches May 7 at the Elman Campbell Museum, Main Street, Newmarket) and runs through the summer. Uhrig will also be at the Spring Fling, Mill Pond Gallery, Richmond Hill, May 7/8 and 14/15.
For more, contact her at cuhrig@rogers.com



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Community News

King’s volunteers shine in the spotlight

King’s tireless volunteer workforce is quite remarkable. Those altruistic citizens really came through for their fellow residents during the pandemic. Roughly two dozen of King’s volunteers were honoured at the Volunteer Night celebration. It was a fitting way to mark the return to filling the council chambers at the municipal centre. “Our volunteers selflessly donate thousands of hours for all kinds of causes.

Chamber board members inject energy

Fueled by an injection of renewed energy, the King Chamber of Commerce is reaching some lofty goals. The spark provided by board members and new Manager of Member Services Alison Mumford, drew praise at the group’s AGM last week.

Artist shares her love of cartoons in her art

A passion that began at a young age has propelled at York artist throughout her career. Cheryl Uhrig always loved cartoons, which she says combine ideas, writing and art. That’s what led her to a career in advertising as a copywriter and creative director for many years.

Highway 400 widening will benefit motorists

The widening of Highway 400, including a swath through King Township, will ultimately benefit motorists across Ontario. Details of the construction contract were presented by MTO staff to King councillors recently.

King actor hits the ground running

A young King actor quickly found his passion. Local teen Winston Burron is a newcomer to the industry and his big break came fairly quickly. He said he began with modeling, just trying to find a way to make money in his free time during the pandemic.

Local photographer changes how we see things

A Schomberg photographer wants to change the way we see things, and better reflect our diverse society. Nicole Jones, of Nikki Jones Studio in Schomberg, has put the word out, looking for “everyday people” to join her as models.

King photographer Lisa Pace celebrates women over 40

When you think of fashion magazines, women over 40 probably don’t come to mind as the models gracing those pages. In fact, this age demographic ...

Paranormal investigators search for answers in York

Enthusiasm is what leads members of a York organization specialized in investigating paranormal events. Glenn Laycock started the York Region chapter of The Ontario Paranormal Society (TOPS). He explained that 14 years ago, he purchased his home and from the very beginning he and his family experienced unusual “activity that at times was very aggressive.”

Canadensys: Bringing space a little closer

Passion, expertise and true Canadian spirit propel a Bolton firm into outer space. In fact, Canadensys Aerospace Corporation is among the cream of the crop in Canadian space systems. It’s so well regarded that it’s one of the suppliers of choice for the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA).

New funding will increase care to patients at Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital

To help strengthen the financial stability of public hospitals across the province, MPP Stephen Lecce and MPP Daisy Wai announced that the Ontario government is ...

Commentary

Post-pandemic lethargy curbing our efforts

I’m tired. Not in a sleepy, sloth-in-a-tree kind of way. Not a sunbathing turtle type of sleepy. I’m tired in a life kind of way.

Proposed gun ban won’t solve anything

With all the troubles in our world, the “silly season” – election time in Ontario – has brought out some silly suggestions. The Ontario Liberals have pledged to ban the sale, possession, transport and storage of handguns if elected. Their plan will also accept the federal government’s offer to fund a buy-back program; partner with the federal government to stop gun smuggling at the Ontario-U.S. borders, and advocate to extend the ban nationally so that guns can’t be funneled through inter-provincial borders. Once again, our politicians are firing blanks to speak.

Sharing stories sustains our entire species

We humans come from a long line of storytellers. It’s in our blood. “A single conversation across the table with a wise man is better than 10 years mere study of books,” said Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.

Time to alter our nagging to-do lists

Just how did our wonderful lives become one massive to-do list? Most of us working stiffs – the 9-to-5ers – have fallen into crippling routines. We set our alarms, get up, head into work and put in a day’s worth of wage-earning duties.

Frugality becomes a necessity these days

They say a fool and his money are soon parted. While consumer spending is integral to keeping the wheels of our economy turning, there comes a point where frugality must step in.

What really happened to our younger selves?

We look at ourselves daily, but how often do we ask the hard questions? When do we stare at our own reflection and ask “who am I?” I asked myself that very question and was puzzled, perplexed even dumfounded. Who am I?

Immortality may already be part of our DNA

The complex tug-of-war between life and death has plagued humankind from the very beginning. Looking up at the stars in the night, even our cave-dwelling ancestors wondered about “what’s next.” Humans have been driven to uncover the answers, through gods, various religious texts, even the search for the fountain of youth and Shangri-La.

Disarming foes without a shot being fired

We are definitely living in sobering times. The conflict in Ukraine, and response from around the world, shows just how important social media, and “instant” messages are these days.

Freedom and democracy taken for granted

We are quite lucky in this country, the True North Strong and Free. We know it, say it, but many of our citizens don’t likely grasp the true meaning. We take democracy and our rights and freedoms for granted. Didn’t we have these all along?

Rich rise while rest of humanity stumbles

Poverty is an anomaly to the rich. And it’s odd that God gave the poor a rich heart, and some of the rich, a poor one. A new survey indicates that one new billionaire is “minted” every 26 hours and inequality contributes to the death of one person every four seconds.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open