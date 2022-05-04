Commentary

Post-pandemic lethargy curbing our efforts

May 4, 2022   ·   0 Comments

MARK PAVILONS

I’m tired.
Not in a sleepy, sloth-in-a-tree kind of way. Not a sunbathing turtle type of sleepy.
I’m tired in a life kind of way.
I’m tired that taxes – income, property and more – continue to rise and very literally take food of my family’s dinner plates. With less take-home income and rising costs, it’s getting more and more challenging for average Canadians to make ends meet.
It also makes many of them pessimistic and broken-hearted, creating an everlasting layer of storm clouds, dark and grey the likes of which we’ve never seen before.
I’m tired of being tired and being sad more often than not. Sure, there were challenges pre-pandemic, but they seemed do-able, manageable, and our goals and long-term sustainability still appeared possible.
No longer, it seems.
Today, “post-pandemic stress syndrome” has only compounded the daily struggles, which continue to rise. We’re way beyond that proverbial last straw that broke the dromedary’s back. Our camel friends are buried under the sheer weight and volume of those “straws.”
I’m tired that my fellow men, women and children, can’t move on, succeed and achieve limitless success. Our students have silently absorbed the brunt of the pandemic, and it’s shown in lackluster performance, high absenteeism, and simply, overwhelming apathy.
That sense of indifference is also evident in the workforce. Almost every sector of our economy is suffering from a lack of able-bodied employees. There’s a lack of summer students, part-time employees and young people getting their first jobs.
I have never seen this before, in my 50-plus years on this planet.
Just when will our young people get back in gear and put their noses to the grindstone? Helping themselves helps fuel the whole economy.
For we slightly graying, experienced employees, we continue to ply our skills and knowledge to the greater good. As someone who gets a senior’s discount at a few large retailers, I can tell you that opportunities for people in my age category are few and far between. My colleagues tell stories of total disregard by HR folks when my 50-plus brethren apply for jobs. These are jobs they are over-qualified for and yet the 30-something HR people, or resume algorithms, are quite unkind, even brutal.
People are tired, according to hospital administrators, who note that staff are suffering from their own mental health challenges. Mayor Steve Pellegrini stressed that mental health illnesses will be the next major hurdle after the pandemic is finally over.
I’m tired that I see families, in family-run “mom and pop” shops, working longer hours just to break even. Losses over the past couple of years are very, very hard to make up. It will be an uphill battle for some time to come.
I’m increasingly tired that the glue that keeps our family glued together is thinning, largely due to outside forces. We have to continually shore up the cracks and squeeze out our caulking so our household fabric remains intact. It’s tough. It’s hard. And we’re all feeling it.
I’m sad that my children are sad. Whether it’s depression or anxiety, or frustration, I empathize with them. But I don’t have the cure, or the magic wand to make it all go away. Damn I wish I could do more.
But again, I’m tired, mired in my own boot-stuck-in-the-mud dilemma. I’m sometimes overwhelmed by a lack of confidence and strength in my own meagre existence. How can I fight when I’m battle worn, cold and hungry, huddled in my own personal foxhole?
I’m tired that my own predicament takes away from the real problems and priorities, not only in my family, but with the community and around the world.
My problems seem ridiculous when you consider the plight of Ukrainians, the future of Europe, NATO and more. I have exchanged emails with an acquaintance on eBay who lives near Kyiv. His place of employment was destroyed, so his only source of income now is by selling on eBay.
My oldest daughter is strong, and seemingly not tired at all.
She takes on as much full and part-time work as humanly possible, to help her prepare for the future. My wife is equally steadfast and incredibly strong in her efforts. Not only does she do whatever is necessary to keep our kids’ mental health in check, she works extra hard to make sure we have asparagus instead of Kraft Dinner. Without her constant support and oversight, I’d be going to work unshaven and barefoot!
My son pointed out the other day that money cannot be allowed to rule our society. It’s nothing but trouble, he said. Either we have too much or not enough. Some are lucky to have just the right amount.
He even vowed that should he become successful, he would keep what he needs, and give away the rest.
How did we raise such good, astute kids?
My tiredness is better alleviated by cucumbers than caffeine so that’s something I plan to pursue.
And whatever happened to our promised “cashless society?”
Despite our disdain for the current Russian oligarchy, words by Karl Marx have a great message. “From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs.”
Would that solve all of our ills?
No, but levelling the playing field, addressing widespread need and alleviating crippling debt, will all go along way to improving our overall health.
Oh, and more green leafy vegetables and exercise! Good luck everyone!



         

Facebooktwittermail

Tags: , ,


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Community News

King’s volunteers shine in the spotlight

King’s tireless volunteer workforce is quite remarkable. Those altruistic citizens really came through for their fellow residents during the pandemic. Roughly two dozen of King’s volunteers were honoured at the Volunteer Night celebration. It was a fitting way to mark the return to filling the council chambers at the municipal centre. “Our volunteers selflessly donate thousands of hours for all kinds of causes.

Chamber board members inject energy

Fueled by an injection of renewed energy, the King Chamber of Commerce is reaching some lofty goals. The spark provided by board members and new Manager of Member Services Alison Mumford, drew praise at the group’s AGM last week.

Artist shares her love of cartoons in her art

A passion that began at a young age has propelled at York artist throughout her career. Cheryl Uhrig always loved cartoons, which she says combine ideas, writing and art. That’s what led her to a career in advertising as a copywriter and creative director for many years.

Highway 400 widening will benefit motorists

The widening of Highway 400, including a swath through King Township, will ultimately benefit motorists across Ontario. Details of the construction contract were presented by MTO staff to King councillors recently.

King actor hits the ground running

A young King actor quickly found his passion. Local teen Winston Burron is a newcomer to the industry and his big break came fairly quickly. He said he began with modeling, just trying to find a way to make money in his free time during the pandemic.

Local photographer changes how we see things

A Schomberg photographer wants to change the way we see things, and better reflect our diverse society. Nicole Jones, of Nikki Jones Studio in Schomberg, has put the word out, looking for “everyday people” to join her as models.

King photographer Lisa Pace celebrates women over 40

When you think of fashion magazines, women over 40 probably don’t come to mind as the models gracing those pages. In fact, this age demographic ...

Paranormal investigators search for answers in York

Enthusiasm is what leads members of a York organization specialized in investigating paranormal events. Glenn Laycock started the York Region chapter of The Ontario Paranormal Society (TOPS). He explained that 14 years ago, he purchased his home and from the very beginning he and his family experienced unusual “activity that at times was very aggressive.”

Canadensys: Bringing space a little closer

Passion, expertise and true Canadian spirit propel a Bolton firm into outer space. In fact, Canadensys Aerospace Corporation is among the cream of the crop in Canadian space systems. It’s so well regarded that it’s one of the suppliers of choice for the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA).

New funding will increase care to patients at Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital

To help strengthen the financial stability of public hospitals across the province, MPP Stephen Lecce and MPP Daisy Wai announced that the Ontario government is ...

Commentary

Post-pandemic lethargy curbing our efforts

I’m tired. Not in a sleepy, sloth-in-a-tree kind of way. Not a sunbathing turtle type of sleepy. I’m tired in a life kind of way.

Proposed gun ban won’t solve anything

With all the troubles in our world, the “silly season” – election time in Ontario – has brought out some silly suggestions. The Ontario Liberals have pledged to ban the sale, possession, transport and storage of handguns if elected. Their plan will also accept the federal government’s offer to fund a buy-back program; partner with the federal government to stop gun smuggling at the Ontario-U.S. borders, and advocate to extend the ban nationally so that guns can’t be funneled through inter-provincial borders. Once again, our politicians are firing blanks to speak.

Sharing stories sustains our entire species

We humans come from a long line of storytellers. It’s in our blood. “A single conversation across the table with a wise man is better than 10 years mere study of books,” said Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.

Time to alter our nagging to-do lists

Just how did our wonderful lives become one massive to-do list? Most of us working stiffs – the 9-to-5ers – have fallen into crippling routines. We set our alarms, get up, head into work and put in a day’s worth of wage-earning duties.

Frugality becomes a necessity these days

They say a fool and his money are soon parted. While consumer spending is integral to keeping the wheels of our economy turning, there comes a point where frugality must step in.

What really happened to our younger selves?

We look at ourselves daily, but how often do we ask the hard questions? When do we stare at our own reflection and ask “who am I?” I asked myself that very question and was puzzled, perplexed even dumfounded. Who am I?

Immortality may already be part of our DNA

The complex tug-of-war between life and death has plagued humankind from the very beginning. Looking up at the stars in the night, even our cave-dwelling ancestors wondered about “what’s next.” Humans have been driven to uncover the answers, through gods, various religious texts, even the search for the fountain of youth and Shangri-La.

Disarming foes without a shot being fired

We are definitely living in sobering times. The conflict in Ukraine, and response from around the world, shows just how important social media, and “instant” messages are these days.

Freedom and democracy taken for granted

We are quite lucky in this country, the True North Strong and Free. We know it, say it, but many of our citizens don’t likely grasp the true meaning. We take democracy and our rights and freedoms for granted. Didn’t we have these all along?

Rich rise while rest of humanity stumbles

Poverty is an anomaly to the rich. And it’s odd that God gave the poor a rich heart, and some of the rich, a poor one. A new survey indicates that one new billionaire is “minted” every 26 hours and inequality contributes to the death of one person every four seconds.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open