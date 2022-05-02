Product Showcase

Kimblade wipers outperform the rest

May 2, 2022

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

Canadian weather is brutal on our automobiles.
Keeping our windshields clean is paramount to safe driving, through all four seasons.
While wiper materials may have changed, the design has remained traditional. Until Kimblade arrived with its unique shape.
Even before using the blades, the company-provided windshield cleaning kit comes out. There are detailed instructions in the manual on properly cleaning the windshield to extend wiper longevity.
That’s an industry first, and much appreciated.
The wiper is customized to the vehicle, so it’s important to be accurate when ordering the right one for you.
The blades and housing are strong, flexible and durable. They shout quality. Even the connector is solid, not flimsy.
What makes Kimblade unique is the fact it’s square, creating a point or line of contact with the windshield. Traditional triangular blades wipe with the side as they bend, while Kimblade concentrates the wiping point or force on the tip. The wide bottom surface of the square blade is quiet when it changes directions – no more jolting or squeaking.
Most conventional wipers also deteriorate and corrode in sunlight and when exposed to UV rays or sub-zero winter temperatures. These dual silicone wipers can outlast normal blades by as much as three times.
Kimblade wipers also contain a water-repellent coating. The more they’re used, the cleaner the windshield becomes. That’s so ingenious that they change the wiper game entirely.
You can also get refill blades that happen to come in four cool colours to accent your ride a bit.
Right now the company is only making the larger front blades. Rear wipers are coming soon, and it would be a good idea to get those, too.
It had been Kimblade’s mission to strive for innovation so they created the perfect wipers for most vehicles, including the iconic EV Tesla.
These blades are competitively priced and deliver value for your money. This should be added to your list of go-to products for your automobile. You can’t go wrong with these!
Visit www.kimblade.com for the full details and testimonials.



         

