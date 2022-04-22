Enjoy true sound and the goosebumps that go along with it

April 22, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

The sounds we hear represent a richly layered mix of frequencies and amplitudes.

Sending these vital messages to our brains may seem simple enough. But in order to recreate the richness, only high-caliber headphones will do the trick.

The ov21 is thinksound’s flagship, its high-fidelity, studio monitor and first ever over-ear design. When they set out to build the ov21, their goal was to not only meet, but exceed the demands of audio professionals, musicians, and music enthusiasts everywhere.

The thinksound team spent countless hours testing and improving the design of the ov21, repeatedly measuring prototypes against headphones more than three times their price. Each time, the ov21 came out way ahead.

The ov21 features expertly crafted 45mm dynamic drivers that deliver superb and accurate sound reproduction with an impressively wide soundstage. Eastman Trēva™ plastic components reduce resonance, distortion, and improve acoustic performance.

The company has creatively incorporated environmental consciousness into its design. The revolutionary bioplastic is created from sustainable wood pulp, so it’s better for the environment. The sustainably-sourced walnut housing rounds out the ov21’s design for a beautiful look and sound that’s one of a kind. Memory foam ear cups and an adjustable headband provide a ridiculously comfortable fit, along with passive noise isolation to minimize ambient sounds.

Thinksound has, pardon the pun, thought of everything.

Company head Mark Forward pointed out that many headphone consumers have been “duped into paying good money for a mediocre experience because large manufacturers have prioritized profits over audio quality.”

Many headphones have all the necessary components to make sound, but they’ll never sound the way they should because they haven’t been properly tuned, he observed.

“It’s the equivalent of buying a Porsche with a Yugo engine in it. It’ll get you where you want to go, but it will never drive like a Porsche,” Forward said.

Thinksound is diﬀerent in that they actually care about sound.

“All our headphones are meticulously designed and tuned by acclaimed audio engineer and thinksound founder, Aaron Fournier. They produce a distinctively warm, rich and comfortable sound that music enthusiasts and professionals love. The listening experience is engaging, rewarding and can go on and on without fatigue.”

The company, he said, has always been fueled by sustainability and Forward is thrilled to use special components. The bioplastic, he said, not only provides superior acoustic performance, but it also contains more than 40% biobased content, derived from sustainably harvested trees.

“This means we don’t have to jeopardize the sound quality to achieve our commitment to sustainability.”

There are countless “rational” qualities that make for good sound, such as frequency response, wide soundstage, superb detail, precise separation, natural timbre and more.

But Forward said it all comes down to how the headphones make you feel.

“Audiophiles like us have a tendency to analyze things to death, which kind of takes all the emotion out of listening to something beautiful.

“What’s more important is the feeling you have when you’re listening to your favourite track on a great pair of headphones. It’s not about how much they cost, or glowing reviews, or frequency graphs, or specifications. It’s about the goosebumps on your arms; the hair on the back of your neck standing up; the big smile on your face; the overwhelming urge to move your body to the music. If you’ve got this going on, you’ve got yourself a really awesome pair of headphones.”

Thinksound is broadening its audience to include not only musicians and professionals, but consumers looking for “a significant step up in audio quality, without paying the high-end prices.”

In general, headphone enthusiasts are very passionate and their opinions on what’s “good” can vary wildly because their listening experiences and what they’re looking for in a pair of headphones are extremely personal things. It’s no diﬀerent than music itself.

While consumers can be tough to please, thinksound is “absolutely up to the task. We listen carefully to what they have to say and we use the feedback to improve our products. Ultimately, we make headphones that we enjoy to listening to and we hope that our customers feel the same way.”

Forward said they take a “no compromise” approach to both sound and sustainability. While it can be challenging, it’s worthwhile.

“We believe sustainability is every company’s responsibility, and that it can always be improved, no matter how sustainable you are.”

The ov21 is the company’s first ever over-ear headphone. They’ve been making in-ear and on-ear products for more than a decade. They’re particularly proud of how the ov21 turned out.

“Over-ear headphones are often thought of as ‘flagship’ products that produce the best sound. They generally produce a very engaging experience, are comfortable and do a good job isolating outside sounds so you can get really immersed in your listening. In other words, expectations are very high.

“We didn’t take the task of making our first over-ears lightly. We did a ton of initial research into competitive products and consumer preferences. Ultimately, we looked for the features we liked and that we thought our customers would like. Then it was a matter of working with our manufacturing partner to come up with the materials and design that could deliver on our vision.”

Consumer inquiries can be directed to: hello@thinksound.com and their products are available on their website at www.thinksound.com and select retailers.

