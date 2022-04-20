King Rebellion U13 AE saved the best for last

The widening of Highway 400, including a swath through King Township, will ultimately benefit motorists across Ontario. Details of the construction contract were presented by MTO staff to King councillors recently.

A young King actor quickly found his passion. Local teen Winston Burron is a newcomer to the industry and his big break came fairly quickly. He said he began with modeling, just trying to find a way to make money in his free time during the pandemic.

A Schomberg photographer wants to change the way we see things, and better reflect our diverse society. Nicole Jones, of Nikki Jones Studio in Schomberg, has put the word out, looking for “everyday people” to join her as models.

When you think of fashion magazines, women over 40 probably don’t come to mind as the models gracing those pages. In fact, this age demographic ...

Enthusiasm is what leads members of a York organization specialized in investigating paranormal events. Glenn Laycock started the York Region chapter of The Ontario Paranormal Society (TOPS). He explained that 14 years ago, he purchased his home and from the very beginning he and his family experienced unusual “activity that at times was very aggressive.”

Passion, expertise and true Canadian spirit propel a Bolton firm into outer space. In fact, Canadensys Aerospace Corporation is among the cream of the crop in Canadian space systems. It’s so well regarded that it’s one of the suppliers of choice for the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA).

To help strengthen the financial stability of public hospitals across the province, MPP Stephen Lecce and MPP Daisy Wai announced that the Ontario government is ...

When you see the faces of the children caught in the “conflict” taking place in Ukraine right now, it is impossible to turn your back on the horror that is unfolding there. Suddenly, our everyday irritations and frustrations seem so trivial and unimportant.

Understanding what is happening in Ukraine is difficult enough for adults but what if you are 10 and trying to make sense of the world?Watching ...

