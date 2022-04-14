King actor hits the ground running

April 14, 2022 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
A young King actor quickly found his passion.
Local teen Winston Burron is a newcomer to the industry and his big break came fairly quickly.
He said he began with modeling, just trying to find a way to make money in his free time during the pandemic.
“When I was signed, I was put into acting and I quickly found my passion in what I wanted to pursue. Acting clicked for me through improv classes and getting to change my personality through the characters that I’d become.”
Like many budding actors, Burron learned from early challenges.
His first acting gig was a student film that ended up getting cut.
“I kept working to find more opportunities, and I then found myself on board the cast of ‘We Did It’ that will be premiering later this year in Toronto and Los Angeles with intentions of being streamed.”
He was then casted for ‘Dayz in the 6ix,’ a feature Toronto film that will also be premiering later this year in festivals all around Toronto.
His next role was intended as the lead of a TV show called “Catch the Melody,” which also ended up getting dropped.
Dusting himself off, that gave Burron the opportunity to learn a lot about the business and risky side of the industry. This led him to move to Los Angeles to pursue acting with a “sharper and tougher mind set.”
Seeing the ups and downs of the industry and action, definitely proved “interesting.” Seeing pitches, pilots and shows being picked up all revealed the riskiness of the industry.
“That keeps me intrigued,” he admitted. “The most challenging part is adjusting to the new scene in Hollywood and dealing with the new offers and contracts that I’ve been given. Coming to a new country and getting settled always seems to be a bit rocky for the first couple of weeks.”
Burron loves that he has found work and he fully enjoys having fun with hit.
“I love being on set and just purely enjoy working as an actor no matter the circumstance. I do not know where my career will take me, but I hope it will bring me even more happiness and joy the more I go down this path in my life.”
“We Did It” is a feature film written and directed by Alec Elliot who also lived and worked in Los Angeles. Burron noted Elliot has been a mentor during his career. The movie is takes place in Vaughan, and features actors from Toronto. It will be out later this year, premiering in Toronto and Los Angeles. He’s hopeful it will be the beginning of bigger and better things.
You can follow him on Instagram @Winston Burron and you can check out his profile at https://pro.imdb.com/name/nm12517603?ref_=co_nv_usr_profile