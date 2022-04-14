General News

King actor hits the ground running

April 14, 2022   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

A young King actor quickly found his passion.
Local teen Winston Burron is a newcomer to the industry and his big break came fairly quickly.
He said he began with modeling, just trying to find a way to make money in his free time during the pandemic.
“When I was signed, I was put into acting and I quickly found my passion in what I wanted to pursue. Acting clicked for me through improv classes and getting to change my personality through the characters that I’d become.”
Like many budding actors, Burron learned from early challenges.
His first acting gig was a student film that ended up getting cut.
“I kept working to find more opportunities, and I then found myself on board the cast of ‘We Did It’ that will be premiering later this year in Toronto and Los Angeles with intentions of being streamed.”
He was then casted for ‘Dayz in the 6ix,’ a feature Toronto film that will also be premiering later this year in festivals all around Toronto.
His next role was intended as the lead of a TV show called “Catch the Melody,” which also ended up getting dropped.
Dusting himself off, that gave Burron the opportunity to learn a lot about the business and risky side of the industry. This led him to move to Los Angeles to pursue acting with a “sharper and tougher mind set.”
Seeing the ups and downs of the industry and action, definitely proved “interesting.” Seeing pitches, pilots and shows being picked up all revealed the riskiness of the industry.
“That keeps me intrigued,” he admitted. “The most challenging part is adjusting to the new scene in Hollywood and dealing with the new offers and contracts that I’ve been given. Coming to a new country and getting settled always seems to be a bit rocky for the first couple of weeks.”
Burron loves that he has found work and he fully enjoys having fun with hit.
“I love being on set and just purely enjoy working as an actor no matter the circumstance. I do not know where my career will take me, but I hope it will bring me even more happiness and joy the more I go down this path in my life.”
“We Did It” is a feature film written and directed by Alec Elliot who also lived and worked in Los Angeles. Burron noted Elliot has been a mentor during his career. The movie is takes place in Vaughan, and features actors from Toronto. It will be out later this year, premiering in Toronto and Los Angeles. He’s hopeful it will be the beginning of bigger and better things.
You can follow him on Instagram ­ @Winston Burron and you can check out his profile at https://pro.imdb.com/name/nm12517603?ref_=co_nv_usr_profile



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Community News

King actor hits the ground running

A young King actor quickly found his passion. Local teen Winston Burron is a newcomer to the industry and his big break came fairly quickly. He said he began with modeling, just trying to find a way to make money in his free time during the pandemic.

Local photographer changes how we see things

A Schomberg photographer wants to change the way we see things, and better reflect our diverse society. Nicole Jones, of Nikki Jones Studio in Schomberg, has put the word out, looking for “everyday people” to join her as models.

Sand art is a truly moving experience

Art is meant to move people in unique ways. When it’s moving, it elevates the experience to a whole new level. Thanks to the visionary “Sandman” Klaus Bosch, the public has enjoyed moving sand art for decades.

HotRock benefits athletes, fitness enthusiasts

We often push the boundaries of our own physical endurance. We have to always be mindful of how we treat our bodies and help them function properly. Physical fitness should be coupled with post-exercise care.

King photographer Lisa Pace celebrates women over 40

When you think of fashion magazines, women over 40 probably don’t come to mind as the models gracing those pages. In fact, this age demographic ...

Epson EcoTank printer is all you need

With climate change on everyone’s mind, consumers are searching for environmentally friendly products. Making even a small difference in our homes can make a big difference across the planet.

Paranormal investigators search for answers in York

Enthusiasm is what leads members of a York organization specialized in investigating paranormal events. Glenn Laycock started the York Region chapter of The Ontario Paranormal Society (TOPS). He explained that 14 years ago, he purchased his home and from the very beginning he and his family experienced unusual “activity that at times was very aggressive.”

Canadensys: Bringing space a little closer

Passion, expertise and true Canadian spirit propel a Bolton firm into outer space. In fact, Canadensys Aerospace Corporation is among the cream of the crop in Canadian space systems. It’s so well regarded that it’s one of the suppliers of choice for the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA).

New funding will increase care to patients at Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital

To help strengthen the financial stability of public hospitals across the province, MPP Stephen Lecce and MPP Daisy Wai announced that the Ontario government is ...

Cuisinart introduces PuRXium air purifierS

Consumers’ desire for clean indoor air will outlast any pandemic. Keeping our homes free of contaminants has become top of mind in our home cleaning regimens. To do this, we need the proper equipment, and while the market is bursting with air purifiers, renowned appliance-make Cuisinart has entered the fray with a cut above.

Commentary

Time to alter our nagging to-do lists

ust how did our wonderful lives become one massive to-do list? Most of us working stiffs – the 9-to-5ers – have fallen into crippling routines. We set our alarms, get up, head into work and put in a day’s worth of wage-earning duties.

Frugality becomes a necessity these days

They say a fool and his money are soon parted. While consumer spending is integral to keeping the wheels of our economy turning, there comes a point where frugality must step in.

Diffuser offers quick way to de-stress and sleep easy

In these crazy times, we’re all looking for ways to destress, relax, chill and sleep easy. Fortunately, there are many natural products that can help our bodies and improve our overall health.

What really happened to our younger selves?

We look at ourselves daily, but how often do we ask the hard questions? When do we stare at our own reflection and ask “who am I?” I asked myself that very question and was puzzled, perplexed even dumfounded. Who am I?

Immortality may already be part of our DNA

The complex tug-of-war between life and death has plagued humankind from the very beginning. Looking up at the stars in the night, even our cave-dwelling ancestors wondered about “what’s next.” Humans have been driven to uncover the answers, through gods, various religious texts, even the search for the fountain of youth and Shangri-La.

Disarming foes without a shot being fired

We are definitely living in sobering times. The conflict in Ukraine, and response from around the world, shows just how important social media, and “instant” messages are these days.

Freedom and democracy taken for granted

We are quite lucky in this country, the True North Strong and Free. We know it, say it, but many of our citizens don’t likely grasp the true meaning. We take democracy and our rights and freedoms for granted. Didn’t we have these all along?

Rich rise while rest of humanity stumbles

Poverty is an anomaly to the rich. And it’s odd that God gave the poor a rich heart, and some of the rich, a poor one. A new survey indicates that one new billionaire is “minted” every 26 hours and inequality contributes to the death of one person every four seconds.

What does it take for us to evolve?

What will it take for our species to rise up, meet the challenges as one, unified world? My son told me something very poignant the other day. He said if we don’t let go of animosity in our hearts and come together as one species, we will never rise to another, greater level. In other words, we won’t evolve into something better unless we let go of our negative human qualities. He’s quite right.

Salvation lies in traditional fresh-cooked food

Humans are obsessed with food. And why shouldn’t we be? When is the last time you cleaned your plate because the meal was made with magical ingredients – love and tradition?

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open