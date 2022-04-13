Commentary

Time to alter our nagging to-do lists

April 13, 2022   ·   0 Comments

MARK PAVILONS

“We need to do a better job of putting ourselves higher on our own ‘to-do’ list.”
– Michelle Obama

Just how did our wonderful lives become one massive to-do list?
Most of us working stiffs – the 9-to-5ers – have fallen into crippling routines. We set our alarms, get up, head into work and put in a day’s worth of wage-earning duties.
The day may be fully planned or booked, with back-to-back meetings or appointments. In the “lulls” we grab a quick bite, maybe run across the street for a coffee, then back at it.
During our drive home we try to decompress, gather our thoughts and relax.
Awaiting us are a few more chores, preparing dinner, tidying up the kitchen. If we’re lucky, we find a nice surprise in the mailbox or on the doorstep courtesy of Amazon.
We settle in, clean up after dinner and watch the high definition screen, catching up on reality TV and getting our fill on commercials with messages about how ugly we are and why we need limited-time-only burgers.
We let our guard down, just long enough to be lulled into a false sense of security. Then the late night news comes on, smacking us the face with the harsh realities of the day – the tragedies, conflict and multitude of reasons our lives will be challenging for the next few days or weeks.
And the circle starts anew the next morning.
On weekends, we catch a few extra Zs, and try to scratch off a few items on our list. We stare at the ominous to-do list wondering just where to start.
To borrow from Jim Carrey in The Grinch, part of my to-do list involves making time for self-loathing and staring into the abyss. Then there’s talking to myself, but I can always cancel that and reschedule.
And this, in a nutshell, is many of our lives.
Was this how the Almighty intended us to live?
Unfortunately most westerners just don’t get it, and this will be our undoing. It’s been reported that the majority of Canadians don’t even take the vacation time given to them. I know I don’t.
Our European cousins, for instance, make sure they take their full holidays. In many countries their days progress at a much slower pace, and the afternoons bring a siesta or extended lunch breaks. They commonly stretch for three hours in Spain and Greece. They enjoy their food, the camaraderie and count their blessings
I’m not sure what types of things are on their to-do lists, but you can bet they’re nowhere near as long as ours.
We Canucks look forward to our week or two at the cottage or in the backyard pool.
I love summer, and even grabbing 20 minutes at the start or end of each day.
To me, it’s like Mother Nature is giving us a great big hug, embracing us with her riches. Summer is teeming with life, sights and sounds that undoubtedly trigger joy hormones to be released.
Our biggest organ – our skin – can’t wait to shed the encumbrances of long pants and shirts, in favour of the much more fashionable shorts, Hawaiian shirts (my absolute favourite) and sandals.
In the summer when we used to venture north, I remember not having socks on for the entire trip.
So, for just a few brief moments each year we shed our burdens and let them melt away, just like the ice in our tropical drinks. Our breathing deepens and our chests swell. We smile, for no reason at all.
And we toss our to-do lists in the trash, deciding they’re simply irrelevant.
It’s quite the bummer returning to a “normal” routine after a vacation.
We tense up, and stress begins to flow again, creeping over us like a rash from poison ivy.
We look around and while we may enjoy our lavish homes, we miss the simplicity of the wide open spaces, of being within arm’s reach of nature.
Often, the first thing I do is grab a cold one and head outside to the back yard, refusing to give in to reality and what lies waiting past the end of the driveway. To heck with it, I say.
I don’t really need expensive lake toys, a dock or drinks with umbrellas in them. At my age, I’m forced to look for carb-reduced beer and make sure I use sunscreen.
Simple pleasures are just fine by me.
Give me one endless summer so I can truly live. Give me an endless supply of propane, food for the grill and more colourful shirts than I can count. Give me a lawn that remains lush and green for the entire season. Give me serenity.
It’s tough to simply take a step back and just “be.” We are conditioned to be busy, to make sure things get done and to badger our kids. We have to cook constantly, or be faced with the dreaded comment: “there’s nothing to eat!”
We feel it necessary to give advice and perhaps intervene now and again.
We wish the best for our kids, but have trouble keeping our thoughts to ourselves.
We take on everyone else’s to-do list, too!
Maybe we should revamp our to-do lists to include:
Be thankful, count blessings, smile at strangers, hug family members and hum a favourite song.



         

Facebooktwittermail

Tags: ,


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Community News

King actor hits the ground running

A young King actor quickly found his passion. Local teen Winston Burron is a newcomer to the industry and his big break came fairly quickly. He said he began with modeling, just trying to find a way to make money in his free time during the pandemic.

Local photographer changes how we see things

A Schomberg photographer wants to change the way we see things, and better reflect our diverse society. Nicole Jones, of Nikki Jones Studio in Schomberg, has put the word out, looking for “everyday people” to join her as models.

Sand art is a truly moving experience

Art is meant to move people in unique ways. When it’s moving, it elevates the experience to a whole new level. Thanks to the visionary “Sandman” Klaus Bosch, the public has enjoyed moving sand art for decades.

HotRock benefits athletes, fitness enthusiasts

We often push the boundaries of our own physical endurance. We have to always be mindful of how we treat our bodies and help them function properly. Physical fitness should be coupled with post-exercise care.

King photographer Lisa Pace celebrates women over 40

When you think of fashion magazines, women over 40 probably don’t come to mind as the models gracing those pages. In fact, this age demographic ...

Epson EcoTank printer is all you need

With climate change on everyone’s mind, consumers are searching for environmentally friendly products. Making even a small difference in our homes can make a big difference across the planet.

Paranormal investigators search for answers in York

Enthusiasm is what leads members of a York organization specialized in investigating paranormal events. Glenn Laycock started the York Region chapter of The Ontario Paranormal Society (TOPS). He explained that 14 years ago, he purchased his home and from the very beginning he and his family experienced unusual “activity that at times was very aggressive.”

Canadensys: Bringing space a little closer

Passion, expertise and true Canadian spirit propel a Bolton firm into outer space. In fact, Canadensys Aerospace Corporation is among the cream of the crop in Canadian space systems. It’s so well regarded that it’s one of the suppliers of choice for the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA).

New funding will increase care to patients at Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital

To help strengthen the financial stability of public hospitals across the province, MPP Stephen Lecce and MPP Daisy Wai announced that the Ontario government is ...

Cuisinart introduces PuRXium air purifierS

Consumers’ desire for clean indoor air will outlast any pandemic. Keeping our homes free of contaminants has become top of mind in our home cleaning regimens. To do this, we need the proper equipment, and while the market is bursting with air purifiers, renowned appliance-make Cuisinart has entered the fray with a cut above.

Commentary

Time to alter our nagging to-do lists

Just how did our wonderful lives become one massive to-do list? Most of us working stiffs – the 9-to-5ers – have fallen into crippling routines. We set our alarms, get up, head into work and put in a day’s worth of wage-earning duties.

Frugality becomes a necessity these days

They say a fool and his money are soon parted. While consumer spending is integral to keeping the wheels of our economy turning, there comes a point where frugality must step in.

Diffuser offers quick way to de-stress and sleep easy

In these crazy times, we’re all looking for ways to destress, relax, chill and sleep easy. Fortunately, there are many natural products that can help our bodies and improve our overall health.

What really happened to our younger selves?

We look at ourselves daily, but how often do we ask the hard questions? When do we stare at our own reflection and ask “who am I?” I asked myself that very question and was puzzled, perplexed even dumfounded. Who am I?

Immortality may already be part of our DNA

The complex tug-of-war between life and death has plagued humankind from the very beginning. Looking up at the stars in the night, even our cave-dwelling ancestors wondered about “what’s next.” Humans have been driven to uncover the answers, through gods, various religious texts, even the search for the fountain of youth and Shangri-La.

Disarming foes without a shot being fired

We are definitely living in sobering times. The conflict in Ukraine, and response from around the world, shows just how important social media, and “instant” messages are these days.

Freedom and democracy taken for granted

We are quite lucky in this country, the True North Strong and Free. We know it, say it, but many of our citizens don’t likely grasp the true meaning. We take democracy and our rights and freedoms for granted. Didn’t we have these all along?

Rich rise while rest of humanity stumbles

Poverty is an anomaly to the rich. And it’s odd that God gave the poor a rich heart, and some of the rich, a poor one. A new survey indicates that one new billionaire is “minted” every 26 hours and inequality contributes to the death of one person every four seconds.

What does it take for us to evolve?

What will it take for our species to rise up, meet the challenges as one, unified world? My son told me something very poignant the other day. He said if we don’t let go of animosity in our hearts and come together as one species, we will never rise to another, greater level. In other words, we won’t evolve into something better unless we let go of our negative human qualities. He’s quite right.

Salvation lies in traditional fresh-cooked food

Humans are obsessed with food. And why shouldn’t we be? When is the last time you cleaned your plate because the meal was made with magical ingredients – love and tradition?

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open