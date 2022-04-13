Local photographer changes how we see things

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

A Schomberg photographer wants to change the way we see things, and better reflect our diverse society.

Nicole Jones, of Nikki Jones Studio in Schomberg, has put the word out, looking for “everyday people” to join her as models.

She noted she creates visual content for brands and wants to give her clients “as much value as I can.”

She has used herself in many photographs, but admits it’s neither efficient nor diverse.

As she grows her business, Jones wants to ensure her work represents humans of all sizes, skin tones, ages, genders, and orientations.

“I also feel it’s our job as content creators to contribute to a world that celebrates us all. As a young girl, I grew up looking at media images of unrealistic beauty/body ‘ideals.’ It results in an incredibly unhealthy sense of self-worth. I don’t ever want my images to contribute to someone feeling like they need to look different. I want my product photographs to help people feel seen, understood, and loved exactly as they are.”

The modelling industry has its place and it provides a needed service connecting brands with professionals who know how to effectively and efficiently move their bodies.

“I just find it to be very exclusive and isn’t necessarily welcoming for all. While there are some wonderful agencies who are really pushing to shift the collective beauty standards for commercial advertising, I still do think there is work to do here.”

Jones stressed that people want to see themselves reflected in the media they consume.

“As human beings, we all want to feel seen, heard, and valued. Having diversity in our media and marketing is really a win-win. Firstly, people see themselves in the ads and understand how the products will fit into their lives or look on their bodies so they’re more likely to purchase the products, and the human collective becomes more accepting of various human forms overall by seeing them more often and in more ways.”

Jones’s style and approach continue to evolve. She describes her images as “colorful, creative, and even at times magical or dreamy. I try to bridge the gap between commercial photography and digital artwork.”

Love, she confesses, is at the heart of everything she does.

“I spent a lot of time focusing on portraits of women (boudoir, beauty, maternity, etc.), so that sensitivity to how we all want to look and feel has naturally flowed into my commercial work. I think my experience in portraiture will lend itself to using ‘amateurs’ as models because I already know how to pose someone who isn’t a model.

“I also consider myself an eternal student so there never comes a point where I’m like ‘okay, I’ve got this figured out, I’m going to coast for a while.’ I’m always looking to learn a new technique or invest in tools that will make my art even more special. I don’t know that my work will ever have just one approach.”

She said she’s not really looking for anything specific. Her hope is just to create a collective of people who want to maybe make a little extra pocket cash while simultaneously dismantling patriarchal ideals of beauty.

“Simple, right?”

She’s already received a lot of interest but notes this is a predominantly “straight, white area.” She would love to have more BIPOC or LGBTQ community members join her.

Jones explained there aren’t any real parameters to get involved. The majority of her product clients are in the wellness industries (health foods, fitness, skin care, cosmetics, etc.) so they usually want to show their target market of adults. No experience required, and she actually prefer individuals who are NOT represented by an agency since agencies tend to add another layer of red-tape for my clients.

“Using people in my community allows us all to negotiate our own usage,” she observed.

While her approach may not be super mainstream just yet, she’s not alone. There are many inspiring thought leaders on social media platforms like Instagram/TikTok who are working hard to break down beauty/body standards and build body positivity online in a variety of ways.

“There are also plenty of really incredible soulful brands, who make inclusive representation a pillar of their brand identity. I’m really just bringing this inclusivity into my own visual work and offering a way for my clients to do the same.”

Presently, her goal is to create a local roster to call on for her own personal work.

“I want to get my clients thinking about inclusivity, and do my part to help various groups feel more seen, heard, and valued. If it’s someone’s dream to create the most inclusive modelling agency in the GTA (or the country), hey, I’m here for it and they’re welcome to take this concept all the way!”

For more, contact her at hello@nikkijonesstudio.com or visit her website at nikkijonesstudio.com

