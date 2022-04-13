Sand art is a truly moving experience

April 13, 2022 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Art is meant to move people in unique ways.
When it’s moving, it elevates the experience to a whole new level.
Thanks to the visionary “Sandman” Klaus Bosch, the public has enjoyed moving sand art for decades.
You may remember when these unique, visually stunning home decor items arrived on the scene in the late 1980s. Bosch experimented with the medium for six years before perfecting the framed moving sand art now available to consumers.
I have very fond memories of these pieces. They were all the rave in the late 1980s and early ‘90s, appearing at craft shows and boutiques all over. I grabbed one because I immediately fell in love with the simple design and pleasing qualities.
And that hasn’t changed. The frames have become more elaborate and the sand colours more deep and vibrant.
But you have to love the simplicity of moving sand art. We all played in the sand as kids and now, watching the grains flow, meld and sway, brings a strange comfort.
Even after so many years, it doesn’t get boring or passe. That’s likely because the scene changes every time you flip it over.
Unlike many types of subjective art, the Sand Art doesn’t need any explanation or detailed instructions. You don’t have to tilt your head, either.
Many gadgets today require cords, chargers or batteries, but you can cart your Sand Art frame anywhere and just enjoy it. Put on the table next to you on the porch or patio, turn on some music, enjoy a glass of wine and just watch time move ever so slowly before your eyes.
It’s so relaxing that everyone should have one of these!
Each sand art is meticulously created over roughly two weeks. The process is slow and precise. In addition to art of blending extremely fine sand grains, Sandman is a master artist, joining wood, lacquering techniques, airbrushing and gilding. The result is sand art recognized the world over as the luxury class in the category known as moving sand art.
The collection boasts desktop and wall-mount pieces, to larger masterpieces. From the Deep Sea Diver models to the uber unique “Captain Haddock” porthole pieces, each one delivers a moving experience.
The KB collection has even been gifted to kings and government dignitaries. They have signature master pieces in hotels and art galleries.
Bosch said his art provides personal reflection and “inner calm.” Indeed, the early stages of the pandemic very much needed personal calming measures. He pointed out that 2020 was actually the company’s biggest year ever.
Pitkin Stearns is the agent and importer for the KB collection sand art in Canada and the U.S. The firm was founded by brothers Rike and Chris Wootten in 1990.
Wootten is uncontrollably enthusiastic about these products, calling them “the intersection of where science meets art.” His excitement is contagious, almost as intoxicating as the art pieces themselves. He’s a fabulous person to deal with and personally answers emails from customers.
He said whether you remember the origins, or are seeing it for the first time, everyone agrees the art is “mesmerizing, soothing, relaxing and just plain cool.”
There’s little doubt that once you see these gems in action, you will be hooked.
Whether you’re looking for peace and serenity, or just a unique home decor item, this is a must-have.
For more, visit www.movingsandart.com or www.kbthesandman.com
