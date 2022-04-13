Sand art is a truly moving experience

A young King actor quickly found his passion. Local teen Winston Burron is a newcomer to the industry and his big break came fairly quickly. He said he began with modeling, just trying to find a way to make money in his free time during the pandemic.

A Schomberg photographer wants to change the way we see things, and better reflect our diverse society. Nicole Jones, of Nikki Jones Studio in Schomberg, has put the word out, looking for “everyday people” to join her as models.

Art is meant to move people in unique ways. When it’s moving, it elevates the experience to a whole new level. Thanks to the visionary “Sandman” Klaus Bosch, the public has enjoyed moving sand art for decades.

We often push the boundaries of our own physical endurance. We have to always be mindful of how we treat our bodies and help them function properly. Physical fitness should be coupled with post-exercise care.

When you think of fashion magazines, women over 40 probably don’t come to mind as the models gracing those pages. In fact, this age demographic ...

With climate change on everyone’s mind, consumers are searching for environmentally friendly products. Making even a small difference in our homes can make a big difference across the planet.

Enthusiasm is what leads members of a York organization specialized in investigating paranormal events. Glenn Laycock started the York Region chapter of The Ontario Paranormal Society (TOPS). He explained that 14 years ago, he purchased his home and from the very beginning he and his family experienced unusual “activity that at times was very aggressive.”

Passion, expertise and true Canadian spirit propel a Bolton firm into outer space. In fact, Canadensys Aerospace Corporation is among the cream of the crop in Canadian space systems. It’s so well regarded that it’s one of the suppliers of choice for the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA).

To help strengthen the financial stability of public hospitals across the province, MPP Stephen Lecce and MPP Daisy Wai announced that the Ontario government is ...

Consumers’ desire for clean indoor air will outlast any pandemic. Keeping our homes free of contaminants has become top of mind in our home cleaning regimens. To do this, we need the proper equipment, and while the market is bursting with air purifiers, renowned appliance-make Cuisinart has entered the fray with a cut above.