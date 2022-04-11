King family welcomes Ukrainian families, asks for community’s help

April 11, 2022 · 0 Comments
A King family is looking to the community to help provide clothes, shoes, school supplies and other basics to two families that have just arrived from war-torn Ukraine.
Two sisters from Ukraine, one with a 14-year-old son, and the other with a 12-year-old daughter, are taking refuge with the Bulate family in King. The mothers and their children are from Krivoy Rog. Their husbands continue to battle Russia back in Ukraine.
Donations are being sought.
On Tuesday, April 12 and Wednesday, April 13, the Township of King is accepting contributions for the families, including gift cards, at Fire Station 34 at 2045 King Rd. in King City, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Here is a list of the needed items.
• New running shoes, winter boots and sandals, women’s sizes 8 and 8.5.
• New winter jackets and fall jackets, women’s medium.
• New hats, gloves and scarves.
• Women’s, teenage boy, 12-year-old girl, new backpacks.
• Teenage boy, 12-year-old girl
• New pillows and pillowcases, new blankets, new large towels and face cloths.
“It takes tremendous courage to leave one’s homeland and to start again in a new country. Thank you to the Bulate family and all of those who are opening their hearts and their homes to help Ukrainians who are suffering as victims of war. Thank you to those who are considering donating needed items to our new Ukrainian friends,” said Mayor Steve Pellegrini.