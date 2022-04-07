General News

HotRock benefits athletes, fitness enthusiasts

April 7, 2022

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

We often push the boundaries of our own physical endurance. We have to always be mindful of how we treat our bodies and help them function properly.
Physical fitness should be coupled with post-exercise care.
An expert answered the call with HotRock, a heated foam roller that can help to treat rehabilitate injuries and ease muscle tension in active individuals.
An American Doctor of Physical Therapy and former basketball player Tony Rocklin has always had a special interest in helping active people maintain or return to an active lifestyle after injury. Being “in the trenches” as a Physical Therapist, he always wanted to find a way to help people recover quicker and become independent sooner. Everyone loves how heat feels and foam rolling has continued to increase in popularity.
He saw soft rollers, hard rollers, bumpy rollers and even vibrating rollers, but the one he had never seen was a super-heated foam roller. He wanted his athletes to have something super-hot and quick.
A lot of research and engineering work later, he perfected HotRock. The unit comes with a 9-foot power cord that won’t get tangled and the roller is portable and easily stored. HotRock has unlimited power and performance for as long as the user likes – no more forgetting to charge.
“The user won’t be stuck between the coffee table and the couch. They feel free as if they are not attached at all. Even the NBA players don’t get tangled up and they can be more than 7’ tall,” Rocklin said.
The user controls the power, temperature and time to cater it to your own needs.
What sets the HotRock apart from other foam rollers is the therapeutic heat it provides. Heat improves blood flow, which results in increased circulation that brings in more oxygen and nutrients to the muscles, while eliminating metabolic waste for accelerated healing and recovery. This increase in blood flow also results in improved flexibility, less pain and incredible relaxation.
Overuse or chronic injuries are very common especially in individuals who live very active lifestyles. For instance, tight quads and glutes can contribute to knee injuries and lower back pain. Therefore, if you don’t take the time to properly recover between your workouts or sports, injury can result.
The HotRock is a great, portable tool that aids in injury prevention by combining heat and deep tissue massage to help you to recover faster to get back to your activities feeling your best.
The device not only improves circulation and flexibility, it reduces muscle tightness, aids in muscle recovery and removes metabolic waste from your muscles. Most of all, it prevents injury.
There are several benefits of heat and foam rolling on their own, which is why so many active individuals use these modalities to complement their active lifestyles. The HotRock incorporates both of these tools and their combined benefits greatly increases it’s effectiveness. It also provides easily accessible relief and relaxation, when you need it.
It’s an attractive unit and really easy to use right out of the box.
This should be an essential component of everyone’s exercise regimen.
Treat your body with care and arm yourself with the best technology out there!
For more, visit https://hotrockcanada.com/



         

