King photographer Lisa Pace celebrates women over 40

April 6, 2022 · 0 Comments
When you think of fashion magazines, women over 40 probably don’t come to mind as the models gracing those pages. In fact, this age demographic tends to take a backseat to the camera.
Local photographer Lisa Pace, of Lisa Pace Photography, is trying to change all that with her brand new empowering campaign. This luxury experience is also raising much-needed funds for the Women’s Centre of York Region.
Lisa recently launched her “40 Over 40 Campaign,” where she plans to photograph 40 women over the age of 40.
“You can’t be too old for this campaign,” she said. “Bring on the older, the wiser, and the incredible stories of mature women. They all deserve to be celebrated.”
Women in their 40s, 50s, 60s and up will be the models in this magazine-styled portrait session complete with professional hair & makeup, and wardrobe styling. It’s the opportunity to feel like a celebrity with lots of pampering and coaching on posing.
Lisa decided to embrace this age bracket after photographing newborns and young families for 8 years.
“It was time to hang out with women my own age,” confides Lisa, who’s approaching 60 this fall. “I understand how women feel about being photographed, especially as we age.”
Lisa’s daughter has even challenged Lisa to post a photo a month on social media to fully understand how difficult it is for some people to get in front of the camera.
In the 40 Over 40 Campaign, you will work with Lisa to design a photo session perfect for you.
“We spend a great deal of time discussing your ideas and your outfits, before the session even takes place,” says the Pottageville photographer. Lisa also has a studio wardrobe that clients can pick from if they want.
When asked to tell about her experience, the first 40 Over 40 model Marion Knaus said: “She encouraged me to step outside of my comfort zone which gave us some amazing photos. I really wasn’t sure what to expect when I went into this, so when I saw the results of her work, I was blown away at what she captured.”
The grand finale of the campaign will be a gallery-styled exhibition where the favourite portrait from each session will be displayed, and all participating women will be invited to attend. Each woman will also be on the cover of Lisa’s studio magazine SHINE.
Lisa is also donating $50 from every session to the Women’s Centre of York Region that helps support women in the community.
To be part of this campaign, you can contact Lisa at www.lisapacephotography.com/40-over-40 or at 416-200-5786. Space is limited.