Epson EcoTank printer is all you need

By Mark Pavilons
Editor
With climate change on everyone’s mind, consumers are searching for environmentally friendly products.
Making even a small difference in our homes can make a big difference across the planet.
The pandemic has led to an increase in home occupation and home office work. A stalwart office tool is the ink printer.
Venerable tech supplier Epson has an amazing lineup of EcoTank printers that are not only efficient, but environmentally conscious.
The wireless cartridge-free all-in-one model with auto 2-sided and voice-activated printing is a prime choice. The EcoTank ET-2760 offers easy-to-fill, large ink tanks. You can save up to 90 per cent with low-cost replacement ink bottles compared to cartridges.
Each replacement ink bottle set includes enough ink to print up to 7,500/6,000 pages (bk/clr), which is equivalent to about 80 individual cartridges. That means less waste and fewer trips to the store.
Exclusive to their printers, they offer uniquely keyed EcoFit™ bottles which eliminate any mess or ink spills. It’s virtually hands-free ink pouring and most will love the ink tray set up.
The 3-in-1 unit can print, copy and scan. You can easily print from your smart phone, tablet or computer.
When the EcoTank line of all-in-one printers arrived in 2015, it forever changed how we viewed ink cartridges. You have undoubtedly seen the commercials with basketball legend and Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal.
Epson’s EcoTank models all share similarities and big pluses.
The biggest, of course, is the use of liquid ink, that have an unbelievable lifespan. These smart devices literally sip ink, while producing sharp quality images.
In this day and age, with our concerns our carbon footprint, the EcoTank is the only way to go.
Set up is a breeze, and connecting to your wifi is straightforward. You will literally be printing in 20 minutes after opening the box.
The EcoTank models all have colour screens and work through wifi or ethernet, connecting to your devices. They all have large tray capacities, which will seldom leave you running to fill the paper tray.
What’s not to like? Everything is so well placed it’s easy to use and maintain. The ink reservoir windows are conveniently placed out front so you can easily see the levels. It’s a smart looking unit, almost artistically designed with nice curves and lines. Nothing seems out of place or obtrusive even when the paper trays are extended.
It’s not surprising really, given Epson’s leadership in the field of printers. If you have had previous iterations of the EcoTank series, this one will come as a pleasant surprise.
Epson doesn’t rest on its laurels but refines each new model, packing them with even more features and capabilities.
Epson is focused on improving everything we they do, every day.
The company has a long and accomplished history, from humble beginnings in Japan in the 1940s to becoming world leaders in technology and ecology n their products. Epson chalked up many industry firsts, and leading technology in inkjet, stylus and large format. They’re known for their WorkForce Series of all-in-one printers.
The 2670 is a perfect choice for most people’s needs.
Rest assured, Epson printers are workhorses and they shout quality.
For more, visit https://epson.ca/