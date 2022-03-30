U11 A King Rebellion set for OMHAs this weekend

March 30, 2022 · 0 Comments
By Robert Belardi
The U11 A King Rebellion become the third team from the minor hockey program to ever appear in the OMHA’s this weekend.
The team is currently coming off a remarkable, undefeated regular season, scoring a total of 323 goals and only conceding 75 against, in 42 games.
Ranked second overall in the entire province, the Rebellion look to up that number at the tournament in Whitby, Ont., this weekend.
Having participated in five tournaments over the course of the season, their story really began in the first tournament in St. Thomas. A loss in the finals, taught the whole group there was more to be done.
“It told us that we had some work to do to get to that next level. Learning how to win and be a champion, takes a bit of time. I think that the loss, gave us a bit of experience in that high-pressure environment. It gave the kids a little bit of a feel for what you need to do when you have that opportunity,” said head coach Anthony Cortese.
The boys, ended up winning three out of the five tournaments played over the course of the year in Niagara Falls, Bradford and East Gwillimbury respectively.
In a written summary sent to the King Sentinel from Cortese, this year has been an excellent experience for both players and staff. The coaches, implemented an excellent system on both sides of the puck and the players, understood what was required flawlessly.
To qualify for the OMHA’s, the Rebellion were required to finish in the top two spots in their division. The Rebellion and Barrie, will be moving on to play this weekend.
Having seen the OMHA’s twice before in the past with other teams, Cortese said this will be the final tournament of the year.
“This year, this will be the end of the line. They aren’t doing anything else. There’s usually something called the Ontario Hockey Federation championships, but I don’t think they’re doing it this year for this age group,” Cortese said.
In his summary of the whole season, Cortese would like to thank his assistant coaches Elliott Burlon, Jordy Dunlop, Mark Viola and Marc Zanette, for all of their hard work and dedication. He would also like to extend a huge thank you to all of the lovely parents on the team, Rebellion management team Melissa and John Sebastiano and to the club’s sponsors.
And of course, he would like to thank the players, for their outstanding character on and off the ice.
Heading to the tournament this weekend representing King, are forwards Alexander Artenosi, Ben Caporiccio, Peter Cortese, Carter Dunlop, Ryon Mottaghi, Jonathan Racco, Luca Sebastiano, Dylan Sahjpaul and Adrian Sorgini. To defenceman Massimo Cesana, Christian Mazzaferro, Samuel Samaroo, James Strachan, Christian Viola and Darcy Wilson. And to the netminders, Julian Daher and Nicholas Iaboni.
On behalf of the King Weekly Sentinel, good luck to the U11 A King Rebellion this weekend!