Paranormal investigators search for answers in York

March 30, 2022

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

Enthusiasm is what leads members of a York organization specialized in investigating paranormal events.
Glenn Laycock started the York Region chapter of The Ontario Paranormal Society (TOPS).
He explained that 14 years ago, he purchased his home and from the very beginning he and his family experienced unusual “activity that at times was very aggressive.”
They didn’t have anyone they could turn to for advice or information.
Thus, he began his own paranormal investigation, which turned into a long-term passion.
TOPS provides help to people who are in similar situations and lets them know that they are not “going crazy.”
Laycock said residents contact them through the website. Volunteers conduct residential investigations with no charge to residents.
Laycock is quick to explain the difference between paranormal investigation and “ghost hunting.”
“Going to known haunted locations is not, in my opinion, paranormal investigations, it’s ghost hunting.
“If there is such a thing as a trapped or tormented spirit do I want to be one of hundreds of teams each year poking it with a stick?”
Laycock explained that they go in and try to find practical reasons for activity. Things like loose plumbing, rattling heating ducts, birds or animals in walls or attics are often the explanations.
Roughly 95% of the time they find the earthly cause and it’s not paranormal. But there’s that 5% that can’t be explained and that’s what members of TOPS find very interesting.
Everyone on the team brings a different skill set but the biggest skill of all is enthusiasm and the ability to use all their senses.
Laycock said the team is from all different backgrounds and have different careers. They are very tech based but several members are what he describes as very “sensitive.”
No one has a solution or answer to paranormal activity. But Laycock does have his own theories.
“Our thoughts and memories are really nothing more than electrical impulses. Basic high school silence says that energy never disappears, it just changes it state. So what happens to that energy when we pass on? Am I right? No one really knows.”
From his experience, Laycock said investigators encounter very few “evil” or malevolent spirits. On rare occasions, and investigations he’s personally attended, people were struck and scratched.
He recalls one event that was particularly interesting. While conducting a residential investigation, and walking around in the dark he tripped. Laycock said the recorded audio is quite funny. A “boom crash boom” is followed by a voice recorded as saying “F-ed it up.”
Even though Laycock approaches each investigation with an open mind, he notes most are not hauntings at all. And those floating orbs are almost always dust balls, moisture or camera lens flare and not spirits.
He warns people not to use “ghost apps” on your smart phone. They simply don’t work.
TOPS investigators never charge anything for their services.
“We do this simply because it is our passion,” Laycock said.
Located in Georgina, investigators use the most up to date equipment and are always looking for new ways to gather evidence.
Before any investigation they meet with the client to hear their story and then plan the best way to tackle the investigation.
Once an investigation is done they present the clients with a copy of any evidence they have gathered and offer advice on how they can deal with any issues they are having. Everything is confidential.
And so, the search continues for answers.
For more, visit https://ontarioparanormalyorkregion.com/ or email Topsyorkregion@gmail.com



         





