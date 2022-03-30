Commentary

What really happened to our younger selves?

March 30, 2022   ·   0 Comments

MARK PAVILONS

“Be yourself, but always your better self.”
– Karl G. Maeser

Karl is right of course. I think most of us do try to be a tiny bit better each day. We have to, but it’s not always easy.
We look at ourselves daily, but how often do we ask the hard questions?
When do we stare at our own reflection and ask “who am I?”
I asked myself that very question and was puzzled, perplexed even dumfounded.
Who am I?
Well, today I am Mark, the husband of an incredible wife and three amazing children. I am a homeowner, drive a car and wear jeans. I prefer comfortable shoes. I have a weakness for junk food.
I get up, take my youngest to school and go to work. I drink coffee from a thermos all day long.
I compose, create, edit and organize in front a computer at the office. I interact with the public. I write articles.
Then, at the end of a day, I dabble in some household chores, whip up a meal then relax, watch TV and escape the madness that is the world sometimes.
But this describes a routine, a bunch of actions, motions, movements. It’s almost mechanical.
They are part of me but are they me?
Now, who would I like to be? I’d like to be a better, more responsible partner, all-knowing father, wealthy entrepreneur and captain of his own ship. And yes, I’d like chicken wings, lots of chicken wings.
I don’t know if any of us can accurately describe ourselves or be the people we want to be. Maybe only other people can point out who and what we are.
Perhaps our spouses, children, friends and acquaintances have the impartial and spot-on assessment of us. But isn’t their judgement also subjective, governed by their own inherit bias?
So, my friends, just how do we peg ourselves, if our own perception, and that of others, can’t be fully trusted?
I know I’m getting into the realm of metaphysics and existentialism, but maybe we all need to give our heads a shake now and then.
Consider them shaken.
When we really look into that mirror, beyond the glass, it can be quite revealing. It can be scary and unpleasant. I can also be quite joyful and enlightening.
But exploring the nuances of existence and exerting our free will on the world can be fraught with hurdles.
What are we to do?
Golda Meir once said we have to trust ourselves. “Create the kind of self that you will be happy to live with all your life. Make the most of yourself by fanning the tiny, inner sparks of possibility into flames of achievement,” she said.
Ok, but how do we do that?
We’re somewhat bound by the limitations placed on us by our culture and society. We often do what’s expected of us and not what we really want to do.
Come on, who doesn’t want to let their hair down, put on a ratty jean jacket, smoke pot and live off the grid? Who wouldn’t love fishing all day long by the dock of the bay, or listening to music as the waves crash to shore? Who doesn’t want a dune buggy?
As soon as the temperature rises above 15 Celsius, out come my colourful, Hawaiian shirts. They become my wrap, like the blanket carried by Linus on Peanuts.
They make a statement. Are they a reflection of some of my inner qualities? Yes, I suppose they are. For me, I just like them because they’re colourful, loud and shout “summer.”
Am I loud, boastful, outgoing and extroverted? Maybe somewhat. Is it my inner rebel trying desperately to get out into the world and scream?
Possibly.
Will Shakespeare encouraged us to be true to “thine self.” If wearing such clothing keeps me honest, then so be it.
But our consciousness, inner and outer beings, all require maintenance like our homes, cars, appliances and relationships.
It’s been said a change of self is need much more often than a change of scenery.
Can it get confusing? Sure.
We sometimes stumble, thinking we know what to do, but find it doesn’t work. We try something else. That too may be ineffective. We change our shirt.
But if we’re constantly changing, moving, adapting and evolving, does anything of our original selves remain?
Therein lies the dilemma.
Try as I may to believe it, I am not the person I once was. While that weird, funny, smart kid lies somewhere deep inside, he’s been pushed aside by the adult version of myself. This version, too, went through many iterations and model years, changing with each decade. Some of the improvements worked, others did not. Back to the drawing board time and again.
Just as clothing, music, cars and technology changed in the last five decades, so have I.
I tried to hang on to certain favourites, preferences, behaviours, but it was all in vain. While “Hotel California” can still be somewhat relevant, my 20-something self is not.
He is gone and largely forgotten.
My memory isn’t what it once was either. I can’t recall much from my pre-teen years at all, other than a “traumatic” kindergarten incident in which I overstayed my nap time and woke up in the middle of a music class!
Many of us like to reminisce and smile about our high school or college days. Life was definitely different “back then.”
We were different.
I have this black and white photo I took of a group of “the boys” from school, on a trip up north. The four young men in the photo are now in their late-50s, with families, responsibilities, health concerns, stress and kids to worry about.
Are they the same as those four happy-go-lucky guys, holding stubbies on a ferry? What happened to them? I would love for those exact individuals to get together for a reunion, but that’s impossible. They’re gone.
I’m gone.
We are constantly rewriting the rules, the dialogue, the requirements and specifications. We need to be at the top of our game, because someone’s constantly upping the ante.
Out with the old, and in with the new. Where does that leave us?



         

Facebooktwittermail

Tags: , ,


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Community News

Paranormal investigators search for answers in York

Enthusiasm is what leads members of a York organization specialized in investigating paranormal events. Glenn Laycock started the York Region chapter of The Ontario Paranormal Society (TOPS). He explained that 14 years ago, he purchased his home and from the very beginning he and his family experienced unusual “activity that at times was very aggressive.”

Canadensys: Bringing space a little closer

Passion, expertise and true Canadian spirit propel a Bolton firm into outer space. In fact, Canadensys Aerospace Corporation is among the cream of the crop in Canadian space systems. It’s so well regarded that it’s one of the suppliers of choice for the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA).

New funding will increase care to patients at Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital

To help strengthen the financial stability of public hospitals across the province, MPP Stephen Lecce and MPP Daisy Wai announced that the Ontario government is ...

Cuisinart introduces PuRXium air purifierS

Consumers’ desire for clean indoor air will outlast any pandemic. Keeping our homes free of contaminants has become top of mind in our home cleaning regimens. To do this, we need the proper equipment, and while the market is bursting with air purifiers, renowned appliance-make Cuisinart has entered the fray with a cut above.

Fiido Beast: The upcoming next-gen off-road electric scooter

Recently Fiido unveiled its very first electric scooter, Beast. A high-performance E-scooter for off-road and race track.Fiido hit the electric scooter market with the release ...

Intelligent mopping ensures effortless cleaning

Consumers today have almost unlimited access to products that make home life more enjoyable and make quick work of tiresome chores. Leveraging technology is key in making those countless cleanup jobs easier and much more efficient.

Locals rise up to raise money for Ukraine

When you see the faces of the children caught in the “conflict” taking place in Ukraine right now, it is impossible to turn your back on the horror that is unfolding there. Suddenly, our everyday irritations and frustrations seem so trivial and unimportant.

Fiido Beast raises the bar, breaks all the rules

Innovation often means pushing the envelop and even breaking some rules. That’s the mantra behind Fiido, an innovative design firm that has created the Fiido Beast, an electric scooter that appeals to the wild side. The company’s D11 electric bike in 2020, and the Fiido X electric bicycle in 2021 sparked huge interest on Indiegogo.

Youngster creates buttons to help Ukraine

Understanding what is happening in Ukraine is difficult enough for adults but what if you are 10 and trying to make sense of the world?Watching ...

Compact marvel sanitizes the air, surfaces

Technology comes in many forms. Thanks to HypoAir, their NASA-inspired tech takes indoor sanitization to new levels. Their Air Angel fits in the palm of your hand and is an advanced air purifier and surface sanitizer that you can take anywhere.

Commentary

What really happened to our younger selves?

We look at ourselves daily, but how often do we ask the hard questions? When do we stare at our own reflection and ask “who am I?” I asked myself that very question and was puzzled, perplexed even dumfounded. Who am I?

Immortality may already be part of our DNA

The complex tug-of-war between life and death has plagued humankind from the very beginning. Looking up at the stars in the night, even our cave-dwelling ancestors wondered about “what’s next.” Humans have been driven to uncover the answers, through gods, various religious texts, even the search for the fountain of youth and Shangri-La.

Disarming foes without a shot being fired

We are definitely living in sobering times. The conflict in Ukraine, and response from around the world, shows just how important social media, and “instant” messages are these days.

Freedom and democracy taken for granted

We are quite lucky in this country, the True North Strong and Free. We know it, say it, but many of our citizens don’t likely grasp the true meaning. We take democracy and our rights and freedoms for granted. Didn’t we have these all along?

Rich rise while rest of humanity stumbles

Poverty is an anomaly to the rich. And it’s odd that God gave the poor a rich heart, and some of the rich, a poor one. A new survey indicates that one new billionaire is “minted” every 26 hours and inequality contributes to the death of one person every four seconds.

What does it take for us to evolve?

What will it take for our species to rise up, meet the challenges as one, unified world? My son told me something very poignant the other day. He said if we don’t let go of animosity in our hearts and come together as one species, we will never rise to another, greater level. In other words, we won’t evolve into something better unless we let go of our negative human qualities. He’s quite right.

Salvation lies in traditional fresh-cooked food

Humans are obsessed with food. And why shouldn’t we be? When is the last time you cleaned your plate because the meal was made with magical ingredients – love and tradition?

Unnecessary loss of human life is tragic

I find it tragic and sad when human life is wasted. When someone is born, lives and dies, but whose life goes by unnoticed, it’s an extreme waste of potential. Sure, I get it. Thousands of people, including children, die everyday. Many of these deaths are preventable, but our society has not evolved enough to get concerned about all life around the globe.

Can we ever pull our own strings?

We’re all performers, whether we’d like to admit it or not. Shakespeare once wrote that “All the world’s a stage, And all the men and women merely players; They have their exits and their entrances …” Puppet or puppet master?

Our biggest concerns are affording groceries and gas

The latest financial news comes with some noticeable belt-tightening among average Canadians. It was reported recently week that “51% of Canadians can’t afford a $200 increase in monthly expenses.”

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open