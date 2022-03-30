Nobleton residents can connect, enjoy slight savings

March 30, 2022 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Nobleton residents can now connect to sewers, with some small savings.
The construction of Phase 2 (Contract 3) is now complete and residents will receive detailed instructions on hooking up to the new service.
The cost of $23,500 is down slightly from the original estimate of $25,975.
This came as good news to councillors, who lauded the move.
Councillor Debbie Schaefer said it’s good to see the lower cost, and she’s pleased that the municipality has reached this point in the construction.
Mayor Steve Pellegini noted this is definitely good news and he praised staff for their efforts in finding agreements with developers to keep the costs in line.
Staff noted residents have three payment options. One is to pay the full amount up front, by this Sept. 30, or upon receiving the septic system permit from the building department. They can also pay the full amount by next April 30, 2023, with a small prorated interest. Third, residents can spread out the payments over 15 years, plus interest, which will be added to the property tax bill starting in 2023. Residents will be locked into this 15-year deal.
When residents receive the notice to connect, their septic systems will have to be decommissioned within one year.
The cost of connecting to the sewers and decommissioning septics is not part of the Township’s capital charges and have to be paid directly to a third paty contractor by the property owner. It costs a flat rate of $306 to connect and disconnect the septic.
The total cost of this phase of the Nobleton sewers is $11 million and funding is split between landowners and developer contributions from a Municipal Capital Facility Agreement (MCFA).
The Nobleton sewer project was approved back in 2009 in multiple phases, wrapping up last fall.