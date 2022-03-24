Community groups encouraged to apply for Township grants by April 1

March 24, 2022 · 0 Comments
The Township of King is grateful for the many programs, services and projects that are provided through the volunteer efforts of community organizations.
To support these efforts, King’s Grants to Community Organizations program provides a financial boost to organizations as they move toward financial independence.
The deadline to apply for the 2022 Community Grants Program is April 1, 2022. Non-profit, volunteer, community organizations can apply if they provide or develop recreation, cultural and social opportunities, or enhance environmental opportunities for the residents of King.
Applications can be submitted through the Township’s website at www.king.ca/CommunityGrants.
For questions about the application process, contact clerks@king.ca.
“Volunteer and not-for-profit organizations add tremendous value to our community, and help King to be the vibrant, caring place we are all proud to call home. These organizations, groups and events within King promote and improve upon the cultural, social and economic well-being of King, enhancing the sense of community and helping to create an excellent quality of life.
“I encourage groups to apply for the Community Grant to help you to continue your important work,” said Mayor Steve Pellegrini.