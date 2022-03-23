General News

Cuisinart introduces PuRXium air purifierS

March 23, 2022   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

Consumers’ desire for clean indoor air will outlast any pandemic.
Keeping our homes free of contaminants has become top of mind in our home cleaning regimens.
To do this, we need the proper equipment, and while the market is bursting with air purifiers, renowned appliance-make Cuisinart has entered the fray with a cut above.
Their PuRXium countertop air purifier stands out from the crowd. It’s a compact, countertop model that’s stylish and efficient, checking all the boxes when it comes to functional home essentials. They also offer a larger freestanding model with a higher output for high traffic areas.
The air purifier features washable, reusable metal filters, combination H13 High-Grade HEPA/Active carbon filters that work together to capture up to 99.9% of airborne particles 0.1 micron or larger. This includes airborne bacteria and various contaminants.
Its coverage is impressive. The countertop model recycles clean air within a 500-square-foot room twice every hour, and more often in smaller spaces.
With this unit, you can set it, relax and breathe easy. It blends in nicely and you may not even notice it’s there, doing its job. It’s perfect for ridding the air of nasty cooking odors, especially when you’re throwing a party.
The PuRXium removes unwanted particles, including cooking odours, smoke and VOC (volatile organic compounds). Its UV-C bulb lasts 10,000 hours and can be replaced.
It boasts high-grade HEPA/Active carbon filters. The metal pre-filters capture larger airborne particles such as dust and pet dander. They’re washable and easy to remove.
It has fan speed controls, a sleep mode and night light option.
It draws in the air from two sides and the unit has attractive illuminated touch-screen controls.
The floor mode is slightly larger for bigger spaces, draws in air from all sides and has even more filters. It’s also aesthetically pleasing so you don’t have to worry about it competing with your home decor. It’s perfect for high-traffic areas such as your family room or office.
Everything about the PuRXium unit shout quality, something consumers have come to rely on from Cuisinart.
It’s very well constructed and even come with a three-year warranty.
This could very well be the next kitchen essential.
Available at many retailers and for more visit https://www.cuisinart.ca/CAP-500C.html?lang=en



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Community News

Cuisinart introduces PuRXium air purifierS

Consumers’ desire for clean indoor air will outlast any pandemic. Keeping our homes free of contaminants has become top of mind in our home cleaning regimens. To do this, we need the proper equipment, and while the market is bursting with air purifiers, renowned appliance-make Cuisinart has entered the fray with a cut above.

Fiido Beast: The upcoming next-gen off-road electric scooter

Recently Fiido unveiled its very first electric scooter, Beast. A high-performance E-scooter for off-road and race track.Fiido hit the electric scooter market with the release ...

Intelligent mopping ensures effortless cleaning

Consumers today have almost unlimited access to products that make home life more enjoyable and make quick work of tiresome chores. Leveraging technology is key in making those countless cleanup jobs easier and much more efficient.

Locals rise up to raise money for Ukraine

When you see the faces of the children caught in the “conflict” taking place in Ukraine right now, it is impossible to turn your back on the horror that is unfolding there. Suddenly, our everyday irritations and frustrations seem so trivial and unimportant.

Fiido Beast raises the bar, breaks all the rules

Innovation often means pushing the envelop and even breaking some rules. That’s the mantra behind Fiido, an innovative design firm that has created the Fiido Beast, an electric scooter that appeals to the wild side. The company’s D11 electric bike in 2020, and the Fiido X electric bicycle in 2021 sparked huge interest on Indiegogo.

Youngster creates buttons to help Ukraine

Understanding what is happening in Ukraine is difficult enough for adults but what if you are 10 and trying to make sense of the world?Watching ...

Compact marvel sanitizes the air, surfaces

Technology comes in many forms. Thanks to HypoAir, their NASA-inspired tech takes indoor sanitization to new levels. Their Air Angel fits in the palm of your hand and is an advanced air purifier and surface sanitizer that you can take anywhere.

Local artist’s work showcased in OFL March 8 Project

A King artist’s work is highlighting female empowerment stories. Schomberg’s Giovannina Colalillo has applied her talents to promotional art for the Ontario Federation of Labour once again. The OFL’s March 8 Project has been supporting women’s organizations across Ontario as they rise, resist, and organize for equality across our province.

Student-led ‘Bags of Promise’ a lifesaver for homeless youth

Trust students to know the value of a good backpack. Schomberg’s Celina Lovisotto, a student at Queen’s University, and partner Brooke Baker, a student at the Royal Military College of Canada, are the founders of Bags of Promise, an organization that supplies at-risk youth aged 13 to 24 with reusable backpacks full of essential resources and supplies.

Newly released videos take you on a journey to discover the Oak Ridges Moraine

STORM (Save the Oak Ridges Moraine) Coalition released two videos in a 12-part series on the Oak Ridges Moraine.Each video segment is a visual feast ...

Commentary

Immortality may already be part of our DNA

The complex tug-of-war between life and death has plagued humankind from the very beginning. Looking up at the stars in the night, even our cave-dwelling ancestors wondered about “what’s next.” Humans have been driven to uncover the answers, through gods, various religious texts, even the search for the fountain of youth and Shangri-La.

Disarming foes without a shot being fired

We are definitely living in sobering times. The conflict in Ukraine, and response from around the world, shows just how important social media, and “instant” messages are these days.

Freedom and democracy taken for granted

We are quite lucky in this country, the True North Strong and Free. We know it, say it, but many of our citizens don’t likely grasp the true meaning. We take democracy and our rights and freedoms for granted. Didn’t we have these all along?

Rich rise while rest of humanity stumbles

Poverty is an anomaly to the rich. And it’s odd that God gave the poor a rich heart, and some of the rich, a poor one. A new survey indicates that one new billionaire is “minted” every 26 hours and inequality contributes to the death of one person every four seconds.

What does it take for us to evolve?

What will it take for our species to rise up, meet the challenges as one, unified world? My son told me something very poignant the other day. He said if we don’t let go of animosity in our hearts and come together as one species, we will never rise to another, greater level. In other words, we won’t evolve into something better unless we let go of our negative human qualities. He’s quite right.

Salvation lies in traditional fresh-cooked food

Humans are obsessed with food. And why shouldn’t we be? When is the last time you cleaned your plate because the meal was made with magical ingredients – love and tradition?

Unnecessary loss of human life is tragic

I find it tragic and sad when human life is wasted. When someone is born, lives and dies, but whose life goes by unnoticed, it’s an extreme waste of potential. Sure, I get it. Thousands of people, including children, die everyday. Many of these deaths are preventable, but our society has not evolved enough to get concerned about all life around the globe.

Can we ever pull our own strings?

We’re all performers, whether we’d like to admit it or not. Shakespeare once wrote that “All the world’s a stage, And all the men and women merely players; They have their exits and their entrances …” Puppet or puppet master?

Our biggest concerns are affording groceries and gas

The latest financial news comes with some noticeable belt-tightening among average Canadians. It was reported recently week that “51% of Canadians can’t afford a $200 increase in monthly expenses.”

Pizza Hut’s crumbles are a hit

The meatless offerings continue to rise in the food industry. And our most loved comfort food – pizza – is no exception.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open