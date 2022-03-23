Cuisinart introduces PuRXium air purifierS

Consumers’ desire for clean indoor air will outlast any pandemic. Keeping our homes free of contaminants has become top of mind in our home cleaning regimens. To do this, we need the proper equipment, and while the market is bursting with air purifiers, renowned appliance-make Cuisinart has entered the fray with a cut above.

Recently Fiido unveiled its very first electric scooter, Beast. A high-performance E-scooter for off-road and race track.Fiido hit the electric scooter market with the release ...

Consumers today have almost unlimited access to products that make home life more enjoyable and make quick work of tiresome chores. Leveraging technology is key in making those countless cleanup jobs easier and much more efficient.

When you see the faces of the children caught in the “conflict” taking place in Ukraine right now, it is impossible to turn your back on the horror that is unfolding there. Suddenly, our everyday irritations and frustrations seem so trivial and unimportant.

Innovation often means pushing the envelop and even breaking some rules. That’s the mantra behind Fiido, an innovative design firm that has created the Fiido Beast, an electric scooter that appeals to the wild side. The company’s D11 electric bike in 2020, and the Fiido X electric bicycle in 2021 sparked huge interest on Indiegogo.

Understanding what is happening in Ukraine is difficult enough for adults but what if you are 10 and trying to make sense of the world?Watching ...

Technology comes in many forms. Thanks to HypoAir, their NASA-inspired tech takes indoor sanitization to new levels. Their Air Angel fits in the palm of your hand and is an advanced air purifier and surface sanitizer that you can take anywhere.

A King artist’s work is highlighting female empowerment stories. Schomberg’s Giovannina Colalillo has applied her talents to promotional art for the Ontario Federation of Labour once again. The OFL’s March 8 Project has been supporting women’s organizations across Ontario as they rise, resist, and organize for equality across our province.

Trust students to know the value of a good backpack. Schomberg’s Celina Lovisotto, a student at Queen’s University, and partner Brooke Baker, a student at the Royal Military College of Canada, are the founders of Bags of Promise, an organization that supplies at-risk youth aged 13 to 24 with reusable backpacks full of essential resources and supplies.

STORM (Save the Oak Ridges Moraine) Coalition released two videos in a 12-part series on the Oak Ridges Moraine.Each video segment is a visual feast ...