Cuisinart introduces PuRXium air purifierS

March 23, 2022 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Consumers’ desire for clean indoor air will outlast any pandemic.
Keeping our homes free of contaminants has become top of mind in our home cleaning regimens.
To do this, we need the proper equipment, and while the market is bursting with air purifiers, renowned appliance-make Cuisinart has entered the fray with a cut above.
Their PuRXium countertop air purifier stands out from the crowd. It’s a compact, countertop model that’s stylish and efficient, checking all the boxes when it comes to functional home essentials. They also offer a larger freestanding model with a higher output for high traffic areas.
The air purifier features washable, reusable metal filters, combination H13 High-Grade HEPA/Active carbon filters that work together to capture up to 99.9% of airborne particles 0.1 micron or larger. This includes airborne bacteria and various contaminants.
Its coverage is impressive. The countertop model recycles clean air within a 500-square-foot room twice every hour, and more often in smaller spaces.
With this unit, you can set it, relax and breathe easy. It blends in nicely and you may not even notice it’s there, doing its job. It’s perfect for ridding the air of nasty cooking odors, especially when you’re throwing a party.
The PuRXium removes unwanted particles, including cooking odours, smoke and VOC (volatile organic compounds). Its UV-C bulb lasts 10,000 hours and can be replaced.
It boasts high-grade HEPA/Active carbon filters. The metal pre-filters capture larger airborne particles such as dust and pet dander. They’re washable and easy to remove.
It has fan speed controls, a sleep mode and night light option.
It draws in the air from two sides and the unit has attractive illuminated touch-screen controls.
The floor mode is slightly larger for bigger spaces, draws in air from all sides and has even more filters. It’s also aesthetically pleasing so you don’t have to worry about it competing with your home decor. It’s perfect for high-traffic areas such as your family room or office.
Everything about the PuRXium unit shout quality, something consumers have come to rely on from Cuisinart.
It’s very well constructed and even come with a three-year warranty.
This could very well be the next kitchen essential.
Available at many retailers and for more visit https://www.cuisinart.ca/CAP-500C.html?lang=en