Commentary

Immortality may already be part of our DNA

March 23, 2022   ·   0 Comments

MARK PAVILONS

The complex tug-of-war between life and death has plagued humankind from the very beginning.
Looking up at the stars in the night, even our cave-dwelling ancestors wondered about “what’s next.”
Humans have been driven to uncover the answers, through gods, various religious texts, even the search for the fountain of youth and Shangri-La.
I will admit it, death scares the hell out of me.
But iconic rockers Queen warned us of the pitfalls of wanting to live forever:
“This world has only one sweet moment set aside for us … Forever is our today.”
Be careful what you wish for – because forever is a very long time. Time itself may last forever, but biological beings don’t. Science may extend our lives, but immortality may be always out of reach.
“Always; for everlasting time; eternally” are some definitions of forever. And our lexicons are quick to point out that no one can live forever. An interesting entry and reminder.
And yet, science is continually finding fault with that accepted fact.
If an insect, embedded in amber for 100 million years, can be revived, well that changes everything. Okay, science isn’t there yet, but hope remains. And then we’re in store for many more Jurassic Park scenarios.
There is also an argument that we can live longer in space, without the stresses of gravity on our bodies.
But the biggie in terms of forever is whether space is infinite. Does it go on forever? If not, where and when does it end? What’s on the other side? These are mind-tripping thoughts.
Some also argue that energy can’t be created or destroyed, so the energy contained in our bodies when we pass has to go somewhere. It doesn’t just cease to exist.
Does it float up to the heavens, join with all other human souls who have ever lived and died? Do we become one with the universe? That would be really cool.
We don’t even fully understand the miracles associated with human creation and life itself. From microscopic cells, the unbelievable journey of conception/fertilization creates a new, unique human being. That in itself is crazy complicated and yet oh, so simple. It’s still a miracle if you ask me.
Some important texts indicate that “the Lord God formed the man of dust from the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and the man became a living creature.”
There’s the amoeba-to-man journey on earth, which took literally millions of years. If we want to go back even further, the creation of the universe and sun and planets are equally impressive and almost unbelievable – almost like conception itself.
The cosmos exploded, and bits and pieces came together to form suns and planets. Ours settled nicely into an orbit around our sun, without which nothing could survive. What are the odds?
Then, once the sun warmed our globe, it took billions of years to become hospitable enough to host life.
From the primordial ooze sprung life in its simplest form, a single cell of gooey goodness. Was it a natural evolution? Or was it somewhat divine?
Our evolution can be explained by science, fossils and a dash of speculation.
Humans have been roaming this rock for roughly 300,000 years. We only put on pants, skirts and shirts in the last 10,000 years or so.
So let’s review. Our planet, and all life therein, resulted from a cosmic roll of the dice. It happened by accident.
And then life began by accident, by a collision of all of the right conditions, elements, gases and substances.
And here we are, modern, intelligent creatures making a mess of things.
We beat the odds baby, and have evolved to make some really cool gizmos, buildings, art, music and beverages. We still make bad fashion choice.
They say our DNA actually harbours memory, not our own, but tidbits passed down from our very first ancestors. Isn’t that a form immortality? If bits of me and my family tree are passed through DNA to my children, grandchildren, etc. maybe our collective “souls” are eternal.
It’s estimated the universe began some 13.8 billion years ago and has been growing ever since. Now, I don’t know about you, but 14 billion is pretty close to “forever” isn’t it?
Will the universe continue evermore? If it does, then why would life not carry on until the end of time?
We’ve witnessed that given the right conditions, life can just appear out of nowhere. It can grow and learn and drive a car. It can fly. It can chew gum but it has trouble opening a carton of milk.
If we reduce or remove the stresses on the body – gravity, tissue decay and organ failure – could we not live forever? Is it science fiction or fact?
Scientists believe that we will learn how to grow or clone new organs, replacing our old ones as they wear out. It will be much like a tune-up or oil change. If we can keep replacing organs, we can increase our lifespan indefinitely.
Then, when it’s just physically too much, we will just download our consciousess – our essence – into a USB or computer brain. We may carry on as androids or floating balls of intelligence.
Who wants to live forever? Maybe we already do, on some level.
The universe, at least in our limited minds, appears to stretch on forever. If that’s the case, the Creator’s handiwork is truly marvellous.
Who’s to say that grand design doesn’t include each and every one of us?



         

Facebooktwittermail

Tags: , ,


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Community News

Fiido Beast: The upcoming next-gen off-road electric scooter

Recently Fiido unveiled its very first electric scooter, Beast. A high-performance E-scooter for off-road and race track.Fiido hit the electric scooter market with the release ...

Intelligent mopping ensures effortless cleaning

Consumers today have almost unlimited access to products that make home life more enjoyable and make quick work of tiresome chores. Leveraging technology is key in making those countless cleanup jobs easier and much more efficient.

Locals rise up to raise money for Ukraine

When you see the faces of the children caught in the “conflict” taking place in Ukraine right now, it is impossible to turn your back on the horror that is unfolding there. Suddenly, our everyday irritations and frustrations seem so trivial and unimportant.

Fiido Beast raises the bar, breaks all the rules

Innovation often means pushing the envelop and even breaking some rules. That’s the mantra behind Fiido, an innovative design firm that has created the Fiido Beast, an electric scooter that appeals to the wild side. The company’s D11 electric bike in 2020, and the Fiido X electric bicycle in 2021 sparked huge interest on Indiegogo.

Youngster creates buttons to help Ukraine

Understanding what is happening in Ukraine is difficult enough for adults but what if you are 10 and trying to make sense of the world?Watching ...

Compact marvel sanitizes the air, surfaces

Technology comes in many forms. Thanks to HypoAir, their NASA-inspired tech takes indoor sanitization to new levels. Their Air Angel fits in the palm of your hand and is an advanced air purifier and surface sanitizer that you can take anywhere.

Local artist’s work showcased in OFL March 8 Project

A King artist’s work is highlighting female empowerment stories. Schomberg’s Giovannina Colalillo has applied her talents to promotional art for the Ontario Federation of Labour once again. The OFL’s March 8 Project has been supporting women’s organizations across Ontario as they rise, resist, and organize for equality across our province.

Student-led ‘Bags of Promise’ a lifesaver for homeless youth

Trust students to know the value of a good backpack. Schomberg’s Celina Lovisotto, a student at Queen’s University, and partner Brooke Baker, a student at the Royal Military College of Canada, are the founders of Bags of Promise, an organization that supplies at-risk youth aged 13 to 24 with reusable backpacks full of essential resources and supplies.

Newly released videos take you on a journey to discover the Oak Ridges Moraine

STORM (Save the Oak Ridges Moraine) Coalition released two videos in a 12-part series on the Oak Ridges Moraine.Each video segment is a visual feast ...

Quanta Vici delivers world’s best heated wearables

The cold is no longer a hurdle for outdoor enthusiasts and pain sufferers. Thanks to the efforts of Canadian company Quanta Vici, their high-end heated wearables make any outdoor task more enjoyable, and fashionable.

Commentary

Immortality may already be part of our DNA

The complex tug-of-war between life and death has plagued humankind from the very beginning. Looking up at the stars in the night, even our cave-dwelling ancestors wondered about “what’s next.” Humans have been driven to uncover the answers, through gods, various religious texts, even the search for the fountain of youth and Shangri-La.

Disarming foes without a shot being fired

We are definitely living in sobering times. The conflict in Ukraine, and response from around the world, shows just how important social media, and “instant” messages are these days.

Freedom and democracy taken for granted

We are quite lucky in this country, the True North Strong and Free. We know it, say it, but many of our citizens don’t likely grasp the true meaning. We take democracy and our rights and freedoms for granted. Didn’t we have these all along?

Rich rise while rest of humanity stumbles

Poverty is an anomaly to the rich. And it’s odd that God gave the poor a rich heart, and some of the rich, a poor one. A new survey indicates that one new billionaire is “minted” every 26 hours and inequality contributes to the death of one person every four seconds.

What does it take for us to evolve?

What will it take for our species to rise up, meet the challenges as one, unified world? My son told me something very poignant the other day. He said if we don’t let go of animosity in our hearts and come together as one species, we will never rise to another, greater level. In other words, we won’t evolve into something better unless we let go of our negative human qualities. He’s quite right.

Salvation lies in traditional fresh-cooked food

Humans are obsessed with food. And why shouldn’t we be? When is the last time you cleaned your plate because the meal was made with magical ingredients – love and tradition?

Unnecessary loss of human life is tragic

I find it tragic and sad when human life is wasted. When someone is born, lives and dies, but whose life goes by unnoticed, it’s an extreme waste of potential. Sure, I get it. Thousands of people, including children, die everyday. Many of these deaths are preventable, but our society has not evolved enough to get concerned about all life around the globe.

Can we ever pull our own strings?

We’re all performers, whether we’d like to admit it or not. Shakespeare once wrote that “All the world’s a stage, And all the men and women merely players; They have their exits and their entrances …” Puppet or puppet master?

Our biggest concerns are affording groceries and gas

The latest financial news comes with some noticeable belt-tightening among average Canadians. It was reported recently week that “51% of Canadians can’t afford a $200 increase in monthly expenses.”

Pizza Hut’s crumbles are a hit

The meatless offerings continue to rise in the food industry. And our most loved comfort food – pizza – is no exception.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open