King removes mask mandate, better days ahead

March 23, 2022 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
King staff is optimistic that the pandemic’s days are numbered and there are “better days ahead.”
CAO Dan Kostopoulos told councillors recently the municipality is moving forward and he congratulated all staff for their efforts.
Front-facing services at the Township have been restored for a couple of months now and the health and safety of staff and residents is still a top priority.
He said staff is asked to still carry a mask and “mirror” what residents do when they enter the municipal building.
The province, and local public health units, lifted the mandatory mask rules March 22.