Fiido Beast: The upcoming next-gen off-road electric scooter

Recently Fiido unveiled its very first electric scooter, Beast. A high-performance E-scooter for off-road and race track.
Fiido hit the electric scooter market with the release of the Beast. There’s been lots of competition in the e-scooter field, what makes Fiido remain confident?
After looking into it, we found that Beast is a new creature that innovatively combines the e-scooter and go-kart, it is an innovative design new to the market.
The scooter mode is better for off-road, and the go-kart mode is more suitable for the race track. The scooter has the ability to rapidly switch between modes, thanks to its patented multi-angle adjustment stem.
Beast has a key feature package – it’s 48V 1536Wh large battery, which is currently the top battery capacity configuration for mass production of electric scooters. It provides a range up to 70 kilometres in dual drive mode, and a range up to 100 kilometres in single drive mode (road cycling test data).
Its 1300W dual high speed motor (rated power: F500W, R800W) allows it to easily tackle up to a 40% slope, and the 11-inch all-terrain tires can offer better grip and durability. All are quite impressive.
The top speed of 30 MPH, dual suspension system and dual hydraulic brake system fully meets the needs of off-road riders.
It’s also quite ergonomic, with 720mm-wide handlebar and wider footboard, accommodating bigger riders.
Equipped with front and rear bright illumination and a waterproof removable battery are other pluses.
The magnesium alloy integral molding process keeps a smooth frame design, and a weight of only 36.5kg, which is quite light for an off-road heavyweight e-scooter.
The Beast (with an MSRP of $2,399), will start pre-ordering on Indiegogo on March 17. The super early bird price is $1599, providing an $800 discount.
According to Fiido, their second electric scooter, B2, is also in the final test phase. Although the spec, price and name are not yet unknown, based on its design sketch, this will be a lightweight electric scooter for city commuting, featuring a futuristic design and intelligent function.
For more details and updates, please follow the Fiido website and social media page:
Website: https://bit.ly/3t4cawJ
Indiegogo： https://bit.ly/3pWyvKA
Facebook：@Fiido Beast E-Scooter Group
Instagram：@fiidoebike